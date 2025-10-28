You are here

Lahore tops global pollution index as Punjab cracks down on crop burning

Lahore tops global pollution index as Punjab cracks down on crop burning
People visit Minar-e-Pakistan amid heavy smoggy conditions in Lahore on October 26, 2025. (AFP)
Updated 28 October 2025
Lahore tops global pollution index as Punjab cracks down on crop burning

Lahore tops global pollution index as Punjab cracks down on crop burning
  • Lahore recorded an AQI of 196, placing it in the ‘unhealthy’ category and ahead of New Delhi
  • Punjab to seize vehicles lacking green stickers certifying emission compliance from Nov. 15
Updated 28 October 2025
Kashaf Rehman
ISLAMABAD: Lahore once again topped the list of the world’s most polluted major cities on Tuesday, according to Swiss air quality monitor IQAir, as the Punjab administration said it was taking stern action against farmers burning crop residue that worsens smog across the province each winter.

The smog season in Pakistan begins in late October, peaks from November to January and lasts through February.

It affects much of the eastern province of Punjab, which faces worsening air quality each year due to multiple factors, including vehicle emissions and industrial pollution, which threaten public health and daily life.

“In line with the Chief Minister’s directives, strict action is being taken against those burning crop stubble,” the provincial authorities said in a statement, adding that 27 cases had been registered and fines totaling Rs405,000 ($1,450) imposed in districts including Mandi Bahauddin and Hafizabad.

The Punjab administration also announced that vehicles without a valid “green sticker” certifying compliance with the province’s environmental standards would be seized after November 15.

Only those meeting emission norms will be allowed on the roads, according to an official statement.

Lahore recorded an AQI of 196 at around 1:30 p.m. local time, placing it in the “unhealthy” category and ahead of New Delhi (192) and Beijing (172).

The IQAir live ranking also listed Karachi as the seventh most polluted city globally, underscoring Pakistan’s persistent urban air quality crisis.

Smog can cause sore throats, eye irritation and respiratory illnesses, while long-term exposure increases the risk of stroke, heart disease and lung cancer.

Children are particularly vulnerable due to higher breathing rates and weaker immune systems.

Lahore, a city of around 14 million people, began using anti-smog guns, spraying fine water mist across major roads, for the first time this month in an effort to reduce airborne pollutants.

Pakistan urges stronger OIC trade liberalization, digital integration at Istanbul conference

Pakistan urges stronger OIC trade liberalization, digital integration at Istanbul conference
Updated 7 sec ago
Pakistan urges stronger OIC trade liberalization, digital integration at Istanbul conference

Pakistan urges stronger OIC trade liberalization, digital integration at Istanbul conference
  • Country’s commerce minister calls for harmonized trade rules, digital cooperation across OIC states
  • He proposes OIC Green Finance Mechanism, knowledge-sharing center for agriculture, manufacturing
Updated 7 sec ago
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan has urged Muslim nations to deepen economic and digital integration, according to an official statement on Tuesday, calling for the removal of trade barriers and joint investment in green and technology-driven growth across the Islamic world.

Addressing the 41st session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan said stronger intra-OIC cooperation was essential to face global economic, political and environmental challenges.

“For us in the Islamic world, economic cooperation is not merely about trade: it is about forging stronger bonds of partnership and mutual benefit,” he told delegates.

Khan said intra-OIC trade remained below potential due to regulatory barriers, limited connectivity and infrastructure gaps while calling for cutting non-tariff barriers, streamlining customs and harmonizing trade regulations to enable freer movement of goods and services.

“Pakistan believes the OIC Trade Agreement should become a real tool for trade liberalization and cross-border facilitation,” he said, urging more private-sector engagement and public-private partnerships to spur investment and job creation.

The minister highlighted the need to prioritize digital integration in areas such as e-commerce, fintech and digital infrastructure to create new opportunities for youth and entrepreneurs.

“By promoting digital integration, we can enhance market access and create new prospects for innovation and growth,” he said.

He also proposed the creation of an OIC Green Finance Mechanism to fund climate-resilient and renewable-energy projects, stressing that economic progress must align with environmental stewardship.

Khan suggested establishing an OIC Center of Excellence for knowledge sharing and capacity building in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and clean energy.

Speaking on behalf of the Asia Group of OIC member states, he pointed out that while digital technologies were reshaping trade and finance, significant disparities persisted in broadband coverage, data governance and cross-border payments.

“The Muslim Ummah must act decisively to ensure that no member state is left behind in this digital transformation,” he said, urging investment in secure and inclusive digital infrastructure and Shariah-compliant financial tools for small and medium enterprises.

