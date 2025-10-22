Pakistan, Saudi Arabia discuss Gaza situation amid regional peace efforts

KARACHI: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia discussed the situation in Gaza and the broader region, the Pakistani foreign office said on Wednesday, as both allies coordinate their positions on the Middle East.

The two countries have worked closely to help end Israel’s military campaign against Palestinians as eight Muslim-majority nations, including their own top representatives, met United States President Donald Trump in September to discuss the situation in Gaza before a peace plan was formally unveiled.

The plan outlined a phased implementation, beginning with a ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. A ceasefire deal was later signed in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, earlier this month, in a ceremony attended by leaders from several nations.

“Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar spoke on the phone late last night with the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan,” the foreign office said in a post on social media platform X. “Building on their previous discussions, the two leaders reviewed recent regional developments, including Gaza and Palestine.”

“Both reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace and stability in the region and agreed to stay closely engaged on matters of mutual interest,” it added.

Saudi Arabia remains a key economic and strategic partner for Pakistan, with ties strengthened by a landmark strategic defense pact signed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s last visit to the kingdom.

Under the agreement, any act of aggression against one country will be considered an attack against both, underscoring their deep security partnership.

The deal also provides for expanded defense cooperation, including joint military training, intelligence sharing, collaborative exercises and technology exchange, reflecting the growing trust and alignment between the two nations.

Both countries have also intensified consultations since then, with Saudi authorities maintaining close contact with Islamabad during Pakistan’s recent military standoff with Afghanistan.