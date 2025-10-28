‘Not our first hurricane’: Jamaicans prepare to ride out deadly Melissa

KINGSTON: Melissa could be the worst hurricane Jamaica has experienced since recordkeeping began — but some residents on the Caribbean island say they will believe it when they see it.

The country’s top officials have urged people on the island of 2.8 million to cooperate with evacuation orders, but some are staying put, even as torrential rains and battering winds begin.

“Jamaicans on the whole aren’t the type of people who would just get up and leave their home,” said Jamal Peters, a 34-year-old front manager at a hotel in Port Royal.

“They’d prefer to stay. And if a window blows out or something like that they can be there.”

Peters took up his post last month, and so far preparations at the 63-room waterfront hotel have involved moving guests to higher floors, battening down wherever possible, trimming trees and clearing out boats.

“We are still bracing for impact,” he told AFP. “But for the most part, because this is not our first hurricane, Jamaicans would have been prepared for what’s to come.”

The monster top-level Category 5 storm was churning toward Jamaica with maximum 175-mile winds as of Monday evening and poised to dump several feet of rainfall that could cause deadly flooding.

Warnings that it could be worse than 1988’s Hurricane Gilbert — which left over 40 dead in Jamaica and killed hundreds more across the Caribbean and Mexico — triggered fear in some residents.

But others said it was business as usual.

“Evacuate? No, no. We’re not going to do that,” Roy Brown, a plumber and tiler, said. “As long as I know hurricane, from Gilbert, I have never left here yet. This one is no different.”

“Even if it’s Category 6, I am not moving. I don’t believe I can run from death. So whenever the Father is ready for me. I know he can take me, so I’m not running.”

Brown told AFP that allegations of poor shelter conditions at government-run facilities meant his views were widespread.

Jennifer Ramdial, a fisherwoman who said she has resided in the community for 30 years, cited the same reason for her defiance.

“I just don’t want to leave,” she added.

Jamaica’s own Usain Bolt, the Olympian sprinter, meanwhile was reposting government emergency information and disaster preparedness tips to his 4.6 million X followers.

Jamaicans who planned to shelter at home were already taking precautions like trimming trees, blocking windows and parking cars as safely as possible.

The preparations weren’t limited to human residents: zoos were also securing their animals, doing preparatory feeds and checks.

“Although we’re staring down the loaded barrel of this nasty [Category 5], we will see you all on the other side,” posted Joey Brown of Hope Zoo on Facebook. “Time to hunker down. Likely lose power and comms soon. Much love to all.”

Ishack Wilmot, 42, was sheltering with his family in Kingston, Jamaica’s capital.

“Our family is pretty used to weathering out storms,” he told AFP.

The surf camp hospitality manager and chef said preparations included packing away surfboards at work and collating important documents, along with stockpiling food and water.

“And then, you know, us as surfers — as soon as we did our basic preparations, we all went surfing,” he said.

But now, Wilmot said his normal ocean views had been grayed out by the incoming storm.

“We are currently experiencing a torrential downpour,” he said Monday evening. “It’s foggy out on the sea.”

And ultimately, “if anything does happen and it does become like the worst-case scenario,” he said, “I’d prefer to be with my family.”

