Tokyo governor to showcase city’s innovation at Riyadh’s FII 2025

Tokyo Gov. Koike Yuriko tour began on Oct. 26 and she will head back to Tokyo on Nov. 3. AN photo
Tokyo Gov. Koike Yuriko tour began on Oct. 26 and she will head back to Tokyo on Nov. 3.
Updated 27 October 2025
Khaldon Azhari
Khaldon Azhari
TOKYO: Tokyo Gov. Koike Yuriko will join the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Tuesday as she embarks on a tour taking her to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Egypt.

The trip aims to highlight the Japanese capital’s dynamic appeal, while also offering the governor the chance to explore a region she believes is flourishing with new investment opportunities.

She will attend the FII’s ninth edition to present Tokyo’s initiatives to establish itself as a leading hub for innovation and finance in Asia.

Koike also hopes to develop meaningful connections and foster a sense of shared prosperity and mutual gain for both Tokyo and the Arab nations.

She arrived in the UAE’s Abu Dhabi on Sunday and attended the 2025 Asia-Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum, which runs from Oct. 27-29 and is hosted by Expo City Dubai at the Dubai Exhibition Centre.

Koike was a key speaker on Monday at the forum, which is held under the patronage of Crown Prince of Dubai and UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.

More than 150 mayors, leaders and speakers from over 300 cities around the world were invited to the summit.

Koike’s itinerary also includes Jeddah, Kuwait City, and Giza in Egypt. The importance of this trip is underlined by her participation in international conferences, speeches and discussions with governments and non-profit foundations.

“This region is currently attracting global attention for its economic growth and investment opportunities,” the governor told Arab News Japan. “Through this trip, I will work to enhance Tokyo’s presence as a leading global city, while applying the insights gained from international urban collaboration with the administration of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.”

Koike will be accompanied by Takahashi Yoichi, the renowned manga artist behind Captain Tsubasa (known as Captain Majid in the Arab region). He will contribute to the cultural exchange aspect of the trip, using his influence and art to bridge cultural gaps and foster understanding between Japan and the Arab region.

The tour will include Saudi Arabia’s second-largest city, Jeddah, when the governor will exchange ideas with local government officials.

“Together, we will explore opportunities for inter-city collaboration in areas such as economic and industrial development,” she said, emphasizing the potential for mutual growth and collaboration.

Koike will arrive in Kuwait on Oct. 29, where she will meet with government officials to discuss tackling common challenges across industries, startups and women’s empowerment.

“We aim to exchange perspectives on potential future collaboration between our cities and within international networks, fostering partnerships among cities committed to sustainable growth,” she said.

The governor often visits Cairo, where she attended university, and this year marks the 35th anniversary of the friendship city agreement between the Cairo governorate and the Japanese capital.

“At the invitation of the Egyptian government, I am honored to attend the opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza,” Koike said. “I hope the cultural programs and other events featured in the ceremony will serve as an inspiration for advancing Tokyo’s initiatives.”

She added: “To all my dear friends across the Arab region, thank you so much for the generous invitations to take part in such meaningful meetings and visits. Throughout human history, this region has been buffeted by the storms of civilization, weathering the rise and fall of empires and dynasties. As a result, I believe it has cultivated a rich diversity of cultures and a profound wisdom for navigating change — qualities that are truly exceptional among world regions.

“While studying at university in Egypt, I encountered a different culture and learned the importance of embracing differences. That experience has been a great source of strength as I have faced various challenges as governor. The Arab people are dear friends to me, and I believe this visit will further deepen the bonds between Tokyo and the Arab world.”

The governor’s tour, which began on Oct 26, will end on Nov. 3 when she heads back to Tokyo.

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 
Updated 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economy accelerated in October, with the Purchasing Managers’ Index climbing to 60.2, its second-highest level in more than a decade, signaling strong business growth momentum. 

The latest survey by Riyad Bank and S&P Global showed a sharp improvement in operating conditions across the Kingdom’s private sector, underpinned by solid demand, rising employment, and robust output growth.  

The October reading, up from 57.8 in September, highlights the sustained momentum of the non-oil economy as Vision 2030 reforms continue to drive diversification away from crude revenues. 

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in October, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim said the Kingdom’s gross domestic product is expected to expand by 5.1 percent in 2025, supported by continued growth in non-oil activities. 

Commenting on the latest report, Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank, said: “Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector recorded a solid improvement in business conditions in October, with the PMI rising to 60.2, marking one of the strongest readings in over a decade.”  

He added: “The acceleration was driven by broad-based gains in output, new orders, and employment, reflecting sustained demand momentum and continued strength in the non-oil economy.”  

Al-Ghaith noted that the latest survey results also indicate a strong start to the final quarter of the year, supported by both domestic and external demand. 

According to the report, the pace of growth in new orders received by non-oil companies accelerated for the third consecutive month in October, with 48 percent of surveyed firms reporting higher sales. 

Participating companies attributed the sales growth to improving economic conditions, a growing client base, and increased foreign investment. 

Output and employment also expanded sharply during the month, with job creation rising at the fastest pace in nearly 16 years.

Al-Ghaith said the persistent rise in new export orders highlights the growing competitiveness of Saudi firms and the progress achieved under ongoing diversification initiatives. 

“The rise in demand encouraged firms to expand production and workforce capacity at the fastest rate since 2009, as businesses expanded capacity to meet new workloads. Purchasing activity and inventories also increased, while suppliers’ delivery times continued to improve, reflecting efficient coordination and resilient supply chains,” he added.  

October data indicated a sharp rise in input costs for non-oil firms, driven mainly by wage increases from salary revisions and bonuses. 

On the outlook, companies remained optimistic, citing strong market demand, ongoing project work, and government investment initiatives. 

“Optimism is underpinned by solid domestic demand and the momentum of ongoing projects. Although some concerns persist around costs and competition, sentiment overall remains strongly positive, reflecting confidence in the economy’s continued expansion and the strength of the non-oil private sector,” concluded Al-Ghaith.  

