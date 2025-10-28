You are here

Atletico win at Betis to bounce back from Arsenal drubbing

Real Betis' Spanish midfielder #21 Marc Roca (L) challenges Atletico Madrid's Spanish midfielder #08 Pablo Barrios during the Spanish league football match between Real Betis and Club Atletico de Madrid at the Cartuja Stadium in Seville on October 27, 2025. (AFP)
Updated 28 October 2025
AFP
  • Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis, sixth, are now three points behind Atletico
Updated 28 October 2025
AFP
SEVILLE, Spain: Atletico Madrid earned a solid 2-0 win at Real Betis on Monday to move fourth in La Liga and bounce back from their Champions League thrashing by Arsenal.
Diego Simeone’s side lost 4-0 last week in north London but put that defeat behind them with a strong display at La Cartuja stadium, where Betis are playing on a temporary basis.
They were able to record only their second clean sheet in their last nine games across all competitions and their first away win of the season.
The coach’s son Giuliano Simeone opened the scoring with Alex Baena netting the second before half-time.
“This is an important win, hard-fought, and I’m happy,” Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak told Movistar.
“I hope we continue like this, away from home, not just at home... it was a great game from the whole team and a big effort.”
Giuliano Simeone fired the visitors ahead in the opening stages with a neat volley from the edge of the box.
Star summer signing Baena curled home his first goal for the club before half-time to double the Rojiblancos’ lead.
Real Betis were the better team in the second half and hit the crossbar from Abde Ezzalzouli’s free-kick, but Atletico’s defense held firm.
Atletico trail La Liga leaders Real Madrid by eight points, although they are the only team to inflict defeat on their city rivals.
“Our first win on the road and we’re very happy for the great work the team did,” said Giuliano Simone, who dedicated the goal to his recently-born nephew Faustino in his celebration, making the letter F with his fingers.
Faustino’s birth made Atletico coach Diego Simeone a grandfather.
“Nothing changes for me,” said the Rojiblancos boss, smiling, while also congratulating his son on his good performance.
Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis, sixth, are now three points behind Atletico.
“Today we were lacking in the final third, we had to be a little sharper in front of goal,” Betis playmaker Giovani Lo Celso told Movistar.
“The team worked hard and tried until the end, for the fans who filled the stadium on a rainy Monday and didn’t stop backing us. We have to turn the page and continue.”

Topics: La Liga Atletico Madrid Real Betis

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

Updated 55 min 24 sec ago
Arab News
  • WTA world No. 1 Sabalenka vs. showman Kyrgios on Dec. 28
  • Game comes 52 years after Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs
Updated 55 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: WTA world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and tennis showman Nick Kyrgios face-off in a competition billed as the “Battle of the Sexes: The Dubai Showdown” on Dec. 28.

The event at the Coca-Cola Arena has been organized by TLive, the sports and entertainment company, co-founding partner IM8, and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

Fifty-two years after the legendary 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, this contemporary edition unites two of tennis’ most compelling personalities, the organizers stated in a release on Tuesday.

Sabalenka said: “I have so much respect for Billie Jean King and what she has done for the women’s game. I’m proud to represent women’s tennis and to be part of this modern take of the iconic ‘Battle of the Sexes’ match.

“Dubai is my home, and I know this city loves big, entertaining events. I have a lot of respect for Nick and his talent, but make no mistake, I’m ready to bring my A-game.”

Kyrgios said: “When the world No.1 challenges you, you answer the call. I've got massive respect for Aryna; she’s a powerhouse and a true champion.

“But I’ve never backed down from a challenge, and I’m not just here to play — I’m here to entertain. This is what I live for.”

Mark McFarlane, MD of TLive, said: “We’re bringing together two of tennis’ most compelling personalities for a night that celebrates skill, showmanship, and respect on and off the court.”

Topics: tennis Aryna Sabalenka Nick Kyrgios Dubai UAE

