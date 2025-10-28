You are here

Zanzibar is seeing a seaweed boom. Can the women collecting it cash in?

Employees of Mwani Zanzibar, a boutique seaweed farm and factory, harvest eucheuma spinosum seaweed in the waters off of Paje, Zanzibar, Tanzania. (AP)
Updated 28 October 2025
AP
  • Seaweed has been farmed off Zanzibar, part of Tanzania’s Indian Ocean coast, for decades but there is a new boom underway as global demand increases
  • Most of Zanzibar’s 25,000 seaweed farmers are women, notable in a society where fewer than half of women are employed, according to a government census taken in 2021
Updated 28 October 2025
AP
ZANZIBAR: The women wade with baskets near the beaches, their colorful dresses a magnet for tourist cameras. Sunscreen worn by the holidaymakers may even contain the product the women are collecting: Zanzibar’s seaweed.
An eco-friendly local industry that employs thousands of women, the seaweed farming looks like a picture postcard — even if the reality of the work is grimmer than what meets the eye.
“I experience pain in my back, waist and chest due to the labor in the sea. There are also risks of being stung or bitten,” said one farmer, Mwanaisha Makame Simai. “Sometimes strong waves sweep you away. I have personally witnessed three cases of people drowning.”
Growing global demand
Seaweed has been farmed off Zanzibar, part of Tanzania’s Indian Ocean coast, for decades but there is a new boom underway as global demand increases.
Seaweed is primarily exported to the global food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries, which extract their thickening and stabilizing agents.
In Zanzibar, private investment and donor dollars have been increasing. Seaweed is the third largest contributor to the local economy after tourism and spices.
“Ten years ago, people thought you were crazy for working in seaweed,” said Klara Schade, director at Mwani Zanzibar, which describes itself as a boutique seaweed farm and factory in the village of Paje. “Now it’s become a buzzword.”
Mwani even runs seaweed tours in Paje to introduce the work.
For the government of the semi-autonomous archipelago, seaweed is at the heart of its “blue economy” initiative to drive growth from sustainable marine and coastal resources.
Cargill, one of the world’s largest commodity trading firms, invested an unspecified amount in Zanzibari seaweed in 2020 in a partnership with The Nature Conservancy, with a view to improving yields and farmers’ incomes.
Other nongovernmental organizations have stepped up funding, including the Global Seaweed Coalition, which oversees the safety and sustainability of the sector as it scales up.
Most of Zanzibar’s 25,000 seaweed farmers are women, notable in a society where fewer than half of women are employed, according to a government census taken in 2021.
Sun exposure, stings and drowning
The Associated Press spoke with five of the women, who described sometimes harsh working conditions in the manual labor. The vast majority of seaweed farmers work independently or in collectives, selling to local middlemen. There are few if any protections.
Long days are spent wading under the equatorial sun. Back aches and skin irritation can result, with stings from sea urchins or other creatures being another worry.
“There are health and safety challenges in this work,” said Simai, an independent farmer who said she makes around $50 per month to help support her small family of two. The work may be more challenging for those with larger families, she said.
“It’s not an easy job, it’s tiresome,” said Pili Khalid Pandu, 43, who works for Mwani, doing rotations between its factory and collecting in the sea.
A new risk has come in recent years from rising sea temperatures.
“Climate change is forcing women to go into deeper water” for optimal collection, said Mhando Waziri, project manager for blue economy initiatives at the nonprofit Milele Zanzibar Foundation.
Milele’s programs include teaching women seaweed farmers to swim, in order to combat what Waziri called a growing drowning crisis.
Local women seek more benefit
The hope for the sector, as with many natural resource industries in Africa, is making more of the supply chain local. This is the goal at Mwani Zanzibar, where Schade has focused on training seaweed farmers in cosmetics manufacturing.
Workers at Mwani spend more of their time in its Paje workshop and less in the sea. Schade said Mwani’s high-end cosmetics — a bottle of its “face and body skin superfood” sells online for $140 — mean its workers make far more than the average seaweed farmer. She would not give details.
“Empowerment is giving them the means and the options to continue further,” Schade said.
Fauzia Abdalla Khamis, 45, said she has progressed from farm worker to supervisor in the factory during more than a decade.
Milele also has programs to help women develop products out of seaweed, mostly cosmetics. Waziri estimated they can fetch 10 times as much money locally as the raw, unprocessed product.
“A lot of partners want to engage more in seaweed,” Waziri said. “But people raise the challenge: ‘If a program comes here, how will it benefit farmers?’”
Simai expressed concern that seaweed farmers like her are too far down the value chain to benefit from the new investments in the local industry.
“Most of the money ends up with those who have office jobs, rather than the hardworking farmers,” she said.

Topics: Zanzibar

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30
Updated 25 min 49 sec ago
Reuters
EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30
  • EU ministers meet to try to pass new climate target
  • Bloc’s credibility at risk ahead of COP30 climate talks
Updated 25 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

BRUSSELS: EU climate ministers will make a last-ditch attempt to pass a new climate change target on Tuesday, in an effort to avoid going to the UN COP30 summit in Brazil empty-handed.
Failure to agree could undermine the European Union’s claims to leadership at the COP30 talks, which will test the will of major economies to keep fighting climate change despite opposition from US President Donald Trump.
Countries including China, Britain and Australia have already submitted new climate targets ahead of COP30.
But the EU, which has some of the world’s most ambitious CO2-cutting policies, has struggled to contain a backlash from industries and governments skeptical that it can afford the measures alongside defense and industrial priorities. EU members failed to agree a 2040 climate target in September, leaving them scrambling for a deal days before European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meets other world leaders at COP30 in Belem, Brazil, on November 6.
“The geopolitical landscape has rarely been more complex,” EU climate policy chief Wopke Hoekstra told a gathering of climate ministers in Canada on Saturday, adding that he was confident the bloc would approve its new goal.
“The European Union will continue to do its utmost, even under these circumstances, in Belem to uphold its commitment to multilateralism and to the Paris Agreement,” he said.
The starting point for talks is a European Commission proposal to cut net EU greenhouse gas emissions by 90 percent from 1990 levels by 2040, to keep countries on track for net-zero by 2050.
Italy, Poland and the Czech Republic are among those warning this is too restrictive for domestic industries struggling with high energy costs, cheaper Chinese imports and US tariffs.
Others, including the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden, cite worsening extreme weather and the need to catch up with China in manufacturing green technologies as reasons for ambitious goals. The draft compromise ministers will discuss, seen by Reuters, includes a clause demanded by France allowing a weakening of the 2040 goal in future, if it becomes clear EU forests are not absorbing enough CO2 to meet it. Brussels has also vowed to change other measures to attempt to win buy-in for the climate goal. These include controlling prices in an upcoming carbon market and considering weakening its 2035 combustion engine ban as requested by Germany.
A deal on Tuesday will require ministers to agree on the share of the 90 percent emissions cut countries can cover by buying foreign carbon credits — effectively softening efforts required by domestic industries.
France has said credits should cover 5 percent, more than the 3 percent share originally proposed by the Commission. Other governments argue money would be better spent on supporting European industries than buying foreign CO2 credits.
Support from at least 15 of the 27 EU members is needed to pass the goal. EU diplomats said on Monday the vote would be tight and could depend on one or two flipping positions.
Ministers will try first to agree the 2040 goal, and from that derive an emissions pledge for 2035 — which is what the UN asked countries to submit ahead of COP30.

Topics: EU Cop 30

