You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi AI firm Humain targets dual listing on Tadawul, NYSE in 4 years, says CEO

Saudi AI firm Humain targets dual listing on Tadawul, NYSE in 4 years, says CEO

Saudi AI firm Humain targets dual listing on Tadawul, NYSE in 4 years, says CEO
Saudi artificial intelligence firm Humain, backed by the Public Investment Fund, is planning a dual listing on both the Saudi and New York stock exchanges within four years, revealed CEO Tareq Amin. Argaam
Short Url

https://arab.news/gfcw8

Updated 28 October 2025
Nour El-Shaeri  
Follow

Saudi AI firm Humain targets dual listing on Tadawul, NYSE in 4 years, says CEO

Saudi AI firm Humain targets dual listing on Tadawul, NYSE in 4 years, says CEO
Updated 28 October 2025
Nour El-Shaeri  
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi artificial intelligence firm Humain, backed by the Public Investment Fund, is planning a dual listing on both the Saudi and New York stock exchanges within four years, revealed CEO Tareq Amin.

Speaking to Asharq on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative conference, Amin said the company’s AI-powered assistant, Humain Chat, has reached 300,000 active users in the Kingdom. He said the company is targeting expansion into five new markets by December. 

The announcement coincided with the signing of a strategic partnership between Humain and the FII Foundation to accelerate the development and deployment of artificial intelligence technologies. 

“We have sufficient funding to support all our operational and expansion needs,” Amin told Asharq, highlighting the company’s strong financial backing. 

Founded in May, Humain is building integrated AI capabilities across four core pillars: next-generation data centers, high-performance cloud computing infrastructure and platforms, advanced AI models, and positioning the Kingdom as a global hub for AI innovation. 

Topics: HUMAIN AI

Related

Saudi PIF-backed Humain set to launch voice-controlled OS 
Business & Economy

Saudi PIF-backed Humain set to launch voice-controlled OS 

HUMAIN launches ‘groundbreaking’ laptop built around agentic AI
Saudi Arabia

HUMAIN launches ‘groundbreaking’ laptop built around agentic AI

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 
Updated 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 
Updated 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economy accelerated in October, with the Purchasing Managers’ Index climbing to 60.2, its second-highest level in more than a decade, signaling strong business growth momentum. 

The latest survey by Riyad Bank and S&P Global showed a sharp improvement in operating conditions across the Kingdom’s private sector, underpinned by solid demand, rising employment, and robust output growth.  

The October reading, up from 57.8 in September, highlights the sustained momentum of the non-oil economy as Vision 2030 reforms continue to drive diversification away from crude revenues. 

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in October, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim said the Kingdom’s gross domestic product is expected to expand by 5.1 percent in 2025, supported by continued growth in non-oil activities. 

Commenting on the latest report, Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank, said: “Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector recorded a solid improvement in business conditions in October, with the PMI rising to 60.2, marking one of the strongest readings in over a decade.”  

He added: “The acceleration was driven by broad-based gains in output, new orders, and employment, reflecting sustained demand momentum and continued strength in the non-oil economy.”  

Al-Ghaith noted that the latest survey results also indicate a strong start to the final quarter of the year, supported by both domestic and external demand. 

According to the report, the pace of growth in new orders received by non-oil companies accelerated for the third consecutive month in October, with 48 percent of surveyed firms reporting higher sales. 

Participating companies attributed the sales growth to improving economic conditions, a growing client base, and increased foreign investment. 

Output and employment also expanded sharply during the month, with job creation rising at the fastest pace in nearly 16 years.

Al-Ghaith said the persistent rise in new export orders highlights the growing competitiveness of Saudi firms and the progress achieved under ongoing diversification initiatives. 

“The rise in demand encouraged firms to expand production and workforce capacity at the fastest rate since 2009, as businesses expanded capacity to meet new workloads. Purchasing activity and inventories also increased, while suppliers’ delivery times continued to improve, reflecting efficient coordination and resilient supply chains,” he added.  

October data indicated a sharp rise in input costs for non-oil firms, driven mainly by wage increases from salary revisions and bonuses. 

On the outlook, companies remained optimistic, citing strong market demand, ongoing project work, and government investment initiatives. 

“Optimism is underpinned by solid domestic demand and the momentum of ongoing projects. Although some concerns persist around costs and competition, sentiment overall remains strongly positive, reflecting confidence in the economy’s continued expansion and the strength of the non-oil private sector,” concluded Al-Ghaith.  

Topics: Saudi PMI non-oil economy manufacturing

Related

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil growth hits 6-month high as PMI climbs to 57.8 
Business & Economy

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil growth hits 6-month high as PMI climbs to 57.8 

Saudi non-oil sector activity accelerates as PMI climbs to 56.4 
Business & Economy

Saudi non-oil sector activity accelerates as PMI climbs to 56.4 

Latest updates

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

Seoul: North Korea fired artillery rockets during Hegseth’s DMZ visit

Seoul: North Korea fired artillery rockets during Hegseth’s DMZ visit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.