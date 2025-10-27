You are here

  • Home
  • Koike heads to Arab region to boost ties with Tokyo

Koike heads to Arab region to boost ties with Tokyo

Koike heads to Arab region to boost ties with Tokyo
Koike's tour began on Oct. 26 and she will head back to Tokyo on Nov. 3. (ANJ)
Short Url

https://arab.news/btxtf

Updated 27 October 2025
Khaldon Azhari
Follow

Koike heads to Arab region to boost ties with Tokyo

Koike's tour began on Oct. 26 and she will head back to Tokyo on Nov. 3. (ANJ)
  • The trip aims to highlight the Japanese capital’s dynamic appeal
  • More than 150 mayors, leaders and speakers from over 300 cities around the world were invited to the summit
Updated 27 October 2025
Khaldon Azhari
Follow

TOKYO: Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko will join the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Tuesday as she embarks on a tour taking her to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Egypt.

The trip aims to highlight the Japanese capital’s dynamic appeal, while also offering the governor the chance to explore a region she believes is flourishing with new investment opportunities.

She will attend the FII’s ninth edition to present Tokyo’s initiatives to establish itself as a leading hub for innovation and finance in Asia.

Koike also hopes to develop meaningful connections and foster a sense of shared prosperity and mutual gain for both Tokyo and the Arab nations.

She arrived in the UAE’s Abu Dhabi on Sunday and attended the 2025 Asia-Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum, which runs from Oct. 27-29 and is hosted by Expo City Dubai at the Dubai Exhibition Centre.

Koike was a key speaker on Monday at the forum, which is held under the patronage of Crown Prince of Dubai and UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.




Koike's tour began on Oct. 26 and she will head back to Tokyo on Nov. 3. (ANJ)

More than 150 mayors, leaders and speakers from over 300 cities around the world were invited to the summit.

Koike’s itinerary also includes Jeddah, Kuwait City, and Giza in Egypt. The importance of this trip is underlined by her participation in international conferences, speeches and discussions with governments and non-profit foundations.

“This region is currently attracting global attention for its economic growth and investment opportunities,” the governor told Arab News Japan. “Through this trip, I will work to enhance Tokyo’s presence as a leading global city, while applying the insights gained from international urban collaboration with the administration of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.”

Koike will be accompanied by Takahashi Yoichi, the renowned manga artist behind Captain Tsubasa (known as Captain Majid in the Arab region). He will contribute to the cultural exchange aspect of the trip, using his influence and art to bridge cultural gaps and foster understanding between Japan and the Arab region.

The tour will include Saudi Arabia’s second-largest city, Jeddah, when the governor will exchange ideas with local government officials.

“Together, we will explore opportunities for inter-city collaboration in areas such as economic and industrial development,” she said, emphasizing the potential for mutual growth and collaboration.

Koike will arrive in Kuwait on Oct. 29, where she will meet with government officials to discuss tackling common challenges across industries, startups and women’s empowerment.

“We aim to exchange perspectives on potential future collaboration between our cities and within international networks, fostering partnerships among cities committed to sustainable growth,” she said.

The governor often visits Cairo, where she attended university, and this year marks the 35th anniversary of the friendship city agreement between the Cairo Governorate and the Japanese capital.

“At the invitation of the Egyptian government, I am honored to attend the opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza,” Koike said. “I hope the cultural programs and other events featured in the ceremony will serve as an inspiration for advancing Tokyo’s initiatives.”

She added: “To all my dear friends across the Arab region, thank you so much for the generous invitations to take part in such meaningful meetings and visits. Throughout human history, this region has been buffeted by the storms of civilization, weathering the rise and fall of empires and dynasties. As a result, I believe it has cultivated a rich diversity of cultures and a profound wisdom for navigating change — qualities that are truly exceptional among world regions.

“While studying at university in Egypt, I encountered a different culture and learned the importance of embracing differences. That experience has been a great source of strength as I have faced various challenges as governor. The Arab people are dear friends to me, and I believe this visit will further deepen the bonds between Tokyo and the Arab world.”

The governor’s tour, which began on Oct 26, will end on Nov. 3 when she heads back to Tokyo.

Topics: Japan

Related

False claim spreads of Japan ‘mass deportations’ ministry
World

False claim spreads of Japan ‘mass deportations’ ministry

Special Japan-backed telescope to power Lebanon’s first astronomical observatory on Mount Makmel
Middle-East

Japan-backed telescope to power Lebanon’s first astronomical observatory on Mount Makmel

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict
  • The pilgrims were welcomed by Pakistani officials who presented them with flowers
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP
WAGAH BORDER: Dozens of Sikh pilgrims from India crossed into Pakistan Tuesday, AFP journalists saw, in the first major crossing since deadly clashes in May closed the land border between the nuclear-armed neighbors.
The pilgrims, visiting to attend festivities marking the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh faith, were welcomed by Pakistani officials who presented them with flowers and showered them with rose petals at the Wagah-Attari border.
Tensions remain high between Islamabad and New Delhi after the worst fighting since 1999 erupted in May, with more than 70 people killed in missile, drone and artillery exchanges.

Latest updates

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict

Refad Real Estate Investment & Development launches Miraf District in Alkhobar

Refad Real Estate Investment & Development launches Miraf District in Alkhobar

Giordano celebrates 30 years of growth in Saudi Arabia

Giordano celebrates 30 years of growth in Saudi Arabia

Lolo Zouai to release new bilingual single

Lolo Zouai to release new bilingual single

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.