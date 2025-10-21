Handling of UK Afghan data breach ‘alarming’: MP

LONDON: A UK Ministry of Defense data breach that jeopardized the security of thousands of Afghans was dealt with via “a few unrecorded meetings and a handshake,” an MP has said.
Kit Malthouse described the handling of the incident — which saw the details of Afghans who worked with British forces made available online, prompting a massive evacuation program amid fears that those named in the leak could be targeted by the Taliban — as “alarming.”
The breach, containing 33,000 lines of data, and the subsequent evacuation only became public knowledge two years later after a superinjunction imposed by the government was lifted by a court.
The UK Information Commissioner’s Office, which was made aware of the breach, chose not to launch an investigation at the time.
It has now emerged that the ICO also failed to keep any notes about the decision not to investigate, claiming that this was due to the case involving classified information.
John Edwards, the UK information commissioner, told the science, innovation and technology committee of the House of Commons on Tuesday that the ICO had relied on the “honesty” of the MoD when choosing not to investigate.
Malthouse, a member of the committee, responded: “What you’ve broadly said to us is that it was dealt with a few unrecorded meetings and a handshake. ‘See ya,’ nothing to see here.
“It seems extraordinary to me given the severity and the impact of it ... The picture you’ve painted of the way the ICO handled it seems alarming.”
MP Lauren Sullivan told Edwards: “It sounds like your method of investigation relies a lot on the honesty of the person you’re investigating.”
Edwards replied: “We didn’t investigate. Yes we were relying on honesty. Had we later found we were misled, we could’ve investigated.”
MP Chi Onwurah, the committee chair, said: “When I saw some of the details of the Ministry of Defense data breach, I was astounded that that could be part of government data practice — (a) 33,000-line Excel file, with top-secret information, bandied about like confetti. This is not an individual failure ... It was an institutional failing.”
Edwards said the ICO, which launched an investigation into a smaller MoD breach involving 245 Afghans, lacked sufficient trained staff to deal with issues concerning top-secret information, but added that it was irrelevant as the regulator did not launch an investigation in this case.
“We’re able to investigate top-secret matters. We chose not to because it would’ve tied up resources which would’ve been better used elsewhere,” he said. “We were confident that the ministry was taking it seriously.”
Handling of UK Afghan data breach ‘alarming’: MP
https://arab.news/gumgb
Handling of UK Afghan data breach ‘alarming’: MP
- Kit Malthouse: Incident dealt with via ‘a few unrecorded meetings and a handshake’
- Thousands of Afghans evacuated after personal details published online, putting them at risk of Taliban reprisals
LONDON: A UK Ministry of Defense data breach that jeopardized the security of thousands of Afghans was dealt with via “a few unrecorded meetings and a handshake,” an MP has said.