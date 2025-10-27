First Colombian embassy in Saudi Arabia opens its doors

You are here

Colombian ambassador to Saudi Arabia Rayan El-Barkachi Aboutrabi meets with Riyadh deputy governor Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz in July 2025. (SPA)
Updated 27 October 2025
Tamara Aboalsaud
  • Rayan El-Barkachi Aboutrabi: It’s about becoming closer with one another as governments and further developing relations
  • El-Barkachi Aboutrabi: We think a lot about Saudi Vision 2030, and we would like to diversify our economy
Updated 27 October 2025
Tamara Aboalsaud
RIYADH: When the yellow, blue and red ribbon was cut, a new era of diplomatic relations was born as Colombian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Rayan El-Barkachi Aboutrabi marked the opening of the first Colombian Embassy in the Kingdom on Monday night.

“It’s about becoming closer with one another as governments and further developing relations, as well as for the Colombian people and the Saudi people to come closer together,” the ambassador told Arab News.

Saudi Arabia is also committed to opening its own embassy in Colombia, as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir said in a meeting in Bogota with his Colombian counterpart Alvaro Leyva Duran in May 2023.

Two memoranda of understanding have also been signed between the two nations — one promising more academic cooperation and the other for political consultations between the two foreign ministries.

The vice ministers of foreign affairs of both countries, Waleed El-Khereiji and Francisco Jose Coy Granados, signed the agreements in Bogota in April 2024.

Aboutrabi highlighted his intention to improve cooperation in economic relations, tourism, renewable energy and agriculture, and noted the deep love and appreciation both peoples have for good coffee.

“Our similarities in those areas signify a pull for us to come closer together as nations and peoples.”

He said that some of the biggest priorities in cooperative areas right now are clean energy, agriculture, sustainability and tourism.

“We think a lot about Saudi Vision 2030, and we would like to diversify our economy.”

Topics: Colombia Rayan El-Barkachi Aboutrabi

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh
Updated 04 November 2025
Arab News
Follow

  • Bilateral ties play a crucial role in promoting regional and global stability, says Saudi official
  • ‘Tireless work between the two friendly countries can push mutual relations to a new stage’
Updated 04 November 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Japan held a ceremony in the capital Riyadh on Monday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between their countries.

During a speech, Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Al-Khereiji highlighted the strong relationship between Saudi Arabia and Japan. He said that their cooperation, which began in 1955, plays a crucial role in promoting regional and global stability and prosperity.

“The tireless work between the two friendly countries can push mutual relations to a new stage,” he said. Al-Khereiji highlighted that the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 established a comprehensive strategic partnership to achieve common goals, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

He expressed the Kingdom’s desire to enhance its relationship with Japan and achieve greater growth and prosperity for both countries, the SPA added.

Saudi Arabia is the primary supplier of crude oil to Japan, and Japan has become a significant partner for the Kingdom in trade and investment. Under Saudi-Japan Vision 2030, the two countries have agreed to enhance cooperation, including efforts in decarbonization, as highlighted in a blog post by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Topics: Japan Diplomacy

