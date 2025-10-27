You are here

  • Home
  • FII9 a ‘turning point’ as tech and global leaders converge in Riyadh, says event chairman

FII9 a ‘turning point’ as tech and global leaders converge in Riyadh, says event chairman

FII9 a ‘turning point’ as tech and global leaders converge in Riyadh, says event chairman
This year’s FII summit runs from Oct. 27 to 30. FII
Short Url

https://arab.news/b5nmd

Updated 28 October 2025
MIGUEL HADCHITY 
Follow

FII9 a ‘turning point’ as tech and global leaders converge in Riyadh, says event chairman

FII9 a ‘turning point’ as tech and global leaders converge in Riyadh, says event chairman
Updated 28 October 2025
MIGUEL HADCHITY 
Follow

RIYADH: The ninth Future Investment Initiative marks a “turning point” in global innovation focus with technology leaders set to make up over half of speakers at the event in the Saudi capital.

In an interview with CNBC, Richard Attias, chairman of the FII Institute’s executive committee, said this year’s conference represents a major shift as a range of sectors seek to get to grips with the impact of artificial intelligence.

Launched in 2017, the Future Investment Initiative — often referred to as “Davos in the Desert” — has become a key platform for Saudi Arabia to showcase its economic diversification strategy under Vision 2030.

This year’s event, running from Oct. 27 to 30, brings together global policymakers, investors, and corporate leaders to discuss trends shaping the world economy and explore partnerships across emerging industries. 

“FII9 is a turning point,” Attias told CNBC, adding: “This year, 52 percent of our speakers are coming from the tech industry. It is showing you the importance, of course, of AI, but not only AI, innovation in general, because all sectors in all industries are impacted by technology now.” 

Attias highlighted three defining factors for this year’s edition: the dominance of technology, the presence of more than 20 world leaders and 50 ministers representing 90 countries, and the event’s growing reputation as one of the most inclusive platforms for international collaboration.  

“This will be a fantastic platform for public private partnership,” Attias added, emphasizing that such collaboration is “probably one of the solutions of all the major issues that the global economy is facing.” 

Attias called FII “probably the most inclusive platform in the world,” noting the presence of delegates from rival nations such as Russia and Ukraine, along with the US, China, and strong participation from the Global South and young entrepreneurs. 

“Riyadh is becoming the economic capital of the world, at least for the week,” Attias said, noting that FII has expanded from a three-day conference into a full week of events, with attendees arriving prior to the event and to capitalize on the opportunities within the Kingdom. 

The scale of activity, he admitted, is a “good problem to have,” but requires a “navigator” to manage the countless meetings and sectors on display.

He pointed to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, stating it is no longer a future plan but a reality “in motion,” encompassing sectors from sport and entertainment to food security, tourism, energy, and infrastructure. 

Attias stressed that FII has moved beyond symbolic memorandums of understanding. “Real deals are happening. Very concrete deals are signed,” he added in the interview. 

He linked this spirit of optimism and action to the institute’s resilience, recalling that FII was among the few major conferences held during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. This mindset, he said, reflects the FII Institute’s mission of creating an “impact on humanity.” 

This year’s event has attracted 9,000 delegates from nearly 100 countries, including participation from all Gulf Cooperation Council sovereign wealth funds. Attias said that by bringing together these funds with private equity firms, banks, financial institutions, and global CEOs, FII has created the “perfect equation” for driving global investment and collaboration. 

Topics: FII9

Related

Future Investment Initiative Institute announces global partners for FII9
Business & Economy

Future Investment Initiative Institute announces global partners for FII9

Palestinian and Montenegrin PMs arrive in Riyadh for FII9 photos
Saudi Arabia

Palestinian and Montenegrin PMs arrive in Riyadh for FII9

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 
Updated 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 
Updated 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economy accelerated in October, with the Purchasing Managers’ Index climbing to 60.2, its second-highest level in more than a decade, signaling strong business growth momentum. 

The latest survey by Riyad Bank and S&P Global showed a sharp improvement in operating conditions across the Kingdom’s private sector, underpinned by solid demand, rising employment, and robust output growth.  

The October reading, up from 57.8 in September, highlights the sustained momentum of the non-oil economy as Vision 2030 reforms continue to drive diversification away from crude revenues. 

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in October, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim said the Kingdom’s gross domestic product is expected to expand by 5.1 percent in 2025, supported by continued growth in non-oil activities. 

Commenting on the latest report, Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank, said: “Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector recorded a solid improvement in business conditions in October, with the PMI rising to 60.2, marking one of the strongest readings in over a decade.”  

He added: “The acceleration was driven by broad-based gains in output, new orders, and employment, reflecting sustained demand momentum and continued strength in the non-oil economy.”  

Al-Ghaith noted that the latest survey results also indicate a strong start to the final quarter of the year, supported by both domestic and external demand. 

According to the report, the pace of growth in new orders received by non-oil companies accelerated for the third consecutive month in October, with 48 percent of surveyed firms reporting higher sales. 

Participating companies attributed the sales growth to improving economic conditions, a growing client base, and increased foreign investment. 

Output and employment also expanded sharply during the month, with job creation rising at the fastest pace in nearly 16 years.

Al-Ghaith said the persistent rise in new export orders highlights the growing competitiveness of Saudi firms and the progress achieved under ongoing diversification initiatives. 

“The rise in demand encouraged firms to expand production and workforce capacity at the fastest rate since 2009, as businesses expanded capacity to meet new workloads. Purchasing activity and inventories also increased, while suppliers’ delivery times continued to improve, reflecting efficient coordination and resilient supply chains,” he added.  

October data indicated a sharp rise in input costs for non-oil firms, driven mainly by wage increases from salary revisions and bonuses. 

On the outlook, companies remained optimistic, citing strong market demand, ongoing project work, and government investment initiatives. 

“Optimism is underpinned by solid domestic demand and the momentum of ongoing projects. Although some concerns persist around costs and competition, sentiment overall remains strongly positive, reflecting confidence in the economy’s continued expansion and the strength of the non-oil private sector,” concluded Al-Ghaith.  

Topics: Saudi PMI non-oil economy manufacturing

Related

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil growth hits 6-month high as PMI climbs to 57.8 
Business & Economy

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil growth hits 6-month high as PMI climbs to 57.8 

Saudi non-oil sector activity accelerates as PMI climbs to 56.4 
Business & Economy

Saudi non-oil sector activity accelerates as PMI climbs to 56.4 

Latest updates

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

Seoul: North Korea fired artillery rockets during Hegseth’s DMZ visit

Seoul: North Korea fired artillery rockets during Hegseth’s DMZ visit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.