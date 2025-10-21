Future Resilience Forum gathers leaders in London to address Middle Eastern, global challenges

You are here

Fiona Hill CBE, the founder of Future Resilience Forum, talks during an interview with the Arab News at The Pelligon in Canary Wharf, London. (AN Photo/Bahar Hussain)
Fiona Hill introduces the 3rd edition of the Future Resilience Forum at The Pelligon in Canary Wharf, London. (AN Photo/Bahar Hussain)
Updated 21 October 2025
  • Event’s 2025 edition highlights topics such as space, drone manufacturing, investment opportunities in Africa and geopolitcs
  • National vision plans within GCC have boosted independence, Fiona Hill tells Arab News
Updated 21 October 2025
Mustafa Abu Sneineh
LONDON: The Future Resilience Forum launched its third edition this week in London, bringing together government, media, academic and enterprise leaders to discuss global security crises and challenges in a “new world order.”

Since Fiona Hill founded the FRF in 2023, the Middle East has witnessed momentous events, including the war in the Gaza Strip, the fall of Bashar Assad’s regime in Syria and US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites.

Alongside this, advancements in tourism, AI adoption and energy projects are taking place as Arab Gulf countries strive to achieve their 2030 visions, including Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, international efforts are being made to resolve the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict and usher in a new era for the region.

Hill, who advised former UK Prime Minister Theresa May and served as the chief of staff at 10 Downing Street, founded the FRF to encourage leaders to adopt “new world thinking” about issues that will shape the 21st century. The FRF 2025 edition highlights topics such as space, drone manufacturing, investment opportunities in Africa, and the impact of diplomacy, military matters, and technological changes on geopolitical and geoeconomic dynamics.

“(The FRF) is building a network, it’s building a family to come together to analyze what that new world order is, what are the regions, what are the sectors that would be relevant and need to be relevant in the next 50 years,” Hill told Arab News.




The Future Resilience Forum highlights the impact of diplomacy, military matters, and technological changes on geopolitical and geoeconomic dynamics. (AN Photo/Bahar Hussain)

She added that significant changes in Europe followed the Brexit referendum in 2016, which resulted in the UK’s exit from the EU. Another major event that impacted European politics was Russia’s occupation of Crimea in Ukraine in 2014, which preceded its full invasion in 2022.

Saudi Vision 2030 and other GCC development plans have also impacted dynamics with Western countries. Hill highlighted the Middle East’s potential as a geopolitical buffer between East and West through investments in Africa, AI technology, and advancements in space and quantum science.

She added that national vision plans within the GCC significantly affect the shortening of supply chains, as the world is interconnected and relies on technological advancements.

“These maturing countries can now produce, design and research for themselves, and that actually weakens diplomatic levers for the West,” she said.

“In the old days we would go and say ‘let us help you do this’ ... well, there are actually any number of companies, in Saudi Arabia for example, and beyond, that can produce (the services or parts for various sectors),” Hill added.




The Future Resilience Forum aims to encourage leaders to adopt “new world thinking” about issues that will shape the 21st century. (AN Photo/Bahar Hussain)

The FRF invited Majed Al-Ansari, an adviser to the Qatari prime minister and spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to discuss mediation efforts. For the past two years, Qatar has played a crucial role in mediating between Israel and Hamas, serving as a guarantor of the 20-point Gaza peace plan alongside Egypt, Turkiye and the US, which established a ceasefire for the Palestinian coastal territory early this month.

Another special guest is Mohammad Nidal Al-Shaar, the Syrian economy and industry minister. Since 2011, Syrian officials have been mainly absent from European forums and international events due to the former regime’s crackdown on protests and its involvement in the civil war. However, following the collapse of the Assad government in 2024, Syrian officials, including interim President Ahmed Al-Sharaa, have made several appearances at international forums, including the UN in September, to discuss their plans for the new Syria.

“The idea that we have an economy and investment minister coming from Syria after that country was so torn apart for such a long time, it is a miracle,” Hill, who conducted a special conversation with Al-Shaar, told Arab News.

She views Syria’s plans for rebuilding as an influential case study that many countries could learn from.

“From my conversations with (Al-Shaar), I know how serious he is. And it’s quite clear to me how serious his president is. And I think they’re putting something really remarkable together here. And if they can show how a country, so war-torn, can be put back together again, it’s a great case study for others,” she added.

Erik Prince, managing director of Frontier Resource Group, is another guest at the FRF, bringing expertise on the functioning of narco-states and the impact of organized crime on society and government. Several Turkish defense companies have also been invited to discuss drone manufacturing, as Ankara’s drones have been used in the Russia-Ukraine war.

The FRF is dedicating panels to Africa, a continent rich in natural resources but also facing significant challenges, notably the threat posed by militant groups in the Sahel region. In April, the FRF will launch the Africa Edition in Rabat, Morocco.

