You are here

  • Home
  • South Africa and Pakistan speed up T20 World Cup preparations

South Africa and Pakistan speed up T20 World Cup preparations

South Africa and Pakistan speed up T20 World Cup preparations
South Africa's captain Donovan Ferreira addresses a press conference on the eve of their first Twenty20 international cricket match against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 27, 2025. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pghz5

Updated 27 October 2025
AFP
Follow

South Africa and Pakistan speed up T20 World Cup preparations

South Africa and Pakistan speed up T20 World Cup preparations
  • South Africa finished runners-up to India in the 2024 Twenty20 World Cup
  • The coming edition will be co-hosted by India, Sri Lanka in February-March
Updated 27 October 2025
AFP
Follow

Rawalpindi: South African skipper Donovan Ferreira said his team will speed up preparation for next year’s Twenty20 World Cup, with the series against Pakistan starting in Rawalpindi from Tuesday.

South Africa finished runners-up to India in the 2024 Twenty20 World Cup, and will be among the favorites for the coming edition which India and Sri Lanka co-host in February-March.

Ferreira said on Monday that this week’s three-match series provides an ideal opportunity.

“It is important to build up toward the World Cup,” he said. “I think this is the big stepping stone for us toward the World Cup.”

South Africa will miss David Miller — announced captain for this series but ruled out with injury — as well as Gerald Coetzee and Kwena Maphaka, who are both injured.

They have rested regular T20I skipper Aiden Markram, batters Tristan Stubbs and Ryan Rickelton, and spearhead Kagiso Rabada.

Despite less experience in the side and losing to Namibia earlier this month, Ferreira hopes his team will play an aggressive brand of cricket.

“The Namibia game is past now and I think we need to play an explosive brand of cricket with the bat or with the ball, as we have got exciting players in the side.”

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha also sees the series as an opportunity to build toward the World Cup.

“We need to further our preparations and overcome the mistakes we committed in the Asia Cup,” said Agha of the regional event last month where they finished runners-up to India.

Agha said he was excited to see star batter Babar Azam back in the T20I side for the first time since December 2024.

“Azam is a world class player and he will benefit our team with his batting,” said Agha.

“We have good batters and bowlers in the side so we need to build up toward the World Cup.”

The remaining two matches are on Friday and Saturday, both in Lahore.

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy
Updated 41 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy
  • Maritime minister, Romanian envoy discuss linking Karachi Port with Port of Constanța to expand access to European markets
  • Cooperation to focus on digital port systems, training and private-sector investment in maritime infrastructure
Updated 41 sec ago
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan and Romania are exploring the creation of new maritime linkages between Karachi Port and the Port of Constanța on the Black Sea as part of Islamabad’s push to expand its blue economy and open trade routes to European markets, the ministry of maritime affairs said on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s maritime sector, which underpins its emerging blue economy, contributes less than one percent to GDP but is central to long-term economic plans that envision the country as a regional industrial and trade hub. The government aims to expand the number of operational ports from three to six by 2047, with Karachi, Port Qasim and Gwadar serving as anchors for new regional shipping and logistics corridors linking the Middle East, Central Asia, Eastern Europe and Africa.

The Port of Constanța, one of the largest on the Black Sea, offers direct connectivity to Central and Eastern Europe through the Danube River corridor, providing a potential new route for Pakistani exports to EU markets.

Discussions on the issue took place between Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Romanian Ambassador Dr. Dan Stoenescu in Karachi, with Rear Admiral Atiq-ur-Rehman, Acting Chairman of the Karachi Port Trust, also in attendance.

“Pakistan wants to play a bigger role in global maritime trade by building linkages that connect the Middle East, Central Asia, Eastern Europe, and Africa,” Chaudhry was quoted as saying in a statement by the maritime ministry, adding that stronger ties with Romania could help Pakistan diversify its trade and strengthen its role as a regional maritime hub.

Chaudhry said Pakistan’s existing ports are expected to reach full capacity before 2047, underscoring the need for new infrastructure and international partnerships.

“Strengthening maritime infrastructure and connectivity is key to turning Pakistan into a major industrial and trade hub,” he said.

The two sides discussed cooperation in training, digital port systems, environmental management, and capacity building. Chaudhry said developing a skilled workforce to manage next-generation port systems was central to Pakistan’s modernization plans.

Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to expand collaboration across economic, educational, and cultural sectors, reflecting what the ministry described as a growing partnership between Pakistan and Romania.

According to the maritime ministry statement, Romanian Ambassador Stoenescu praised the quality of Pakistani exports and said his country was interested in importing sports goods, surgical instruments, and agricultural products. 

He called maritime cooperation “a practical way to deepen regional integration and shared prosperity.”

Topics: Pakistan Romania ties Junaid Anwar Chaudhry

Latest updates

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

Seoul: North Korea fired artillery rockets during Hegseth’s DMZ visit

Seoul: North Korea fired artillery rockets during Hegseth’s DMZ visit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.