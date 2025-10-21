You are here

Trial opens for Italian migrant rescuers, a legal first

Trial opens for Italian migrant rescuers, a legal first
Six members of an Italian charity which rescues migrants in the Mediterranean went on trial in Sicily on Tuesday, accused of aiding illegal immigration. (AFP/File)
Updated 21 October 2025
AFP
Trial opens for Italian migrant rescuers, a legal first

Trial opens for Italian migrant rescuers, a legal first
  • The case centers around the Mare Jonio, a ship operated by Mediterranea Saving Humans (MSH)
  • Prosecutors allege the rescue was financially motivated, pointing to a $145,000 payment from Maersk to MSH
Updated 21 October 2025
AFP
ROME: Six members of an Italian charity which rescues migrants in the Mediterranean went on trial in Sicily on Tuesday, accused of aiding illegal immigration.
The case centers around the Mare Jonio, a ship operated by Mediterranea Saving Humans (MSH), which took 27 migrants off a giant tanker in 2020 and brought them to Italy.
The migrants had been stranded on the Danish tanker Maersk Etienne for over a month, with both Italy and Malta refusing to accept them.
The defendants include charity’s co-founder Luca Casarini, the ship’s captain and three crew members, including a doctor.
Prosecutors allege the rescue was financially motivated, pointing to a 125,000-euro ($145,000) payment from Maersk to MSH months after the event.
Maersk said in a statement in 2021 that the money had been intended to “cover some of the costs” the rescue charity endured.
“At no point” was financial compensation discussed during the operation, it stressed.
Maersk also praised MSH for coming to the rescue, saying the tanker’s repeated calls for assistance had been ignored by authorities and the situation on board had become “dire from a humanitarian point of view.”
MSH describes the payment as a “transparent donation.”
The defense team says the trial in Ragusa is the first of its kind in Italy.
Previous attempts to prosecute crew members of rescue vessels have all petered out either before or during preliminary hearings.
Defense lawyer Fabio Lanfranca told AFP the team raised a series of technical objections at the first hearing on Tuesday.
These mainly concerned the use of wiretaps of conversations involving “lawyers, journalists, bishops and even members of parliament.”
Fellow lawyer Serena Romano said they also questioned whether providing medical assistance could be defined as criminal.
The next hearing was set for January 13.
The hard-right government of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took office in 2022, vowing to cut the number of migrants crossing the Mediterranean to Europe.
It has repeatedly clashed with rescue charities.
Despite admitting that charity rescue boats pick up only a small minority of arrivals, Rome has characterised them as a “pull factor” and has passed laws which work to reduce the time they spend at sea.

SpaceX says 'disabled' 2,500 Starlink devices at Myanmar scam centers

SpaceX says ‘disabled’ 2,500 Starlink devices at Myanmar scam centers
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP
SpaceX says ‘disabled’ 2,500 Starlink devices at Myanmar scam centers

SpaceX says ‘disabled’ 2,500 Starlink devices at Myanmar scam centers
  • Sprawling compounds where Internet tricksters target foreigners with romance and business cons have thrived along Myanmar’s loosely-governed border
  • Myanmar’s military announced this week it had raided KK Park and seized 30 Starlink satellite Internet terminals
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP
YANGON: SpaceX has cut service to more than 2,500 Starlink devices at Myanmar scam centers, a company executive said Wednesday, after reports revealed that their use had exploded in the illicit industry.
Sprawling compounds where Internet tricksters target foreigners with romance and business cons have thrived along Myanmar’s loosely-governed border during its civil war, sparked by a 2021 coup.
A highly-publicized crackdown starting in February saw some 7,000 workers repatriated and Thailand enact a cross-border Internet blockade.
But an AFP investigation this month revealed construction has continued apace, while Starlink receivers have been installed en masse, seeming to connect the hubs to the Elon Musk-owned satellite network.
SpaceX’s vice president of Starlink business operations, Lauren Dreyer, said the company “disabled over 2,500 Starlink Kits in the vicinity of suspected ‘scam centers’” in Myanmar.
Her post on X did not outline when the terminals were disconnected.
Myanmar’s military announced this week it had raided KK Park — one of the country’s most notorious scam centers — and seized 30 Starlink satellite Internet terminals.
Those are only a tiny fraction of the number used at the site, according to AFP’s investigation as well as independent analysis.
An AFP journalist on Wednesday saw more than 1,000 people traveling away from the site on foot, by motorbike and crammed into pickup trucks.
One departing KK Park worker said the crackdown was ongoing.
“Around 10:00 a.m. Myanmar military soldiers in four trucks arrived to our site,” said one worker who declined to give his name for security reasons.
The scam centers have emerged as a key plank in the wartime economy of Myanmar, where the military has been fighting an array of rebel groups since seizing power.
Frustrated that Chinese citizens were ring-leading scams, being trafficked into the hubs and defrauded by them, Beijing in February led the pressure campaign to curb the booming black market.
The junta relies on military backing from China to maintain its grip on power.
But it also relies on powerful militias controlling the border regions on their behalf, in return for profiting from the scam centers, analysts say.
“They need to be able to enrich those militias,” said Nathan Ruser, an analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. “But then they also have the pressure from China.”
The result is a “balancing act,” he said, with the junta “tokenistically” taking action “while actually not doing anything.”

Thai minister resigns after alleged scam center links

Thai minister resigns after alleged scam center links
Updated 38 min 13 sec ago
AFP
Thai minister resigns after alleged scam center links

Thai minister resigns after alleged scam center links
  • Minister Vorapak came under scrutiny after a report this week tied him to an alleged foreign fraudster linked to cross-border scam operations in Cambodia
Updated 38 min 13 sec ago
AFP

BANGKOK: Thailand’s deputy finance minister resigned on Wednesday following allegations linking him to Cambodia-based cyberscam centers.
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul ordered Vorapak Tanyawong, a veteran financier who took office just last month, to submit a written explanation this week over the accusations.
Vorapak came under scrutiny after a report this week tied him to an alleged foreign fraudster linked to cross-border scam operations in Cambodia.
The “Whale Hunting” newsletter alleged that Vorapak’s wife was paid $3 million in cryptocurrency this year by Chinese-Cambodian criminal networks that he was tasked to investigate as part of a government committee.
The newsletter has also reported that Vorapak was once listed as an adviser to BIC Bank, a Cambodian bank linked to an alleged money-laundering network.
Vorapak denied any involvement in illicit activities on Wednesday, telling reporters he was quitting to focus on his legal defense.
“To fight this legal battle, I need time and I am afraid it will interfere with my main role at the ministry of finance,” he told a news conference.
Vorapak spent most of his career in the private financial sector before entering politics last year as an adviser to the then-finance minister.
He previously held senior roles at the Thai branches of top global banks including Bank of America and JP Morgan Chase.
Corruption allegations are not uncommon in Thailand, where close ties between business and politics often blur lines.
But scandals linking Thai officials with the multibillion-dollar scam industry, which has ballooned in Southeast Asia in recent years, have been rare.

Most Americans support US recognition of Palestinian state, Reuters/Ipsos poll shows

Most Americans support US recognition of Palestinian state, Reuters/Ipsos poll shows
Updated 51 min 30 sec ago
Reuters
Most Americans support US recognition of Palestinian state, Reuters/Ipsos poll shows

Most Americans support US recognition of Palestinian state, Reuters/Ipsos poll shows
  • The six-day poll, which closed on Monday, found 59% of respondents backed U.S. recognition of a Palestinian state, while 33% were opposed and the rest were unsure or did not answer the question
Updated 51 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Most Americans - including 80% of Democrats and 41% of Republicans - think the U.S. should recognize Palestinian statehood, a sign that President Donald Trump's opposition to doing so is out of step with public opinion, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found. The six-day poll, which closed on Monday, found 59% of respondents backed U.S. recognition of a Palestinian state, while 33% were opposed and the rest were unsure or did not answer the question.
About half of Trump's Republicans - 53% - opposed doing so, while 41% of Republicans said they would support the U.S. recognizing a Palestinian state. A growing number of countries - including U.S. allies Britain, Canada, France and Australia - have formally recognized Palestinian statehood in recent weeks, drawing condemnation from Israel, whose founding in 1948 led to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians and decades of conflict. Israeli bombardments have leveled vast swaths of Palestinian neighborhoods in Gaza following an October 2023 surprise attack by Hamas militants on Israel.
Some 60% of poll respondents said Israel's response in Gaza was excessive, compared to 32% who disagreed.
Trump, who returned to the White House in January, has largely backed Israel in the war and this month brokered a ceasefire, raising hopes that lasting peace could be in reach.
The Reuters/Ipsos poll gave signs the U.S. public was ready to give Trump credit should his plan work. Some 51% of poll respondents agreed with a statement that Trump "deserves significant credit" if peace efforts are successful, compared with 42% who disagreed.
While only one in 20 Democrats approve of Trump's overall performance as president, one in four said he should get significant credit if the peace holds. Success on that front appears far from certain. An explosion of violence over the weekend threatened to derail the week-old truce and U.S. diplomats stepped up pressure on Israel and Hamas to get Trump's plan back on track. Key questions of Hamas disarming, further Israeli troop pullbacks and future governance of the Palestinian enclave remain unresolved.
Trump's approval rating on foreign policy appeared to be on a modest upswing, rising to 38% in the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, compared to 33% in a poll conducted earlier this month just ahead of the ceasefire deal. The latest rating was Trump's highest since July.
The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online and gathered responses from 4,385 people nationwide. It had a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

UK king to be first to pray with pope in five centuries

UK king to be first to pray with pope in five centuries
Updated 22 October 2025
AFP
UK king to be first to pray with pope in five centuries

UK king to be first to pray with pope in five centuries
  • King Charles and the Pope will pray together in the first such public religious moment since Henry VIII broke away from the Catholic Church after the then pope refused to annul his marriage to the Spanish princess Catherine of Aragon
Updated 22 October 2025
AFP

LONDON: King Charles III leaves for a state visit to the Vatican Wednesday, where he will meet Pope Leo XIV and make history as the first head of the Church of England to pray publicly with the pontiff since the schism between the churches 500 years ago.
The visit comes at a delicate time for the British king following new revelations about his brother, Prince Andrew, who is mired in a scandal surrounding late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Charles and Queen Camilla will meet Leo for the first time since he succeeded the late pope Francis in May.
On Thursday, Charles and Leo will pray together in the first such public religious moment since Henry VIII broke away from the Catholic Church after the then pope refused to annul his marriage to the Spanish princess Catherine of Aragon.
In 1961, the king’s mother, the late queen Elizabeth II, became the first British monarch to visit the Holy See since the 16th-century fracture.
The two-day visit will “mark a significant moment in relations between the Catholic Church and Church of England, of which His Majesty is Supreme Governor,” Buckingham Palace said.
Thursday’s ecumenical service in the Sistine Chapel will be held under the magnificent ceiling adorned with the paintings by Michelangelo.
Its main theme will be conservation and protecting the environment, a cause which has been Charles’s life work.
It will bring together Catholic and Anglican traditions, with the choir from the Sistine Chapel being joined by that from Saint George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, one of the residences of the king and queen.

- ‘Spiritual communion’ -

“It is a historic event principally because the king is supreme governor of the Church of England and required by law to be a Protestant,” said William Gibson, professor of theology at Oxford Brookes university.
“From 1536 to 1914 there were no formal diplomatic relations between the United Kingdom and the Holy See, and the mission was only upgraded to an embassy in 1982,” he told AFP.
Charles and Queen Camilla are also set to take part in an ecumenical religious service at the Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls in Rome, part of a symbolic visit underscoring ties between the Anglican and Catholic Churches.
During the Vatican visit, the king will be formally made a “Royal Confrater” of the abbey adjoining the basilica — a gesture Buckingham Palace described as recognizing a “spiritual communion” between the two denominations.
A specially designed seat for Charles III will be installed in the basilica and preserved for use by future British monarchs.
The visit coincides with preparations for the Catholic Church’s Jubilee Year, held every 25 years, which draws millions of pilgrims to the Vatican.
It also comes a day after the publication of the posthumous memoir by Virginia Giuffre who alleges she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with the king’s younger brother Prince Andrew on three occasions, including twice when she was just 17.
Andrew announced on Friday he would relinquish his title as Duke of York, reportedly under pressure from Charles. He had already stepped back from royal duties in 2019.
The 76-year-old king meanwhile continues to receive treatment for cancer, which was publicly disclosed in early 2024.
The monarch is no stranger to the Vatican having visited the Holy See several times in the past.
He and Camilla met privately with pope Francis on April 9, just days before the pontiff’s death, during a state visit to Italy.

Celebrities, AI giants urge end to superintelligence quest

Celebrities, AI giants urge end to superintelligence quest
Updated 22 October 2025
AFP
Celebrities, AI giants urge end to superintelligence quest

Celebrities, AI giants urge end to superintelligence quest
  • More than 700 scientists, political figures and celebrities called for an end to the development of artificial intelligence capable of outsmarting humans
Updated 22 October 2025
AFP

PARIS: More than 700 scientists, political figures and celebrities including Prince Harry, Richard Branson and Steve Bannon on Wednesday called for an end to the development of artificial intelligence capable of outsmarting humans.
“The initiative calls for a prohibition on the development of superintelligence until the technology is reliably safe and controllable, and has public buy-in,” according to an open letter published by the Future of Life Institute, a US-based NGO that campaigns against the dangers of AI.
Signatories include the “Godfather of AI” and 2024 winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics Geoffrey Hinton; Computer Sciences Professor at the University of California in Berkeley Stuart Russell; and the world’s most-cited AI scientist Yoshua Bengio of the University of Montreal.
A raft of other public figures have signed: Virgin Group founder Richard Branson, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, US President Donald Trump’s former adviser Steve Bannon, and former president Barack Obama’s national security adviser Susan Rice.
The initiative is also endorsed by the Vatican’s AI expert Paolo Benanti and celebrities such as Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, and the US singer will.i.am.
Most major AI developers are striving for artificial general intelligence (AGI), a stage where AI would match all human intellectual capabilities, and even superintelligence, which would exceed them.
Speaking at an event organized by the media group Axel Springer in September, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, whose company created ChatGPT, said that superintelligence could be achieved within the next five years.
Future of Life Institute President Max Tegmark told AFP that companies should not aim for such an objective without any regulatory framework.
“Many people want powerful AI tools for science, medicine, productivity, and other benefits,” the co-founder of the institute Anthony Aguirre added on Wednesday.
“But the path AI corporations are taking, of racing toward smarter-than-human AI that is designed to replace people, is wildly out of step with what the public wants, scientists think is safe, or religious leaders feel is right.”
The open letter echoes another, published one month ago by AI researchers and sector workers during the United Nations General Assembly, which called for governments “to reach an international agreement on red lines for AI” by the end of 2026.

