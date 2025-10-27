Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,619 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index gained 26.37 points, or 0.23 percent, on Monday to close at 11,619.82, with total trading turnover reaching SR5.35 billion ($1.42 billion). Of the stocks, 100 advanced while 150 retreated.

In contrast, the Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, fell 216.48 points, or 0.86 percent, to close at 24,822.88, with 37 stocks rising and 47 declining. The MSCI Tadawul Index rose 3.06 points, or 0.2 percent, to finish at 1,511.49.

Rasan Information Technology Co. was the day’s best performer, jumping 6.39 percent to SR109.90. The company also reported interim results for the nine months ending Sept. 30, posting a net profit of SR157.3 million, up 186 percent from the same period last year.

The increase was driven by strong revenue growth, higher gross and operating margins, improved operational efficiency, and optimized contract-related procedures.

Other top performers included Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co., which rose 5.69 percent to SR6.13 despite reporting a net loss of SR1.6 billion for the first nine months, widening from SR1.1 billion a year earlier due to lower average selling prices, and Maharah Human Resources Co., which gained 5.07 percent to SR5.60.

Among the biggest decliners, Saudi Industrial Development Co. fell 3.04 percent to SR33.20, while Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. lost 2.91 percent to SR150.00, and LIVA Insurance Co. dropped 2.82 percent to SR13.79.

Meanwhile, Saudi Ceramic Co. reported a net profit of SR140 million for the first nine months of 2025, a 1,414 percent increase from the same period last year, largely due to an insurance compensation of SR120 million and a SR55.7 million rise in gross profit supported by higher sales and improved margins. Despite this, the stock ended the session slightly lower at SR31.30, down 0.39 percent.