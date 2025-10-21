You are here

Ukrainians brace for another winter of power cuts as Russia shifts tactics

Ukrainians brace for another winter of power cuts as Russia shifts tactics
A worker climbs a utility pole while repairing power lines damaged in a Russian attack in Shostka, Ukraine. (AP)
Updated 21 October 2025
AP
Ukrainians brace for another winter of power cuts as Russia shifts tactics

Ukrainians brace for another winter of power cuts as Russia shifts tactics
  • Analysts and officials say that this year Moscow has shifted tactics, targeting specific regions and gas infrastructure
  • People are once again pulling out small power stations, charging numerous power banks, and storing bottles of water in their bathrooms
Updated 21 October 2025
AP
SHOSTKA: As the lights went out in her hometown, 40-year-old Zinaida Kot could not help but think about her next dialysis treatment for kidney disease. Without electricity, the machine that keeps her alive stops working.
Kot is among millions of Ukrainians who are bracing for another winter of power cuts and possibly blackouts as Russia renewed its campaign of attacks on the country’s energy grid. Analysts and officials say that this year Moscow has shifted tactics, targeting specific regions and gas infrastructure.
In some regions — mostly those closer to the front line in the east — the season of buzzing generators has started, as well as long hours of darkness with no power or water. People are once again pulling out small power stations, charging numerous power banks, and storing bottles of water in their bathrooms.
The attacks have grown more effective as Russia launches hundreds of drones, some equipped with cameras that improve targeting, overwhelming air defenses — especially in regions where protection is weaker.
The consequences are already reshaping daily life — especially for those whose survival depends on electricity. For Zinaida Kot, who has been on dialysis for seven years, this is far worse than mere discomfort.
“It is bad. We really worry when there is no electricity,” she said from her hospital bed, connected to a dialysis machine powered by a generator that staff call “not reliable enough.”
“If there’s no treatment, I would die. I would not exist”
Blackout in Shostka
In early October, a Russian strike left the small northern town of Shostka — with a prewar population of nearly 72,000 — without electricity, water, or gas. The town lies just 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the front line in northern Sumy region. Gas service was later restored, and electricity returned for only a few hours each day.
“The situation is challenging,” said Mykola Noha, the mayor of Shostka. Electricity and water are now supplied on a schedule, available for a few hours each day. “And it really worries the residents as we can’t predict power cuts. We fix something and it gets destroyed again. This is our situation.”
Shostka hums with the low growl of generators on rain-dark asphalt, blanketed in yellow leaves. They power cafes, shops, residential buildings, and hospitals. Across town, so-called “invincibility points” offer residents a place to charge devices, warm up, and even rest on cots provided.
The hardest days, locals say, were when there was no gas — no heat or way to cook — and people made meals over open fires in the streets.
At the local hospital, where all stoves are electric, staff built a simple wood-burning oven during the early days of Russia’s invasion, in 2022, when the town came close to occupation. And now it helps to feed at least 180 patients, said Svitlana Zakotei, 57, a nurse who oversees the patients’ meals.
The hospital has spent three weeks running on generators — a costly lifeline that burns half a ton of fuel a day, about 250,000 hryvnias ($5,973) a week, said the hospital’s chief, Oleh Shtohryn. That’s nearly as much as its usual monthly electricity bill.
Power is rationed. In the dialysis ward, lights stay dim so electricity can feed the machines that keep patients alive. One of the eight units burned out because of the blackout — a costly loss the hospital could not afford to replace soon. Still, 23 patients come daily for hourslong treatment.
Russia has new strategy to bomb the energy sites
The crisis in Shostka reflects Russia’s shifting strategy. In 2022–2023, Moscow launched waves of missiles and drones across the country to destabilize Ukraine’s national grid. This year, it is striking region by region.
The recent pattern shows heavier attacks on the Chernihiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions, while Kharkiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Dnipro face less frequent but still regular strikes.
“They’ve had no success hitting the national infrastructure because it’s now much better protected and operators know how to respond,” said Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Energy Research Center. “So they’ve decided to refocus and change tactics.”
Front-line regions within about 120 kilometers of combat are the most vulnerable, he said. “These are attacks on civilians who have nothing to do with the war.”
And for Ukrainian energy crews, that means fixing the same lines and stations again and again — from transmission towers to thermal plants — while enduring outages at home.
“But it’s our job. Who else would do it? Nobody else would,” said Bohdan Bilous, an electrical technician. “I want to be optimistic and prepared for any situation, but the reality is extremely cruel right now.”
Svitlana Kalysh, spokeswoman for the regional energy company in Sumy region, said proximity to the front line makes each repair crew a target. “They’re getting better at knowing how to attack,” she said of the Russians. “The real challenge is the complexity (of damage) — no source to draw (electricity) from, no way to transmit, no capacity to distribute,” she said.
Bracing for the upcoming winter
At a switchyard in the Chernihiv region, all seems calm — a woman tends her cabbage patch nearby — but residents are used to the explosions which intensify each year as winter nears.
The switchyard looks like a museum of nearly four years of strikes. Along the main road lined with towering pylons, a crater in the asphalt marks one of the first attacks in 2022.
The latest strike, on Oct. 4, was far more precise and devastating. In the roof of the transformer building, there’s one neat hole near the center, and another in the wall — scars left by Shahed drones.
Sandbags around the building absorbed some shock waves but couldn’t stop a direct hit. Inside, the station is cold and dark but still operating at half capacity. Thousands of homes across Chernihiv remain without steady power.
Workers are already trying to repair the damage, but even under ideal conditions — few air raids, no new strikes — it will take weeks. Each time an alert sounds, crews must leave their posts.
“If you look at this year, it’s one of the hardest,” said Serhii Pereverza, deputy director of Chernihivoblenergo. “We hope for the best and think about alternative ways to supply our customers.”
Kharchenko noted that last year Russia lacked the capacity to launch 500 or 600 drones at once, and the smaller attacks it could mount were largely ineffective.
But this year even when several air-defense points and mobile units surround a facility, the Russians simply overwhelm them — sending about six drones at each defensive position and another 10 directly at the target.
“This year they’ve roughly tripled the scale,” he said. “They’re breaking through individual sites by sheer volume and power.”

Topics: Ukraine Russian

Updated 23 October 2025
Reuters
New York attorney general urges public to report ICE activity after raid targets vendors

New York attorney general urges public to report ICE activity after raid targets vendors
  • James urges public to document ICE operations via new online form
  • Trump’s immigration crackdown targets major cities, including New York
Updated 23 October 2025
Reuters

NEW YORK: New York State’s attorney general on Wednesday urged the public to submit photos, videos and other documentation of federal immigration operations to her office for review, a day after a high-profile raid targeted Manhattan street vendors.
Attorney General Letitia James said her office would review footage and other information from operations shared through a “Federal Action Reporting Form,” saying in a statement that “every New Yorker has the right to live without fear or intimidation.”
President Donald Trump, a Republican, has launched an aggressive immigration crackdown in major US cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington, D.C. The San Francisco Chronicle reported on Wednesday that the Trump administration would send more than 100 federal agents to the city to ramp up enforcement, citing an unnamed source.
Protesters in the cities have used phones to record ICE operations, which critics say have employed racial profiling and swept up many immigrants with no criminal records. The immigration raid on New York City’s Canal Street, a prominent shopping area known for bargain prices and imitation goods, triggered pushback in the street from residents in the vicinity.
When asked for comment on James’ oversight effort, US Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said it “looks like obstruction of justice.”
The new effort to record possible abuses by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and other federal agents is part of a broader resistance by Democrats. US Representative Robert Garcia, a Democrat based in Los Angeles, said on Monday that he and other Democrats would launch an online site to track the agency’s operations and urged the public to record ICE activity.
The Trump administration in March gutted the DHS offices charged with monitoring civil rights abuses as part of its government downsizing efforts.
The ICE monitoring effort by James, a longtime Trump foe, could further inflame political tensions with the White House. James, who brought a civil fraud case against Trump in 2022, was charged earlier this month with lying on a mortgage application, as the Trump administration stepped up its use of government power against his perceived political enemies.
DHS said Tuesday’s operation targeting Canal Street resulted in nine arrests of alleged immigration offenders from Mali, Senegal, Mauritania and Guinea, including some with prior criminal arrests. Four people were arrested for allegedly assaulting law enforcement and another for obstruction of justice, DHS said.
Democratic US Representative Dan Goldman, whose district includes Canal Street, said his office had helped secure the release of four US citizens detained by ICE.
“Dozens of masked federal agents stormed Lower Manhattan, roughing up protesters and indiscriminately arresting people,” Goldman said in statement.
The Canal Street raid came after at least two prominent pro-Trump influencers posted videos in recent weeks focusing on African immigrants selling goods along the busy thoroughfare. One of the influencers, Savanah Hernandez, said in an October 19 post on X that African immigrants without legal status were operating a black market there and urged ICE to visit the area and arrest the vendors.
“I don’t know that ICE officials saw my post,” Hernandez said in an email. “However, the White House has been very responsive to on the ground reporters who have utilized X to share their stories.”
The normally bustling street was largely empty of street vendors on Wednesday, a Reuters witness said.

North Korea says tested 'cutting-edge' new weapon system

North Korea says tested ‘cutting-edge’ new weapon system
Updated 23 October 2025
AFP
Follow

North Korea says tested ‘cutting-edge’ new weapon system

North Korea says tested ‘cutting-edge’ new weapon system
Updated 23 October 2025
AFP

SEOUL: North Korea said on Thursday it had tested a “cutting-edge” new weapon system using hypersonic missiles aimed at bolstering its defenses against Pyongyang’s foes.
The launch was detected by Seoul’s military on Wednesday and was Pyongyang’s first of its kind in months.
It came a week before world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, are set to descend on South Korea for a major regional summit.
Top military official Pak Jong Chon declared the “new cutting-edge weapon system is a clear proof of steadily upgrading self-defensive technical capabilities of the DPRK,” state news agency KCNA said, using North Korea’s official acronym.
KCNA said the test was aimed at enhancing the “sustainability and effectiveness of strategic deterrence against potential enemies.”
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was not reported to have attended the launch.
State media said the two “hypersonic projectiles” had been launched south of the capital Pyongyang and had hit a target in the country’s northeast.
Images shared by KCNA showed a missile flying through the air, before hitting a target and exploding in a hail of black dirt and smoke.
Hypersonic missiles travel at more than five times the speed of sound and can maneuver mid-flight, making them harder to track and intercept.

Topics: North Korea

British universities ask prime minister to help scholarship students evacuate from Gaza

British universities ask prime minister to help scholarship students evacuate from Gaza
Updated 23 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

British universities ask prime minister to help scholarship students evacuate from Gaza

British universities ask prime minister to help scholarship students evacuate from Gaza
  • The 25 Palestinians were awarded fully funded places at Cambridge, Oxford, Bristol, Exeter, Glasgow, Sussex, and University College London
  • They could lose their places at the universities this year if they are not able to leave Gaza by the end of the week, PM Keir Starmer is told
Updated 23 October 2025
Arab News

LONDON: Twenty-five Palestinian students from the Gaza Strip who were awarded scholarships at British universities will lose their places for this year if they are not evacuated from the war-ravaged territory by the end of this week, university chiefs told the UK prime minister, Keir Starmer.

The students received fully funded places to study for undergraduate degrees, master’s and doctorates at Cambridge, Oxford, Bristol, Exeter, Glasgow, Sussex, and University College London.

However, they could lose their places if they are not included on lists for evacuations planned for Oct. 22 and 26 and remain stuck in Gaza, university chiefs warned Starmer in a letter.

Vice-chancellors, principals and presidents from the seven universities also criticized a government ban that prevents the Palestinian students from bringing dependents with them to the UK. They urged ministers to use their “powers of discretion” to allow families of students to settle in the country, The Independent newspaper reported on Wednesday.

They said Palestinian students face an “impossible choice” between the chance to attend a British university and leaving their families behind in a war zone. Only nine of the students would like to bring dependents, the newspaper reported.

Students pursuing a doctorate can begin their studies later, but the others might lose their places because the next evacuation lists will not be available for another month, the university officials said.

They praised the government for the assistance it provided for previous evacuations of scholarship students from Gaza, and its efforts to secure a ceasefire in the territory, and requested urgent updates on a timeline for the evacuation of the remaining students.

“We are increasingly concerned that some eligible students are yet to be called forwards for the evacuations next week, and a small number of students have been given the impossible choice to leave behind their children in order to take up their university places, including babies as young as three months old, or children where there is no other parent alive,” the officials wrote.

UNICEF plans to evacuate students and their families from Gaza through the Kerem Shalom border crossing on Oct. 26, pending approval from the UK’s Foreign Office.

Thirty-five British rabbis and bishops endorsed the call from university chiefs on Wednesday, saying that “compassion should not be hindered by bureaucracy.”

Topics: War on Gaza British Universities Palestinian students keir starmer Gaza strip scholarship

France’s jailed ex-president Sarkozy targeted by death threats, prosecutor office says

France’s jailed ex-president Sarkozy targeted by death threats, prosecutor office says
Updated 23 October 2025
Reuters
Follow

France’s jailed ex-president Sarkozy targeted by death threats, prosecutor office says

France’s jailed ex-president Sarkozy targeted by death threats, prosecutor office says
  • The former president has been assigned two armed police officers for protection during his incarceration, a measure that has sparked complaints from prison guard unions
Updated 23 October 2025
Reuters

PARIS: Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was targeted by death threats from an inmate at Paris’s La Sante prison, where he began serving his sentence this week, prompting a probe, the Paris prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday.
“On October 22, 2025, the Paris prosecutor’s office was informed by the director of La Sante prison of a video circulating on social media, clearly filmed by an inmate, in which he made threats upon Nicolas Sarkozy’s arrival at the facility,” the prosecutor’s office said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
Three inmates were questioned as part of the investigation, and two mobile phones were seized during a search of the prison, it added.
Sarkozy, who led France from 2007 to 2012, on Tuesday began serving a five-year sentence after being convicted of conspiring to raise campaign funds from Libya. The former president has been assigned two armed police officers for protection during his incarceration, a measure that has sparked complaints from prison guard unions.

Topics: France Nicolas Sarkozy Paris

Trump says he expects to reach deal with China on trade, soybeans, possibly nuclear arms

Trump says he expects to reach deal with China on trade, soybeans, possibly nuclear arms
Updated 23 October 2025
Reuters
Follow

Trump says he expects to reach deal with China on trade, soybeans, possibly nuclear arms

Trump says he expects to reach deal with China on trade, soybeans, possibly nuclear arms
  • Hoping to iron out issues so Trump-Xi meeting starts on positive note, Bessent says
  • US Trade Representative Greer sees landing zone for US, China tra
Updated 23 October 2025
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he expected to reach agreements with Chinese President Xi Jinping when they meet in South Korea next week that could range from resumed soybean purchases by Beijing to limits on nuclear weapons.
Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he planned discuss China’s purchases of Russian oil and how to stop Russia’s war in Ukraine, now in its third year.
“I think we’ll make a deal,” Trump told reporters during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, adding he believed that Xi had shifted his thinking on the war in Ukraine and would be receptive to a discussion about ending the war.
“He would now like — I’m not sure that he did at the beginning — he would now like that war to end,” he said. Trump’s comments stood in contrast to more strident remarks from his top trade negotiator and finance chief, who were headed to Asia on Wednesday to keep Trump’s meeting with Xi, the first of his second term, on track.
The US president downplayed the importance of China’s curbs on exports of rare earth magnets that have roiled markets, calling it “a disturbance” and describing tariffs as a “more powerful” issue.
Trump, under pressure from US farmers reeling from big drops in Chinese orders for soybeans, said he expected to reach some agreement with Xi on the issue. A deal was also possible on nuclear arms, he said, noting that Russian President Vladimir Putin had raised the prospect of a bilateral de-escalation of nuclear weapons, and China could be added to that effort.
Trade tensions between the US and China, the world’s two biggest economies, flared in recent weeks after months of relative calm. Trump imposed additional duties of 100 percent on China that are due to take effect on November 1 after China announced export controls on nearly all rare earths.

Top US officials head to Asia
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer were headed to Malaysia to defuse tensions over Beijing’s rare earth export curbs, as officials in Washington prepared to hit Beijing with fresh measures if no deals are reached. Reuters reported earlier that the Trump administration is considering a plan to curb a wide range of software-powered exports to China, from laptops to jet engines, to retaliate against Beijing, following Trump’s threat earlier this month to bar “critical software” exports to China. Bessent said Greer was already en route to Kuala Lumpur and he would head there later on Wednesday, before joining Trump for the rest of his Asia trip.
“This is China versus the globe. It’s not just on the US,” Bessent told Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow” program. “This licensing regime that they’ve proposed is unworkable and unacceptable.”
He said the US and its Western allies were contemplating how to respond if they were unable to negotiate a pause in Beijing’s plans or some other relief, but gave no details. “I’m hoping that we can get this ironed out this weekend so that the leaders can enter their talks on a more positive note,” he said. Bessent described the planned Trump-Xi meeting as a “pull-aside,” in what may be an attempt to dampen expectations. Trump is scheduled to travel to Kuala Lumpur for a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations that begins on Sunday, and later that week is expected in South Korea ahead of a leaders’ summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum that is being held October 31-November 1 in Gyeongju.
Bessent said Trump would also stop in Japan to meet the new prime minister, Sanae Takaichi.
The US Treasury chief said he was optimistic that two days of “fulsome” talks with Chinese officials would lay the groundwork for a good meeting of the two leaders, noting that Trump had great respect for Xi.

China violated commitments, says Greer

Washington also announced sweeping new sanctions against two Russian oil companies, but stopped short of imposing tariffs on China, one of the largest buyers of Russian oil, as it has done with India, another big purchaser.
Greer and Bessent have both stressed they do not want to decouple from China, or escalate the situation, but insist the United States needs to rebalance trade with China after decades of very limited access to Chinese markets. Trump has sent conflicting signals on the Xi meeting in recent days, telling reporters on Tuesday that it might not happen.
Greer told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that China’s rare earth measures violated a commitment its officials had made months ago to keep supplying rare earths needed for high technology, but said the US and China could find a new balance for trade in non-sensitive goods. China also had unfulfilled obligations to buy US agricultural and manufactured goods under a trade deal signed during Trump’s first term as president, he said.
“The US has always been quite open to the Chinese, and it’s really been driven by Chinese policies that exclude US companies and drive overcapacity and overproduction in China. None of that works for the United States,” he said. “We can’t live that way anymore so we need an alternative path.” 

Topics: China-US trade war Scott Bessent Jamieson Greer

