Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,619 

Total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.35 billion ($1.42 billion), as 100 stocks advanced and 150 retreated. AFP/File 
Total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.35 billion ($1.42 billion), as 100 stocks advanced and 150 retreated. 
Updated 27 October 2025
Reem Walid
Updated 27 October 2025
Reem Walid
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index gained 26.37 points, or 0.23 percent, on Monday to close at 11,619.82, with total trading turnover reaching SR5.35 billion ($1.42 billion). Of the stocks, 100 advanced while 150 retreated.

In contrast, the Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, fell 216.48 points, or 0.86 percent, to close at 24,822.88, with 37 stocks rising and 47 declining. The MSCI Tadawul Index rose 3.06 points, or 0.2 percent, to finish at 1,511.49.

Rasan Information Technology Co. was the day’s best performer, jumping 6.39 percent to SR109.90. The company also reported interim results for the nine months ending Sept. 30, posting a net profit of SR157.3 million, up 186 percent from the same period last year.

The increase was driven by strong revenue growth, higher gross and operating margins, improved operational efficiency, and optimized contract-related procedures.

Other top performers included Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co., which rose 5.69 percent to SR6.13 despite reporting a net loss of SR1.6 billion for the first nine months, widening from SR1.1 billion a year earlier due to lower average selling prices, and Maharah Human Resources Co., which gained 5.07 percent to SR5.60.

Among the biggest decliners, Saudi Industrial Development Co. fell 3.04 percent to SR33.20, while Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. lost 2.91 percent to SR150.00, and LIVA Insurance Co. dropped 2.82 percent to SR13.79.

Meanwhile, Saudi Ceramic Co. reported a net profit of SR140 million for the first nine months of 2025, a 1,414 percent increase from the same period last year, largely due to an insurance compensation of SR120 million and a SR55.7 million rise in gross profit supported by higher sales and improved margins. Despite this, the stock ended the session slightly lower at SR31.30, down 0.39 percent.

Updated 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 
Updated 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economy accelerated in October, with the Purchasing Managers’ Index climbing to 60.2, its second-highest level in more than a decade, signaling strong business growth momentum. 

The latest survey by Riyad Bank and S&P Global showed a sharp improvement in operating conditions across the Kingdom’s private sector, underpinned by solid demand, rising employment, and robust output growth.  

The October reading, up from 57.8 in September, highlights the sustained momentum of the non-oil economy as Vision 2030 reforms continue to drive diversification away from crude revenues. 

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in October, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim said the Kingdom’s gross domestic product is expected to expand by 5.1 percent in 2025, supported by continued growth in non-oil activities. 

Commenting on the latest report, Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank, said: “Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector recorded a solid improvement in business conditions in October, with the PMI rising to 60.2, marking one of the strongest readings in over a decade.”  

He added: “The acceleration was driven by broad-based gains in output, new orders, and employment, reflecting sustained demand momentum and continued strength in the non-oil economy.”  

Al-Ghaith noted that the latest survey results also indicate a strong start to the final quarter of the year, supported by both domestic and external demand. 

According to the report, the pace of growth in new orders received by non-oil companies accelerated for the third consecutive month in October, with 48 percent of surveyed firms reporting higher sales. 

Participating companies attributed the sales growth to improving economic conditions, a growing client base, and increased foreign investment. 

Output and employment also expanded sharply during the month, with job creation rising at the fastest pace in nearly 16 years.

Al-Ghaith said the persistent rise in new export orders highlights the growing competitiveness of Saudi firms and the progress achieved under ongoing diversification initiatives. 

“The rise in demand encouraged firms to expand production and workforce capacity at the fastest rate since 2009, as businesses expanded capacity to meet new workloads. Purchasing activity and inventories also increased, while suppliers’ delivery times continued to improve, reflecting efficient coordination and resilient supply chains,” he added.  

October data indicated a sharp rise in input costs for non-oil firms, driven mainly by wage increases from salary revisions and bonuses. 

On the outlook, companies remained optimistic, citing strong market demand, ongoing project work, and government investment initiatives. 

“Optimism is underpinned by solid domestic demand and the momentum of ongoing projects. Although some concerns persist around costs and competition, sentiment overall remains strongly positive, reflecting confidence in the economy’s continued expansion and the strength of the non-oil private sector,” concluded Al-Ghaith.  

