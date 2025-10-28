You are here

  'Not our first hurricane': Jamaicans prepare to ride out deadly Melissa

‘Not our first hurricane’: Jamaicans prepare to ride out deadly Melissa

‘Not our first hurricane’: Jamaicans prepare to ride out deadly Melissa
A man holds his fishing rod ahead of the forecast arrival of Hurricane Melissa in Kingston, Jamaica. (AP)
Updated 28 October 2025
AFP
‘Not our first hurricane’: Jamaicans prepare to ride out deadly Melissa

‘Not our first hurricane’: Jamaicans prepare to ride out deadly Melissa
Updated 28 October 2025
AFP
KINGSTON: Melissa could be the worst hurricane Jamaica has experienced since recordkeeping began — but some residents on the Caribbean island say they will believe it when they see it.
The country’s top officials have urged people on the island of 2.8 million to cooperate with evacuation orders, but some are staying put, even as torrential rains and battering winds begin.
“Jamaicans on the whole aren’t the type of people who would just get up and leave their home,” said Jamal Peters, a 34-year-old front manager at a hotel in Port Royal.
“They’d prefer to stay. And if a window blows out or something like that they can be there.”
Peters took up his post last month, and so far preparations at the 63-room waterfront hotel have involved moving guests to higher floors, battening down wherever possible, trimming trees and clearing out boats.
“We are still bracing for impact,” he told AFP. “But for the most part, because this is not our first hurricane, Jamaicans would have been prepared for what’s to come.”
The monster top-level Category 5 storm was churning toward Jamaica with maximum 175-mile  winds as of Monday evening and poised to dump several feet of rainfall that could cause deadly flooding.
Warnings that it could be worse than 1988’s Hurricane Gilbert — which left over 40 dead in Jamaica and killed hundreds more across the Caribbean and Mexico — triggered fear in some residents.
But others said it was business as usual.
“Evacuate? No, no. We’re not going to do that,” Roy Brown, a plumber and tiler, said. “As long as I know hurricane, from Gilbert, I have never left here yet. This one is no different.”
“Even if it’s Category 6, I am not moving. I don’t believe I can run from death. So whenever the Father is ready for me. I know he can take me, so I’m not running.”
Brown told AFP that allegations of poor shelter conditions at government-run facilities meant his views were widespread.
Jennifer Ramdial, a fisherwoman who said she has resided in the community for 30 years, cited the same reason for her defiance.
“I just don’t want to leave,” she added.

Jamaica’s own Usain Bolt, the Olympian sprinter, meanwhile was reposting government emergency information and disaster preparedness tips to his 4.6 million X followers.
Jamaicans who planned to shelter at home were already taking precautions like trimming trees, blocking windows and parking cars as safely as possible.
The preparations weren’t limited to human residents: zoos were also securing their animals, doing preparatory feeds and checks.
“Although we’re staring down the loaded barrel of this nasty [Category 5], we will see you all on the other side,” posted Joey Brown of Hope Zoo on Facebook. “Time to hunker down. Likely lose power and comms soon. Much love to all.”
Ishack Wilmot, 42, was sheltering with his family in Kingston, Jamaica’s capital.
“Our family is pretty used to weathering out storms,” he told AFP.
The surf camp hospitality manager and chef said preparations included packing away surfboards at work and collating important documents, along with stockpiling food and water.
“And then, you know, us as surfers — as soon as we did our basic preparations, we all went surfing,” he said.
But now, Wilmot said his normal ocean views had been grayed out by the incoming storm.
“We are currently experiencing a torrential downpour,” he said Monday evening. “It’s foggy out on the sea.”
And ultimately, “if anything does happen and it does become like the worst-case scenario,” he said, “I’d prefer to be with my family.”
 

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30
Updated 25 min 49 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30
  • EU ministers meet to try to pass new climate target
  • Bloc’s credibility at risk ahead of COP30 climate talks
Updated 25 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

BRUSSELS: EU climate ministers will make a last-ditch attempt to pass a new climate change target on Tuesday, in an effort to avoid going to the UN COP30 summit in Brazil empty-handed.
Failure to agree could undermine the European Union’s claims to leadership at the COP30 talks, which will test the will of major economies to keep fighting climate change despite opposition from US President Donald Trump.
Countries including China, Britain and Australia have already submitted new climate targets ahead of COP30.
But the EU, which has some of the world’s most ambitious CO2-cutting policies, has struggled to contain a backlash from industries and governments skeptical that it can afford the measures alongside defense and industrial priorities. EU members failed to agree a 2040 climate target in September, leaving them scrambling for a deal days before European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meets other world leaders at COP30 in Belem, Brazil, on November 6.
“The geopolitical landscape has rarely been more complex,” EU climate policy chief Wopke Hoekstra told a gathering of climate ministers in Canada on Saturday, adding that he was confident the bloc would approve its new goal.
“The European Union will continue to do its utmost, even under these circumstances, in Belem to uphold its commitment to multilateralism and to the Paris Agreement,” he said.
The starting point for talks is a European Commission proposal to cut net EU greenhouse gas emissions by 90 percent from 1990 levels by 2040, to keep countries on track for net-zero by 2050.
Italy, Poland and the Czech Republic are among those warning this is too restrictive for domestic industries struggling with high energy costs, cheaper Chinese imports and US tariffs.
Others, including the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden, cite worsening extreme weather and the need to catch up with China in manufacturing green technologies as reasons for ambitious goals. The draft compromise ministers will discuss, seen by Reuters, includes a clause demanded by France allowing a weakening of the 2040 goal in future, if it becomes clear EU forests are not absorbing enough CO2 to meet it. Brussels has also vowed to change other measures to attempt to win buy-in for the climate goal. These include controlling prices in an upcoming carbon market and considering weakening its 2035 combustion engine ban as requested by Germany.
A deal on Tuesday will require ministers to agree on the share of the 90 percent emissions cut countries can cover by buying foreign carbon credits — effectively softening efforts required by domestic industries.
France has said credits should cover 5 percent, more than the 3 percent share originally proposed by the Commission. Other governments argue money would be better spent on supporting European industries than buying foreign CO2 credits.
Support from at least 15 of the 27 EU members is needed to pass the goal. EU diplomats said on Monday the vote would be tight and could depend on one or two flipping positions.
Ministers will try first to agree the 2040 goal, and from that derive an emissions pledge for 2035 — which is what the UN asked countries to submit ahead of COP30.

