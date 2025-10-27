You are here

Pakistan central bank holds key policy rate at 11 percent for fourth straight meeting

Pakistan central bank holds key policy rate at 11 percent for fourth straight meeting
A money changer counts Pakistan's currency at a market in Karachi on January 6, 2023. (AFP/ file)
Updated 27 October 2025
Pakistan central bank holds key policy rate at 11 percent for fourth straight meeting

Pakistan central bank holds key policy rate at 11 percent for fourth straight meeting
  • The move comes at a time when the central bank is juggling modest economic growth, external‐sector vulnerabilities and inflation risks
  • The central bank has lowered rates by 1,100 basis points since June 2024, when they peaked at 22 percent after inflation neared 40 percent a year before
Updated 27 October 2025
Hasaan Ali Khan
ISLAMABAD: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan on Monday decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 11 percent, marking the fourth consecutive meeting in which borrowing costs have been held steady.

The SBP’s decision comes at a time when the central bank is juggling modest economic growth, external‐sector vulnerabilities and inflation risks. After having slashed rates significantly in 2024, it entered a pause campaign earlier this year, choosing stability over further easing given flood-related supply disruptions, rising food inflation and pressures on the current account.

“The Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 11 percent in its meeting held on October 27, 2025,” the central bank said on X.

The central bank added that the current account deficit is expected to remain within the 0–1 percent of GDP range in fiscal 2026, with the realization of official inflows projected to raise foreign exchange reserves to $15.5 billion by December 2025 and around $17.8 billion by June 2026.

Last week, all 10 analysts surveyed by Reuters said they expected the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to keep the policy rate unchanged, extending its pause as recent floods ravaged farmland and border closures with Afghanistan since Oct. 11 drove up prices of staples like tomatoes and apples.

“The SBP [maintained] status quo amid concerns about rising inflation following flood losses and [to] support rupee,” Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Commodities said, attributing the central bank decision to the “IMF (International Monetary Fund) pressure to keep a tight fiscal and monetary policy.”

The SBP last held rates in September, warning floods could push inflation above its 5–7 percent target. Pakistan’s headline inflation rate accelerated to 5.6 percent on a year-on-year basis, up 2 percent from the previous month.

Monsoon floods swamped farmland and industrial hubs in Pakistan’s breadbasket Punjab province, killing more than 1,000 people nationwide, displacing 2.5 million and damaging crops and factories.

The central bank has lowered rates by 1,100 basis points since June 2024, when they peaked at 22 percent after inflation neared 40 percent the year before. Its last 100-bps cut came in May, followed by holds in June, July, and September amid uncertainty over energy and food prices.

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy
Updated 41 sec ago
Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy
  • Maritime minister, Romanian envoy discuss linking Karachi Port with Port of Constanța to expand access to European markets
  • Cooperation to focus on digital port systems, training and private-sector investment in maritime infrastructure
Updated 41 sec ago
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan and Romania are exploring the creation of new maritime linkages between Karachi Port and the Port of Constanța on the Black Sea as part of Islamabad’s push to expand its blue economy and open trade routes to European markets, the ministry of maritime affairs said on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s maritime sector, which underpins its emerging blue economy, contributes less than one percent to GDP but is central to long-term economic plans that envision the country as a regional industrial and trade hub. The government aims to expand the number of operational ports from three to six by 2047, with Karachi, Port Qasim and Gwadar serving as anchors for new regional shipping and logistics corridors linking the Middle East, Central Asia, Eastern Europe and Africa.

The Port of Constanța, one of the largest on the Black Sea, offers direct connectivity to Central and Eastern Europe through the Danube River corridor, providing a potential new route for Pakistani exports to EU markets.

Discussions on the issue took place between Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Romanian Ambassador Dr. Dan Stoenescu in Karachi, with Rear Admiral Atiq-ur-Rehman, Acting Chairman of the Karachi Port Trust, also in attendance.

“Pakistan wants to play a bigger role in global maritime trade by building linkages that connect the Middle East, Central Asia, Eastern Europe, and Africa,” Chaudhry was quoted as saying in a statement by the maritime ministry, adding that stronger ties with Romania could help Pakistan diversify its trade and strengthen its role as a regional maritime hub.

Chaudhry said Pakistan’s existing ports are expected to reach full capacity before 2047, underscoring the need for new infrastructure and international partnerships.

“Strengthening maritime infrastructure and connectivity is key to turning Pakistan into a major industrial and trade hub,” he said.

The two sides discussed cooperation in training, digital port systems, environmental management, and capacity building. Chaudhry said developing a skilled workforce to manage next-generation port systems was central to Pakistan’s modernization plans.

Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to expand collaboration across economic, educational, and cultural sectors, reflecting what the ministry described as a growing partnership between Pakistan and Romania.

According to the maritime ministry statement, Romanian Ambassador Stoenescu praised the quality of Pakistani exports and said his country was interested in importing sports goods, surgical instruments, and agricultural products. 

He called maritime cooperation “a practical way to deepen regional integration and shared prosperity.”

Topics: Pakistan Romania ties Junaid Anwar Chaudhry

