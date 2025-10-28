Another United Nations staff member has been detained in Yemen, bringing the number of the world body’s employees apprehended in recent days to six, a UN spokesperson said on Monday.
The latest detention came after Houthi security forces entered several United Nations offices in Sanaa, Yemen, on Sunday, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN secretary general.
He added that the Houthis confiscated IT and communication equipment and assets.
At least 59 UN personnel are being held by Houthis, according to Dujarric, who condemned the continued detentions. Some have been held for years, the UN said.
There are hundreds of UN personnel remaining in parts of Houthi-controlled Yemen, including a small number of international staff, said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the UN secretary general.
“Our immediate priority is the safety and well-being of all UN personnel, including securing the release of colleagues who have been arbitrarily detained and those of our local partners who have also been affected, and prevent further detentions,” Haq said.
The Iran-aligned Houthis have controlled most of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, since seizing power in 2014 and early 2015.
According to the UN, Houthis have taken steps that have made it “increasingly difficult” for the agency to provide assistance to those in need in Yemen.
Hajj said last week that the Houthis’ actions are forcing the UN to reassess how it works in areas controlled by the group.
UN staff member detained after Houthis raided offices in Sanaa, UN spokesperson says
https://arab.news/5q4xz
UN staff member detained after Houthis raided offices in Sanaa, UN spokesperson says
- Houthis confiscated communication equipment from UN offices
- At least 59 UN personnel are being held by Houthis
Another United Nations staff member has been detained in Yemen, bringing the number of the world body’s employees apprehended in recent days to six, a UN spokesperson said on Monday.