You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanese officials say two killed in Israeli strike

Lebanese officials say two killed in Israeli strike

Lebanese officials say two killed in Israeli strike
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of the southern Lebanese village of Ej Jarmaq, Oct. 20, 2025. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g2gv6

Updated 27 October 2025
AFP
Follow

Lebanese officials say two killed in Israeli strike

Lebanese officials say two killed in Israeli strike
  • Since Thursday, 13 Lebanese were killed in several Israeli air strikes on southern Lebanon
Updated 27 October 2025
AFP
Follow

BEIRUT: Two brothers were killed Monday in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, officials said, bringing the total toll from such attacks to 13 since Thursday.
Israel’s air force has stepped up bombings in recent days, saying that it is striking members of Iran-backed Hezbollah and its infrastructure, despite an ongoing truce in Lebanon reached in November 2024.
Lebanon’s health ministry said in a statement that two brothers were killed in the Israeli strike on the village of Al-Bayyad in the Tyre district.
Lebanese official news agency ANI said the two were killed in an attack on a sawmill in Al-Bayyad.
Lebanese leaders have accused Israel of attempting to prevent reconstruction in the region, devastated by last year’s war, by targeting the machinery including diggers and bulldozers.
Three people were killed on Sunday in raids on southern and eastern Lebanon.
The Israeli army said it targeted an arms dealer working for Hezbollah and another man who was “aiding the group’s attempts to rebuild its capacity for military action.”
Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem told the group’s Al-Manar channel in an interview broadcast Sunday that the group was “prepared to defend itself” if needed.
“The possibility of war exists but is uncertain, it depends on their calculations,” Qassem said in reference to Israel.
“We are ready for defense, but not for attack,” he added, stating that Hezbollah was upholding a ceasefire in force since last November.
Since Hezbollah was gravely weakened by last year’s fighting, the American government has been pressuring Lebanon to have the group surrender its arms to the country’s army.
American Middle East envoy Morgan Ortagus arrived late Monday in Beirut, where she is scheduled to meet Lebanese leaders.
She will also attend a meeting of the ceasefire monitoring mechanism that brings together Lebanon, Israel, the US, France and the UN.

Topics: Southern Lebanon Hezbollah israeli air strikes

Related

Turkiye says it will help boost Lebanese army’s capacity under mandate
Middle-East

Turkiye says it will help boost Lebanese army’s capacity under mandate

Special Israeli air strikes raise tensions as Lebanon faces pressure over Hezbollah’s arms
Middle-East

Israeli air strikes raise tensions as Lebanon faces pressure over Hezbollah’s arms

Iraq can disarm factions only when the US withdraws, prime minister says 

Iraq can disarm factions only when the US withdraws, prime minister says 
Updated 04 November 2025
Reuters
Follow

Iraq can disarm factions only when the US withdraws, prime minister says 

Iraq can disarm factions only when the US withdraws, prime minister says 
  • Sudani highlights US investment in Iraq’s energy sector
  • Sudani confident in election victory, aims for second term
Updated 04 November 2025
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Iraq has pledged to bring all weapons under the control of the state, but that will not work so long as there is a US-led coalition in the country that some Iraqi factions view as an occupying force, the prime minister said on Monday.
Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said a plan was still in place to have the multinational anti-Daesh coalition completely leave Iraq, one of Iran’s closest Arab allies, by September 2026 because the threat from Islamist militant groups had eased considerably.
“There is no Daesh. Security and stability? Thank God it’s there ... so give me the excuse for the presence of 86 states (in a coalition),” he said in an interview in Baghdad, referring to the number of countries that have participated in the coalition since it was formed in 2014.
“Then, for sure there will be a clear program to end any arms outside of state institutions. This is the demand of all,” he said, noting factions could enter official security forces or get into politics by laying down their arms.
‘No side can pull Iraq to war’, says Sudani
Iraq is navigating a politically sensitive effort to disarm Iran-backed militias amid pressure from the US, which has said it would like Sudani to dismantle armed groups affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of mostly Shiite factions. The PMF was formally integrated into Iraq’s state forces and includes several groups aligned with Iran.
At the same time, the US and Iraq have agreed on a phased withdrawal of American troops, with a full exit expected by the end of 2026. An initial drawdown began in 2025.
Asked about growing international pressure on non-state armed groups in the region such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, part of Iran’s so-called Axis of Resistance created to counter US and Israeli influence in the Middle East, Sudani said:
“There is time enough, God willing. The situation here is different than Lebanon.”
“Iraq is clear in its stances to maintain security and stability and that state institutions have the decision over war and peace, and that no side can pull Iraq to war or conflict,” said Sudani.
Shiite power Iran has gained vast influence in Iraq since a US-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003, with heavily armed pro-Iranian paramilitary groups wielding enormous political and military power.
Successive Iraqi governments have faced the challenge of keeping both arch-foes Iran and the US as allies. While the US slaps sanctions on Iran, Iraq does business with it.
Securing major US investment is a top priority for Iraq, which has faced severe economic problems and years of sectarian bloodletting since 2003.
Us companies increasingly active in Iraq, says Sudani
“There is a clear, intensive and qualitative entrance of US companies into Iraq,” said Sudani, including the biggest ever agreement with GE for 24,000 MW of power, equivalent to the country’s entire current generation capacity, he said.
In August, Iraq signed an agreement in principle with US oil producer Chevron (CVX.N), for a project at Nassiriya in southern Iraq that consists of four exploration blocks in addition to the development of other producing oil fields.
Sudani said an agreement with US LNG firm Excelerate to provide LNG helped Iraq cope with rolling power cuts.
Sudani praised a recent preliminary agreement signed with ExxonMobil, and he said the advantage of this agreement is that for the first time Iraq is agreeing with a global company to develop oilfields along with an export system.
Sudani said that US and European companies had shown interest in a plan for the building of a fixed platform for importing and exporting gas off the coast of the Grand Faw Port, which would be the first project there.
Sudani said the government had set a deadline for the end of 2027 to stop all burning of gas and to reach self-sufficiency in gas supplies, and to stop gas imports from Iran.
“We burn gas worth four to five billion (dollars) per year and import gas with 4 billion dollars per year. These are wrong policies and it’s our government that has been finding solutions to these issues,” he said.
Sudani is running against established political parties in his ruling coalition in Iraq’s November 11 election and said he expects to win. Many analysts regard him as the frontrunner.
“We expect a significant victory,” he said, adding he wanted a second term. “We want to keep going on this path.”
Sudani said he believed this year’s elections would see a higher turnout than last year’s roughly 40 percent in parliamentary polls, which was down from around 80 percent two decades ago.
Sudani campaigns as Iraq’s builder-in-chief
He has portrayed himself as the builder-in-chief, his campaign posters strategically laid out at key sites of Baghdad construction, including a new dual-carriageway along the Tigris in the center of the capital.
He ticks off the number of incomplete projects he inherited from previous governments – 2,582, he said — and notes he spent a fraction of their initial cost to finish them.
Many Iraqis have been positive about the roads, bridges and buildings they have seen go up, helping to somewhat alleviate the choking traffic in the city.
But it has come at a cost.
Sudani’s three-year budget was the largest in Iraq’s history at over $150 billion a year.
He also hired about 1 million employees into the already-bloated state bureaucracy, buying social stability at the cost of severely limiting the government’s fiscal room for maneuver.
“I am not worried about Iraq’s financial and economic situation. Iraq is a rich country with many resources, but my fear is that the implementation of reforms is delayed,” he said.

Topics: Iraq Mohammed Shia al-Sudani

Related

US and anti-Daesh forces must leave Iraq, PM Al-Sudani tells WEF
Middle-East

US and anti-Daesh forces must leave Iraq, PM Al-Sudani tells WEF

Iraqi parliament approves new government headed by Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani
Middle-East

Iraqi parliament approves new government headed by Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani

Latest updates

Refad Real Estate Investment & Development launches Miraf District in Alkhobar

Refad Real Estate Investment & Development launches Miraf District in Alkhobar

Giordano celebrates 30 years of growth in Saudi Arabia

Giordano celebrates 30 years of growth in Saudi Arabia

Lolo Zouai to release new bilingual single

Lolo Zouai to release new bilingual single

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.