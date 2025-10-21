You are here

Azerbaijan lifts curbs on cargo transit to Armenia in sign of growing peace

Azerbaijan lifts curbs on cargo transit to Armenia in sign of growing peace
Azerbaijan has removed all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia, President Ilham Aliyev said on Tuesday, in a sign of warming ties between the former foes following nearly four decades of conflict. (AFP/File)
Updated 21 October 2025
Reuters
Azerbaijan lifts curbs on cargo transit to Armenia in sign of growing peace

Azerbaijan lifts curbs on cargo transit to Armenia in sign of growing peace
  • “I think this is also a good indicator that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is no longer on paper, but in practice,” Aliyev said
  • Armenia and Azerbaijan were locked in bitter conflict from the late 1980s over Nagorno-Karabakh
Updated 21 October 2025
Reuters
BAKU: Azerbaijan has removed all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia, President Ilham Aliyev said on Tuesday, in a sign of warming ties between the former foes following nearly four decades of conflict.
Aliyev told Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at a meeting in Astana that a shipment of Kazakh grain via Azerbaijan to Armenia marked the first such consignment since transit was halted in the final years of the Soviet Union, when war initially broke out between the two neighbors.
“I think this is also a good indicator that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is no longer on paper, but in practice,” Aliyev was quoted by Azerbaijani state media as saying.
Hikmet Hajjiyev, Aliyev’s foreign policy aide, told Reuters that the cargo shipments would travel to Armenia via Georgia, calling the transit “an economic benefit of peace.”
A spokeswoman for Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hailed Aliyev’s move as a “step of great importance for opening regional communications, strengthening mutual trust, and institutionalizing the peace established between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”
Armenia and Azerbaijan were locked in bitter conflict from the late 1980s over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous region within Azerbaijan that had enjoyed de facto independence for three decades until Baku took back full control in 2023.
The neighbors reached a US-brokered peace agreement in August, but major hurdles remain to its formal signing, including a demand by Azerbaijan that Armenia change its constitution.
The peace deal has the potential to transform the South Caucasus, an oil- and gas-rich region and a key transit route connecting Asia and Europe that has gained salience since the war in Ukraine largely shut down trade routes via Russia for European markets.
A planned strategic transit corridor, to be developed exclusively by the United States, is also expected to boost energy exports and bilateral economic ties between Baku and Yerevan.

Topics: Armenia Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh

Pakistan’s flag carrier to resume weekly UK flights

Pakistan’s flag carrier to resume weekly UK flights
Updated 8 sec ago
Pakistan’s flag carrier to resume weekly UK flights

Pakistan’s flag carrier to resume weekly UK flights
  • After resuming flight operations to Manchester, the airline will begin flights to Birmingham and London in the second phase
Updated 8 sec ago
UROOSA JADOON

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will resume weekly flights to the United Kingdom (UK) today, Saturday, after a hiatus of five years, an airline spokesman confirmed.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority this month issued a Foreign Aircraft Operating Permit to PIA and cleared the final administrative hurdle for Pakistan’s national carrier to resume flights to Britain, according to the Pakistani high commission in London.

Britain lifted restrictions on Pakistani carriers in July, nearly half a decade after grounding them following a 2020 PIA Airbus A320 crash in Karachi that killed 97 people. The disaster was followed by claims of irregularities in pilot licensing, which led to bans in the US, UK and the European Union.

A PIA spokesperson said the airline will resume two weekly flights to Britain at 12p.m. Pakistan time on Saturday.

“We have finally planned for the first flight to UK (Islamabad to Manchester & back) on 25 Oct 25, God willing with a weekly frequency of 02 flights,” Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said this month.

The airline has already received the Third Country Operator (TCO) approval for flight operations in the UK, according to the Pakistani high commission.

After resuming flight operations to Manchester, the airline will begin flights to Birmingham and London in the second phase.

“PIA’s resumption to the UK will facilitate the more than 1.7 million Pakistani diaspora to travel conveniently to Pakistan,” the high commission added.

Britain is Pakistan’s third-largest trading partner, with bilateral commerce worth about £4.7 billion ($5.7 billion) annually.

The Pakistan government, which has repeatedly bailed out the loss-making carrier, is pushing ahead with its privatization as part of a broader plan to reduce losses at state-owned firms under a $7 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan program.

PIA has accumulated more than $2.5 billion in losses over roughly a decade, draining public finances.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency lifted its suspension in November 2024, allowing the airline to resume flights from Islamabad to Paris in January and later expand to Lahore–Paris in June. However, PIA suspended those services in recent months to prioritize resources for the UK relaunch. The airline remains barred from flying to the US.

Topics: Pakistan aviation

What to know about Ireland’s election as the country votes for a new president

What to know about Ireland’s election as the country votes for a new president
Updated 25 October 2025
AP
What to know about Ireland’s election as the country votes for a new president

What to know about Ireland’s election as the country votes for a new president
  • Voters in Ireland went to the polls Friday to elect one of two women as their new president for the next seven years, a largely ceremonial role
Updated 25 October 2025
AP

LONDON: Voters in Ireland went to the polls Friday to elect one of two women as their new president for the next seven years, a largely ceremonial role in the European Union member country.
Catherine Connolly, a left-wing independent lawmaker who has the backing of Sinn Féin and is known for her strong stance against Israel, is widely seen as the leading candidate to become the head of state. The latest polls show she holds a significant lead with about 40 percent of support from voters, ahead of the 20 percent to 25 percent for her rival Heather Humphreys, representing center-right party Fine Gael.
The two are the only contenders after Jim Gavin, the candidate for Prime Minister Micheál Martin’sFianna Fail party, quit the race earlier this month over a long-ago financial dispute. Others — including musician Bob Geldof and the former mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor — failed to receive enough backing for a nomination.
The winner will succeed Michael D. Higgins, who has been president since 2011, having served the maximum two seven-year terms. Connolly or Humphreys will be Ireland’s 10th president and the third woman to hold the post.
Here’s what to know about the election:
Parties on the left back Connolly
Connolly, 68, is a former barrister who has been an independent lawmaker since 2016. She has drawn criticism for her views on Palestinians and the militant group Hamas, among other issues.
She was previously seen as an unlikely presidential candidate, but became the front-runner after Gavin dropped out. Though Gavin stopped campaigning, his name remains on the ballot paper.
In September, Martin criticized Connolly’s comments that called Hamas “part of the fabric of the Palestinian people,” saying she appeared reluctant to condemn the militant group’s actions in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel that ignited the two-year Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. She later maintained that she “utterly condemned” Hamas’ actions, while also criticizing Israel for carrying out what she said was a genocide in Gaza.
Opponents have said she risked alienating Ireland’s allies after she warned about the EU’s growing “militarization.” Some have also questioned her past role as a lawyer representing banks that repossessed people’s homes.
Connolly has garnered endorsements from left-leaning parties, including Sinn Féin, the Labour Party and the Social Democrats.
She said this week she “will be an absolutely independent president with an independent mind.” Her campaign website says she “wants to be a president for all the people, especially for those often excluded and silenced” and a “voice for equality and justice.”
Connolly began her political career when she was elected as a local political representative on the Galway City Council in 1999. Five years later, she was elected mayor of the city of Galway.
Humphreys stresses centrist approach
Humphreys, 64, has been in government for more than a decade, formerly serving in several Cabinet positions where she oversaw arts and heritage, business and rural development.
She was first elected as a local politician in 2004 and was a member of parliament from 2011 until 2024. She has stressed that she is a pro-business, pro-EU candidate.
Raised a Presbyterian in the mostly Catholic country, she said she would strive for unity and “build bridges” with communities in Northern Ireland, which is part of the UK and has a large Protestant population.
“I’m a center-ground person. I’m a middle-of-the-road person, like most Irish people,” she said in this week’s final presidential debate.
While Humphreys underlined her years of experience in government, Connolly criticized her as a representation of “more of the same,” saying she is aligned with the outlook of recent governments.
The president’s role
Ireland’s president plays an important ceremonial and constitutional role and represents the Irish state on the world stage.
The president appoints the prime minister, called the Taoiseach, after a vote in parliament, as well as other government officials and judges on the government’s advice.
The president also signs into law bills passed by lawmakers, and can call fresh elections if the prime minister no longer has the support of lawmakers.
While the role does not have the power to shape laws or policies, past presidents have been known to air their views on important issues. Higgins has spoken out on the war in Gaza and NATO spending, among other things.
When results will be known
Polls close at 10 p.m. (2100GMT) Friday. Counting begins Saturday, and the result is likely to be known by late Saturday.
The new president will be inaugurated at a ceremony in Dublin Castle the day after.

Topics: IRELAND ELECTION

Trump says North Korea is ‘sort of a nuclear power’

Trump says North Korea is ‘sort of a nuclear power’
Updated 25 October 2025
AFP
Trump says North Korea is ‘sort of a nuclear power’

Trump says North Korea is ‘sort of a nuclear power’
  • Donald Trump is expected in South Korea on Wednesday for the APEC Forum
  • Kim and Trump last met in 2019 at Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas
Updated 25 October 2025
AFP

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE: US President Donald Trump said Friday that North Korea was “sort of a nuclear power” as he left the United States for Asia on a trip that could include a meeting with Pyongyang’s leader Kim Jong Un.
Asked aboard Air Force One whether he was open to North Korea’s demand to be recognized as a nuclear state as a precondition for dialogue with Washington, Trump replied: “Well, I think they are sort of a nuclear power.
“When you say they have to be recognized as a nuclear power, well, they got a lot of nuclear weapons, I’ll say that.”
Trump is expected in South Korea on Wednesday for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum.
US media have previously reported officials from his administration have privately discussed setting up a meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim, who he last held talks with in 2019.
Trump has said he hopes to meet Kim again – possibly this year.
Kim said last month he had “fond memories” of Trump and was open to talks if the United States dropped its “delusional” demand that Pyongyang give up its nuclear weapons.
On Friday, South Korea’s unification minister Chung Dong-young said he believed there was a “considerable” chance that Trump will meet Kim during his visit to the peninsula next week.
But a senior US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters in a call Friday that a meeting “is not on the schedule for this trip.”
While no official announcements of the duo’s meeting have been made, South Korea and the United Nations Command halted tours of the Joint Security Area (JSA) from late October to early November.
Kim and Trump last met in 2019 at Panmunjom in the JSA in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas – the only place where soldiers from both sides face each other on a regular basis.
Minister Chung said North Koreans have been spotted “sprucing up” areas near the JSA for the first time this year – cleaning, pulling weeds, tidying flower beds and taking photos.
Kim met Trump three times for high-profile summits during the US leader’s first term.
The duo’s last and impromptu meeting at Panmunjom was hastily arranged after Trump extended an invitation to Kim on Twitter a day prior.
That event saw the two leaders shake hands over the concrete slabs dividing North and South before Trump walked a few paces into Pyongyang’s territory – becoming the first US president ever to set foot on North Korean soil.
But talks eventually collapsed over just how much of its nuclear arsenal the North was willing to give up and what Pyongyang would get in return.
Since then, North Korea has repeatedly declared itself an “irreversible” nuclear state.

Topics: Donald Trump Kim Jong Un US North Korea

Brazil’s Lula: UN, other multilateral institutions have ‘stopped working’

Brazil’s Lula: UN, other multilateral institutions have ‘stopped working’
Updated 25 October 2025
AFP
Brazil’s Lula: UN, other multilateral institutions have ‘stopped working’

Brazil’s Lula: UN, other multilateral institutions have ‘stopped working’
  • Brazilian leader: ‘Today, the UN Security Council and the UN no longer function’
  • ‘Who can accept the genocide that has been going on in the Gaza Strip for so long?’
Updated 25 October 2025
AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took a swipe Saturday at the United Nations and other multilateral institutions, saying they “stopped working” and failed to protect Gaza’s war victims.
Lula was speaking after meeting Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, ahead of a major regional summit where the Brazilian leader would likely meet US President Donald Trump.
“Who can accept the genocide that has been going on in the Gaza Strip for so long?” Lula told reporters after the bilateral meeting to deepen ties between the two nations.
“The multilateral institutions that were created to try to prevent these things from happening have stopped working. Today, the UN Security Council and the UN no longer function,” Lula said.
Lula also appeared to take a swipe at Trump, saying “for a leader, walking with their head held high is more important than a Nobel Prize.”
Trump departed Washington Friday for Asia and high-stakes talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea on Thursday, the last day of his trip.
But first, the US president is expected to witness the signing of a peace deal between Thailand and Cambodia on Sunday, which he – in part – helped to broker.
The White House lashed out this month at the Norwegian Nobel Committee after it awarded the peace prize to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado and overlooked Trump.
Since returning to the White House for his second term in January, Trump had repeatedly insisted that he deserved the Nobel for his role in resolving numerous conflicts – a claim observers say is broadly exaggerated.
Meanwhile, Trump and Lula have begun to patch up their differences after months of bad blood over the trial and conviction of Trump’s ally, the far-right former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro.
Trump has instituted a 50-percent tariff on many Brazilian products and imposed sanctions on several top officials, including a top Supreme Court judge, to punish Brazil for what he termed a “witch hunt” against Bolsonaro.
Brazil’s Supreme Court sentenced Bolsonaro in September to 27 years in prison for his role in a botched coup bid after his 2022 election loss to Lula.
But relations between Trump and Lula began to thaw when the two 79-year-old leaders had a brief meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September.
They then spoke by phone on October 6 and first raised the possibility of meeting at the ASEAN summit.

Topics: War on Gaza Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva UN

Pakistani, Afghan officials in Istanbul for second round of talks after deadly clashes

Pakistani, Afghan officials in Istanbul for second round of talks after deadly clashes
Updated 25 October 2025
Pakistani, Afghan officials in Istanbul for second round of talks after deadly clashes

Pakistani, Afghan officials in Istanbul for second round of talks after deadly clashes
  • Last weekend, Qatar and Turkiye mediated a ceasefire between the neighbors to pause days of cross-border skirmishes
  • The truce has largely held, although the countries’ border remains closed except for Afghan refugees leaving Pakistan
Updated 25 October 2025
KASHIF IMRAN

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani and Afghan officials are in Turkiye to hold a second round of negotiations on Saturday, officials said, after recent fighting between the neighbors killed dozens of people on both sides.

The neighbors are embroiled in a bitter security row that has become increasingly violent, with each side saying they were responding to aggression from the other.

Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of turning a blind eye to militant groups, particularly the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), that cross the border for attacks, a charge the country’s Taliban rulers reject.

Last weekend, Qatar and Turkiye mediated a ceasefire to pause the hostilities. The truce has largely held, although the countries’ border remains closed except for Afghan refugees leaving Pakistan.

“Pakistan also looks forward to the establishment of a concrete and verifiable monitoring mechanism in the next meeting to be hosted by Türkiye in Istanbul on 25th October 2025 to address the menace of terrorism emanating from Afghan soil toward Pakistan,” Tahir Andrabi, a Pakistani foreign office spokesman, said at a regular press briefing on Friday.

“As a responsible state committed to regional peace and stability, Pakistan does not seek escalation but urges the Afghan Taliban authorities to honor their commitment to the international community and address Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns by taking verifiable action against terrorist entities.”

Andrabi said there was a clear message to Kabul to stop the attacks, control and apprehend armed groups, and their “relations could be back on track.” He did not say who was in the Pakistani delegation.

The Taliban government’s chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said Deputy Interior Minister Hajji Najib was leading the delegation heading to Istanbul.

“The remaining issues will be discussed at this meeting,” he said, without giving more details.

Pakistan has been battling a surge in militancy in its western provinces bordering Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Besides accusing Kabul of allowing the use of its soil, Islamabad has variously accused India of backing groups like the TTP and Baloch separatists for attacks inside Pakistan. Both countries deny the allegation.

On Friday, Andrabi said there has been no major full-scale attack emanating from Afghan soil over the last two to three days.

“So, the Doha talks and outcome were fruitful. We would like the trend to continue in Istanbul and post-Istanbul,” he added.

- This article originally appeared on Arab News Pakistan 

Topics: Pakistan Afghanistan clashes

