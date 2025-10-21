Pakistan seeks peace, will give ‘decisive’ response to territorial violations — army chief

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir on Tuesday said his country wishes for peace in the region, but any violations of its territory will be given a "firm and decisive response."

The development comes as Pakistan grapples with twin insurgencies: religiously motivated groups, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who operate mainly in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, and ethno-nationalist Baloch separatists fighting the state in the southwestern Balochistan.

Islamabad this month conducted airstrikes against what it said were TTP-affiliated militants in Afghanistan, sparking deadly clashes between the two border forces that killed dozens on both sides before Islamabad and Kabul reached a ceasefire at talks held in Doha, Qatar.

In recent months, Pakistan has frequently accused Afghanistan of allowing the use of its soil and India of backing militant groups for waging attacks inside Pakistan. Kabul and New Delhi have consistently denied Islamabad's allegations.

"Indian-sponsored proxies, Fitna al Hindustan (Baloch separatists) and Fitna al Khawarij (TTP), propagate anti-people and anti-development agendas with malicious intent to perpetrate violence," Field Marshal Munir was quoted as saying by the Pakistani military's media wing, ISPR.

"While Pakistan seeks regional peace and stability, any violation of its territorial integrity, direct or indirect, will be met with a firm and decisive response to safeguard the lives and well-being of its citizens."

The army chief said this while addressing participants of a national workshop on Balochistan, Pakistan’s impoverished, mineral-rich province that is home to major Chinese investments, including a deep seaport as well as gold and copper mines.

A long-running separatist insurgency in the region has intensified in recent months, with separatist militants frequently attacking security forces, government officials and installations and people from other provinces.

Field Marshal Munir said Balochistan is the pride of Pakistan, endowed with highly vibrant, resilient and patriotic people who are its true wealth. He highlighted the federal and provincial governments’ development initiatives being undertaken to uplift the socio-economic landscape of Balochistan.

"All necessary actions are being taken to pursue these terrorists and rid the province of this menace [of militancy]," he reassured the participants, highlighting the role of civil society in sustainable development and negating vested political agendas.