Pakistan to introduce 'cashless' services at airports in digitization push

Pakistan to introduce ‘cashless’ services at airports in digitization push
Passengers wait at Jinnah International airport after all domestic and international flights were cancelled in Karachi on May 7, 2025. (AFP/File)
Updated 28 October 2025
Pakistan to introduce 'cashless' services at airports in digitization push

Pakistan to introduce ‘cashless’ services at airports in digitization push
  • Pakistan, a country of over 240 million people, has a vast informal economy and low tax compliance
  • The government has long identified digitization as key tool to improve governance, increase compliance
NAIMAT KHAN
KARACHI: The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) is introducing a cashless model at airports across the country, under which only digital service providers approved by the central bank will be able to provide services to customers, the PAA said on Monday, amid Islamabad’s push for digitization to transform the economy.

Pakistan is a cash-dominated market where a significant portion of transactions, particularly in the informal sector, are conducted in cash. Officials say many of these transactions are aimed at avoiding taxes.

In recent years, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has taken steps to ensure a transition toward a more cashless economy so that transactions are more traceable, reducing chances of tax evasion and corruption.

In a statement on Monday, the PAA said businesses and institutions at Pakistani airports will have to adopt the SBP-licensed digital system and those failing to do so will be liable to fines.

“This move will help in facilitating convenience, transparent transactions, and promoting a modern financial system for passengers,” it said. “Passengers will be able to pay in cash as well as adopt the new system, however, they are encouraged to adopt digital payment methods.”

The government in Pakistan, a country of over 240 million people, has long identified digitization as a key tool to improve governance, reduce corruption and expand the country’s narrow tax base.

The South Asian country is also developing digital identities of all its citizens to enable secure and efficient payments, Pakistani state media reported in August.

In July, Pakistan launched the Merchant Onboarding Framework that requires banks and payment providers to equip all merchants with the government’s Raast payment system-enabled digital tools such as QR codes and PoS [Point of Sale] systems.

Pakistan urges stronger OIC trade liberalization, digital integration at Istanbul conference

Pakistan urges stronger OIC trade liberalization, digital integration at Istanbul conference
Updated 7 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan urges stronger OIC trade liberalization, digital integration at Istanbul conference

Pakistan urges stronger OIC trade liberalization, digital integration at Istanbul conference
  • Country’s commerce minister calls for harmonized trade rules, digital cooperation across OIC states
  • He proposes OIC Green Finance Mechanism, knowledge-sharing center for agriculture, manufacturing
Updated 7 sec ago
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan has urged Muslim nations to deepen economic and digital integration, according to an official statement on Tuesday, calling for the removal of trade barriers and joint investment in green and technology-driven growth across the Islamic world.

Addressing the 41st session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan said stronger intra-OIC cooperation was essential to face global economic, political and environmental challenges.

“For us in the Islamic world, economic cooperation is not merely about trade: it is about forging stronger bonds of partnership and mutual benefit,” he told delegates.

Khan said intra-OIC trade remained below potential due to regulatory barriers, limited connectivity and infrastructure gaps while calling for cutting non-tariff barriers, streamlining customs and harmonizing trade regulations to enable freer movement of goods and services.

“Pakistan believes the OIC Trade Agreement should become a real tool for trade liberalization and cross-border facilitation,” he said, urging more private-sector engagement and public-private partnerships to spur investment and job creation.

The minister highlighted the need to prioritize digital integration in areas such as e-commerce, fintech and digital infrastructure to create new opportunities for youth and entrepreneurs.

“By promoting digital integration, we can enhance market access and create new prospects for innovation and growth,” he said.

He also proposed the creation of an OIC Green Finance Mechanism to fund climate-resilient and renewable-energy projects, stressing that economic progress must align with environmental stewardship.

Khan suggested establishing an OIC Center of Excellence for knowledge sharing and capacity building in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and clean energy.

Speaking on behalf of the Asia Group of OIC member states, he pointed out that while digital technologies were reshaping trade and finance, significant disparities persisted in broadband coverage, data governance and cross-border payments.

“The Muslim Ummah must act decisively to ensure that no member state is left behind in this digital transformation,” he said, urging investment in secure and inclusive digital infrastructure and Shariah-compliant financial tools for small and medium enterprises.

Topics: Pakistan OIC Ties Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan COMCEC

