Radiohead’s Thom Yorke says he would not now play in Israel

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has said in a British newspaper interview he would not now perform in Israel. (AFP)
Updated 27 October 2025
AFP
  • Band begin their first tour in 7 years next month in Europe
Updated 27 October 2025
AFP
LONDON: Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has said in a British newspaper interview he would not now perform in Israel, eight years after the band defied pro-Palestinian activists to play a Tel Aviv gig. “Absolutely not. I wouldn’t want to be 5,000 miles anywhere near the Netanyahu regime,” he told The Sunday Times Magazine, referring to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

The interview with members of the British band — whose UK No. 1 albums include “OK Computer” and “Kid A” — took place before this month’s ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The band begin their first tour in seven years next month, playing 20 shows in five European cities.

Radiohead's 2016-2018 “A Moon Shaped Pool” world tour ignited a backlash when the group performed in Tel Aviv despite boycott calls.

Yorke hinted at some regret over the decision in the new interview, saying he was “horrified” when a “clearly connected high up” Israeli came to their hotel to thank them for playing.

The issue has dogged the band and its members at other points. Yorke briefly walked offstage during a solo gig in Australia last year after a pro-Palestinian heckler shouted “How many dead children will it take for you to condemn the genocide in Gaza?”

The frontman released a statement in May saying the incident left him “in shock that my supposed silence was somehow being taken as complicity.”

Radiohead bandmate Jonny Greenwood is married to an Israeli artist and has faced sustained criticism from boycott advocates for his long-time collaboration with Israel-born rock musician Dudu Tassa.

The Radiohead guitarist told the magazine he spent a lot of time in Israel with family and was “not ashamed of working with Arab and Jewish musicians.”
 

‘Superman’ star David Corenswet signs pro-Palestine film pledge

Updated 03 November 2025
Arab News
Updated 03 November 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: Anerican actor David Corenswet, best known for his portrayal of the title role in James Gunn’s “Superman,” is the latest Hollywood star to sign the “Film Workers for Palestine” pledge, joining a growing list of Hollywood figures expressing solidarity with Palestinians.

The pledge, launched on Sept. 8, calls on members of the entertainment industry to avoid collaborating with Israeli film institutions allegedly linked to “genocide and apartheid.” 

Among the signatories are Mark Ruffalo, Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Tilda Swinton, Riz Ahmed, and Javier Bardem.

“As filmmakers, actors, film industry workers, and institutions, we recognise the power of cinema to shape perceptions,” the pledge, launched on Sept. 8, stated.

“In this urgent moment of crisis, where many of our governments are enabling the carnage in Gaza, we must do everything we can to address complicity in that unrelenting horror,” it added.

Film-makers Yorgos Lanthimos, Ava DuVernay, Asif Kapadia, Boots Riley and Joshua Oppenheimer also joined the signatories.

The statement, published by Film Workers for Palestine, commits signatories not to collaborate with institutions deemed complicit — including festivals, broadcasters and production companies — citing examples such as “whitewashing or justifying genocide and apartheid, and/or partnering with the government committing them.”

It continued: “We answer the call of Palestinian film-makers, who have urged the international film industry to refuse silence, racism, and dehumanization, as well as to ‘do everything humanly possible’ to end complicity in their oppression.”

