Marcos pledges continuity, inclusivity as Philippines assumes ASEAN leadership

MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. pledged continuity and inclusivity as his country took over as chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations from Malaysia on Tuesday.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim handed over the rotating ASEAN chairmanship to Marcos at the closing ceremony of a leader’s meeting in Kuala Lumpur, marking the end of Malaysia’s year-long leadership of the bloc.

“Guided by the theme ‘Navigating Our Future, Together’ the Philippines will continue to fortify our peace and security anchors, strengthen our prosperity corridors, and advance people empowerment,” Marcos said.

“Our chairship arrives at the defining moment for ASEAN, one marked by both promise and complexity. Although the tides of change may be unpredictable, our compass must remain constant, anchored in cooperation. It must be oriented toward maintaining a stable and secure region, built upon a shared vision of an open, inclusive, transparent and rules-based ASEAN regional architecture.”

On the sidelines of the annual leaders’ summit in Kuala Lumpur, ASEAN and China signed into effect an upgrade to their free trade agreement, following negotiations that started in November 2022. The deal is expected to improve market access in various sectors, including agriculture, the digital economy and pharmaceuticals.

Under Malaysia’s chairmanship, ASEAN also formalized East Timor’s accession into the bloc, making Asia’s youngest nation its 11th member.

As the ASEAN chair, the Philippines will be able to “highlight specific issues that are of national relevance,” said international studies expert Prof. Renato De Castro.

“At this point in time, the issue that is very close to the heart of the government, our president, and the Filipino nation is, of course, China’s aggression and expansion in the West Philippines Sea, South China Sea, and the efforts of the Philippines to highlight, of course, the July 12, 2016, arbitral ruling and the need for a Code of Conduct,” he told Arab News.

Negotiations for the South China Sea Code of Conduct have been ongoing for some 30 years. In 2023, the countries agreed to conclude the protracted negotiations by 2026.

“The Philippines’ own direct experience with these issues positions it to steer discussions on regional peace and security with a unique and urgent perspective. Its focus on ‘fortifying our peace and security anchors’ is not just diplomatic rhetoric but a necessary response to the very real challenges that threaten stability and the rule-based order in Southeast Asia,” Ranjit Rye, political science professor at the University of Philippines in Manila, told Arab News.

Manila’s focus on prosperity and people-empowerment during its chairmanship also “correctly identifies that lasting security is built upon a foundation of shared economic resilience and inclusive growth.”

He added: “This approach ensures that the benefits of regional cooperation extend beyond governments to directly impact the lives of ordinary citizens, fostering a stronger, more connected, and more prosperous ASEAN.”