MENA hospitality market to surpass $487bn by 2032, says report

Updated 24 October 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
Updated 24 October 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
MENA hospitality market to surpass $487bn by 2032, says report

MENA hospitality market to surpass $487bn by 2032, says report
Updated 24 October 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Robust tourism growth is set to expand the hospitality market in the Middle East and North Africa from $310 billion in 2025 to more than $487 billion by 2032, a new report showed. 

Released by the Future Hospitality Summit ahead of its gathering in Dubai from Oct. 27 to 29, the report cites data from the World Travel and Tourism Council and notes that the travel and tourism sector is expected to contribute $367 billion to the Middle East economy this year while supporting 7.7 million jobs. 

Quoting industry experts, it adds that unprecedented expansion in hospitality, tourism, and infrastructure is reinforcing the region’s position as a global magnet for investment. 

Developing a robust tourism sector is crucial for oil-rich Middle Eastern countries as they pursue economic diversification and reduce reliance on crude revenues. Saudi Arabia aims to attract 150 million tourists annually by 2030, while Egypt targets 30 million international visitors by 2028. 

Amr El-Nady, head of hotels and hospitality Middle East and Africa and managing director, global hotel desk at JLL, said: “Both nations are seeking to significantly increase tourism’s contribution to their gross domestic product, with Saudi Arabia targeting 10 percent and Egypt 15 percent.” 

He added: “This strategic focus is driving substantial hospitality investment, with mega-projects like NEOM, the Red Sea Project, and AlUla in KSA, alongside Egypt’s New Administrative Capital, Ras Al Hekma, South Med and Red Sea developments.” 

According to the report, international visitor spending in the Middle East is expected to reach nearly $194 billion this year, up nearly a quarter from 2019 pre-pandemic levels, while domestic spending is forecast to hit $113 billion.

Saudi Arabia leads growth

As of the second quarter of 2025, the hotel construction pipeline in the Middle East reached an all-time high of 650 projects, totaling 161,574 rooms.

At the end of June, 337 projects with almost 86,500 rooms were under construction, and 147 projects are due to start by the second quarter of next year. 

Saudi Arabia tops the Middle East hotel construction chart, with more than 92,000 rooms across 342 projects, followed by Egypt with 127 projects and over 28,000 rooms. 

The UAE has 100 projects with 25,470 rooms, Oman 27 projects with 4,709 keys, and Qatar 16 projects with nearly 3,500 rooms. 

El-Nady said the surge in development is creating opportunities for both major international hotel operators and boutique brands to diversify their portfolios with concepts ranging from ultra-luxury desert resorts to culturally immersive heritage properties. 

“The diversification strategy allows operators to cater to evolving traveler preferences while supporting the countries’ objectives of transforming their economies through sustainable tourism growth and positioning themselves as premier global destinations,” added El-Nady. 

Upcoming global events such as Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup 2034 in Saudi Arabia are already boosting strong demand for real estate, including hospitality projects. 

From January 2026, foreigners will also be able to purchase real estate assets in designated zones — a landmark development expected to further deepen investor appetite in the Kingdom. 

JLL added that liquidity in the hotel investment landscape in the Middle East remains remarkably robust, underpinned by resilient hotel trading performance and increasing tourist arrivals.

UAE maintains momentum 

El-Nady noted that the UAE’s hospitality market continues to attract strong interest from regional and international investors seeking high-yielding, income-generating hotel assets and mixed-use developments. 

“Last year, JLL forecasted $1.2 billion in Dubai hotel transactions, and current market activity indicates we are on track to exceed this milestone, further demonstrating sustained investor confidence,” he said. 

Citing data from Cavendish Maxwell, a real estate advisory group, the report added that Dubai’s hospitality market continues to outperform, with around 10,000 new rooms expected by 2027. 

Vidhi Shah, director, head of commercial valuation at Cavendish Maxwell, said that the occupancy level in hotels in Dubai rose to 81 percent in the first half of this year, representing a 2.5 percent rise compared to the same period in the previous year, while average daily rents reached $159, up 4.7 percent. 

“With its hospitality sector continuing to lead the way in setting new benchmarks in safety, inclusivity and connectivity, Dubai remains a premium, global destination for leisure and business travelers, in turn opening up a plethora of new investment opportunities,” said Shah. 

The report added that Oman is also increasingly becoming a hot spot for hospitality investment, with tourism expected to contribute 5 percent to GDP by 2030 and 10 percent by 2040. 

Oman’s hospitality industry is also expected to overtake transport and logistics to become the country’s second most important industry after hydrocarbons.

Data from Cavendish Maxwell revealed that Oman is set to boost hotel room inventory by 25 percent by 2030, with 9,600 new keys on the way in the next five years, and 2,600 by the end of 2025. 

The report further said that hotel revenues in Oman rose more than 18 percent year on year to $367 million. 

The strong performance also led to almost 5 percent growth in Oman’s hospitality employment, with 10,800 people now working in the industry.

“The Middle East’s continued growth in tourism and hospitality is being further boosted by various government campaigns and initiatives across the region to encourage investment, international visits and business set up,” the report concluded. 

In September, a report by GCC Statistical Center said that tourism across the Gulf Cooperation Council contributed $247.1 billion to the region’s economy in 2024, marking a nearly 32 percent increase compared with 2019. 

The center further said that intra-GCC travel experienced a sharp rebound, rising 52 percent over the same period, with 19.3 million visitors traveling between member states.

In July, another report by the Saudi Central Bank revealed that international tourists spent SR49.37 billion ($13.16 billion) in Saudi Arabia during the first quarter of 2025, a 10 percent increase compared to the same period last year. 

The bank added that this rise pushed the Kingdom’s travel account surplus to SR26.78 billion, up 11.7 percent year on year, underlining the sector’s growing contribution to the country’s non-oil economy.

Topics: tourism hospitality middle East tourism Future Hospitality Summit

Egypt secures $3.5bn investment for mega projects in Suez Canal Economic Zone
Updated 30 October 2025
REEM WALID

Egypt secures $3.5bn investment for mega projects in Suez Canal Economic Zone

Egypt secures $3.5bn investment for mega projects in Suez Canal Economic Zone
Updated 30 October 2025
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Egypt’s Ain Sokhna Industrial Zone, part of the Suez Canal Economic Zone, is set to host three new mega projects worth a combined $3.5 billion, following an agreement between Kemet Industries Group and Emirati-Chinese firm Al Qalaa Red Flag.

The projects planned under this partnership include a seamless steel pipe factory with an annual production capacity of up to 250,000 tonnes, designed to meet the needs of the North African country’s major infrastructure and urban development projects while reducing import dependence, according to a statement.

A tire factor with an annual production capacity ranging from 12 million to 15 million is also set to be developed, as a fiber-optic cable manufacturing plant, which will strengthen the infrastructure of the communications and information technology sector, enable digital transformation, and enhance high-speed network connectivity.

This move marks a significant boost to investment in the SCZONE and supports its strategic plans to localize industry, transfer advanced manufacturing technologies, increase local content, and promote Egyptian exports abroad.

In an official statement on Facebook, the Egyptian Cabinet said: “The cooperation between the two parties aims to establish three mega industrial projects in the Ain Sokhna Industrial Zone, part of the Suez Canal Economic Zone, with total expected investments for the three projects reaching $3.5 billion.”

It added: “On the sidelines of the signing ceremony, the Chairman of the Suez Canal Economic Zone stated that this cooperation between the two major entities represents a boost to investments within the authority and supports its strategic plans to localize industry, transfer advanced manufacturing technologies, increase local content, and support Egyptian exports abroad.”

The statement further noted that the initiative will help create job opportunities for Egyptian youth, in line with the state’s vision of achieving comprehensive economic, social, and environmental development.

The initiative comes as the SCZONE finalized 129 projects worth $4.4 billion during the 2024–25 fiscal year, generating more than 31,000 direct jobs. From July through mid-September of the current fiscal year, it signed an additional 26 industrial and logistics contracts in Sokhna and Qantara West valued at $1.85 billion, expected to create 21,800 jobs.

Since mid-2022, the SCZONE has attracted a total of 334 projects worth $10.4 billion. Of these, 323 projects — representing $8.9 billion in investment and nearly 100,000 planned jobs — are located in industrial zones, while 11 projects in seaports account for $1.5 billion. The investment portfolio spans diverse sectors, including solar panels, tires, garments, metals, logistics, and recycled materials.

Topics: Egypt Suez Canal Economic Zone

Greek deputy foreign minister calls Saudi Arabia a 'natural partner' in both business and culture
Updated 30 October 2025
Tamara Aboalsaud

Greek deputy foreign minister calls Saudi Arabia a ‘natural partner’ in both business and culture
Updated 30 October 2025
Tamara Aboalsaud
Greek deputy foreign minister calls Saudi Arabia a 'natural partner' in both business and culture

Greek deputy foreign minister calls Saudi Arabia a ‘natural partner’ in both business and culture
Updated 30 October 2025
Tamara Aboalsaud

RIYADH: Greece’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Theoharis has described Saudi Arabia as his country’s “strongest and biggest” relationship in the Middle East during an interview with Arab News.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Theoharis highlighted Saudi Vision 2030’s focus on sectors such as construction, technology, and energy, as well as connectivity and logistics, as playing into the mutual strengths of Greece and the Kingdom.

Greece, a natural geographic bridge between the Middle East and Europe, has emerged as a very successful economy in the past few years, the deputy minister stated.

He added: “But if I may say so as well, not just by geography (the bridge), by culture as well, our affinity with the Middle East is undeniable. People tell me, here in Riyadh and FII, how much they feel at home when they come to Greece.”

Theoharis continued: “Greece-Saudi is (our) strongest and the biggest relationship (in the Middle East), because Saudi is the biggest country of the region, and it’s a relationship built on historical roots,” he said.

The minister highlighted two main initiatives under the umbrella of strategic cooperation; the first is an agreement signed between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Athens in July 2022 to establish the Saudi-Greek Strategic Partnership Council.

“We have started a number of initiatives, including in investment, education, and health, and other areas as well, to ensure that we build more bridges and cooperation between business-to-business and government-to-government entities,” Theoharis said.

“Those are very specific action points that are being monitored at the highest level and being implemented at the ministerial and agency level from the competent ministries,” he added.

The second pertains to the establishment of the Greek-Saudi Business Council in September 2021 to enhance bilateral trade and investment.

Theoharis mentioned a recent meeting of the council in Riyadh, chaired by prominent Saudi businesswoman and co-president of the Greek-Saudi Business Council, Lubna Al-Olayan and Achilles Constantakopoulos, board member of the Greek Tourism Confederation and AEGEAN Airlines.

“Under the guidance of those two (initiatives), a number of businesses have worked in the past few years to implement concrete actions,” the minister told Arab News.

The energy sector is another rich area for cooperation, with Greece’s green transformation strategy — anchored by the country’s national recovery and resilience plan , Greece 2.0 — working hand in hand with the economic diversification goals outlined in Saudi Vision 2030.

The transformation plan aims for net-zero emissions by 2050, with a 55 percent emission cut by 2030 and 80 percent by 2040 by focusing on renewable energy expansion, clean transport, energy-efficient buildings, and other initiatives to achieve a circular economy.

“I think the closest opportunity that we can see is in the area of green hydrogen. This is a big pillar of Saudi’s strategy, and Greece is a natural entry point to the rest of Europe,” said Theoharis.

Green hydrogen production and investment in both Saudi and Greek infrastructure, including transport infrastructure, are going to be a “big part of our efforts for energy transition,” the deputy foreign minister stated.

He added that Greece is leading the way in terms of renewable energy production, with 55 percent of the country’s needs already being produced through renewable energy.

“And we have a plan to at least generate 75 percent by 2030, and we believe that we will reach 80 (percent),” Theoharis added.

Since 2024, Greece has also been a net exporter of electricity, signifying a huge change in operations for the country and a commitment to seeing the full transformation through.

“Saudi companies are a natural match,” Theoharis said.

The deputy foreign minister emphasized the close connection and sense of familiarity Saudis and Greeks feel when visiting each other’s respective countries, saying: “If a Greek comes here, they don’t feel that they have left their country, but yet, at the same time, it feels exotic.”

Considering the cultural similarities in food, social norms, and even in people’s physical appearance, the combination of both the familiar and the different creates intrigue and curiosity to explore the other.

Listing his goals for the outcomes of FII, the minister said that “we have some of the top people shaping the agendas of tomorrow.”

He added: “From the business side, from the financial side, from the public sector side, and we are sharing reviews of what’s happening with AI, what’s happening with global finance, with FDI, what’s happening with geopolitics, and the shifts that are shaping the economies of tomorrow.”

Speaking to his political counterparts and pushing the agendas proposed by the heads of state is another priority on the minister’s mind.

“And the final one is remembering the things that keep us together. You know, coming back to Riyadh, seeing the rich Saudi culture, and remembering and giving me the energy to go back home and work harder on making this relationship rich, because it’s worth it," Theoharis said, adding: “When you come here to Riyadh, you can see that you always need to find an excuse to come back.”

Theoharis concluded by saying that fruitful discussions have already been had at FII, including talks about the Middle East and Gaza and how Greece can be of help, a talk on artificial intelligence developments and how to strengthen Greece’s presence in this sector with Peter Diamandis, founder and chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation and board member of the FII Institute, and a meeting with Al-Olayan on international business prospects.

Topics: FII9 Saudi-Greek ties Greece Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Theoharis

Saudi Arabia’s real GDP grows 5% in Q3: GASTAT 

Saudi Arabia’s real GDP grows 5% in Q3: GASTAT 
Updated 30 October 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
Saudi Arabia's real GDP grows 5% in Q3: GASTAT 

Saudi Arabia’s real GDP grows 5% in Q3: GASTAT 
Updated 30 October 2025
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economy grew 5 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, driven by strong gains in both oil and non-oil sectors, official data showed. 

According to flash estimates from the General Authority for Statistics, oil activities grew 8.2 percent, while non-oil output expanded 4.5 percent and government activities increased 1.8 percent during the same period. 

This is the fastest pace since the first quarter of 2023, when real GDP was up 5.7 percent.

The robust performance underscores progress under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy, which aims to diversify the economy and reduce reliance on crude revenues. 

This is in line with remarks by Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim, who said during a panel discussion at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh that Saudi Arabia’s GDP is expected to grow 5.1 percent in 2025, supported by continued momentum in non-oil sectors. 

In its latest report, GASTAT stated: “The main driver of growth in real GDP was non-oil activities, which contributed 2.6 percentage points, oil activities contributed 2 percentage points, government activities and net taxes on products each contributed 0.2 percentage points.”  

The authority reported that seasonally adjusted real GDP increased 1.4 percent in the third quarter compared to the previous three months. 

Oil activities expanded 3.1 percent quarter on quarter, while non-oil and government activities rose 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. 

The report said: “Oil activities were the main contributor to the growth of seasonally adjusted real GDP, adding 0.8 percentage points. Non-oil activities contributed 0.4 percentage points, government activities and net taxes on products each contributed 0.1 percentage points.”

Earlier this month, the World Bank raised its forecast for Saudi Arabia’s 2025 economic growth to 3.2 percent, up from 2.8 percent projected in April, citing stronger oil output and robust non-oil activity. 

In September, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development also revised its estimate for the Kingdom’s 2026 GDP growth to 3.9 percent, compared with its previous projection of 2.5 percent. 

According to GASTAT, flash estimates of quarterly GDP are produced within a short period after the end of the reference quarter, when data for the period is still incomplete. These early estimates provide an initial indication of economic performance and are later revised when full data becomes available. 

Topics: Saudi GDP General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) Saudi economy

PIF set to achieve goal of reaching $1tn in assets by year-end: Al-Rumayyan
Updated 30 October 2025
Argaam

PIF set to achieve goal of reaching $1tn in assets by year-end: Al-Rumayyan
Updated 30 October 2025
Argaam
PIF set to achieve goal of reaching $1tn in assets by year-end: Al-Rumayyan

PIF set to achieve goal of reaching $1tn in assets by year-end: Al-Rumayyan
Updated 30 October 2025
Argaam

RIYADH: Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the Public Investment Fund, said the fund’s assets have tripled since 2015, adding the fund's goal is to reach $1 trillion by the end of this year, “and we are very close to achieving it.”

The PIF has been the cornerstone of Saudi Vision 2030, with its workforce expanding from around 40 employees in 2015 to about 4,000 today. The fund has also established offices in major global cities.

Al-Rumayyan noted that the fund has launched more than 100 companies across a wide range of sectors to fill market gaps and drive economic diversification.

He revealed that a new PIF strategy is expected to be announced soon, as it is currently in the final stages of approval. The strategy will focus on six key sectors — tourism, travel and entertainment, as well as urban development, advanced manufacturing and innovation, logistics, renewable energy, and NEOM. 

This focus, he said, will help the fund prioritize investments according to clear timelines, emphasizing: “We don’t want to approach all investments with the same level of priority.”

Al-Rumayyan also highlighted the PIF's success in revitalizing King Abdullah Economic City, part of the fund’s portfolio. He said the PIF increased its ownership from a minority to a majority stake, transforming the company — which had been largely inactive for nearly two decades — into a dynamic hub by attracting ports, companies, and automotive industries, among others.

Topics: PIF

Saudi Arabia and US strengthen strategic mining ties 

Saudi Arabia and US strengthen strategic mining ties 
Updated 30 October 2025
SPA
Saudi Arabia and US strengthen strategic mining ties 

Saudi Arabia and US strengthen strategic mining ties 
Updated 30 October 2025
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the US reiterate deepening strategic cooperation in the mining and minerals sector, focusing on critical mineral supply chains, mineral processing, and advanced mining technologies. 

The outcome followed a bilateral meeting between Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef and US Deputy Secretary of Energy James Danly, held during the ninth Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The discussions built on the memorandum of cooperation signed in May between the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and the US Department of Energy.

Both sides emphasized the importance of supporting sustainable growth in the mining sector and addressing rising global demand for critical minerals.

The meeting reaffirmed the strong historical relations and strategic economic partnerships between the two countries, particularly in the mining industry. 

Alkhorayef and Danly discussed opportunities in mineral processing, rare earth elements, and mining technologies, while also calling for greater international collaboration in the sector.

They also highlighted the annual Future Minerals Forum hosted by Saudi Arabia as a key global platform for industry stakeholders to address challenges and promote innovative, sustainable solutions.

Alkhorayef invited Danly to attend the fifth edition of the Future Minerals Forum, scheduled to take place in Riyadh from Jan. 13 to 15, 2026

Topics: FII9 Mining Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef US Deputy Secretary of Energy James Danly

