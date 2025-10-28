Saudi FM, Palestinian PM discuss Gaza and West Bank developments in Riyadh

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa in Riyadh on Tuesday.

On the sidelines of the ninth Future Investment Initiative conference, the two discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

They highlighted the importance of continuing efforts to ensure the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, the establishment of an independent state, and regional security and stability.

The meeting reviewed outcomes of the Two-State Solution Summit, the New York Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine, US President Donald Trump’s peace proposal, the Sharm El-Sheikh Declaration, and the recent high-level coordination meeting of the Global Alliance for Implementing the Two-State Solution in Riyadh.

They also addressed joint international efforts to coordinate diplomatic, humanitarian, and institutional tracks.

Both sides emphasized the importance of empowering the Palestinian Authority and supporting its budget, including through the emergency coalition for its financial sustainability. They underlined the need to deliver humanitarian aid across the Gaza Strip in accordance with humanitarian principles.