You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi FM, Palestinian PM discuss Gaza and West Bank developments in Riyadh
War on Gaza

Saudi FM, Palestinian PM discuss Gaza and West Bank developments in Riyadh

Saudi FM, Palestinian PM discuss Gaza and West Bank developments in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa in Riyadh. (X/@KSAMOFA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yfpay

Updated 28 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi FM, Palestinian PM discuss Gaza and West Bank developments in Riyadh

Saudi FM, Palestinian PM discuss Gaza and West Bank developments in Riyadh
  • Discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank
  • Highlighted the importance of continuing efforts to ensure the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people
Updated 28 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa in Riyadh on Tuesday.

On the sidelines of the ninth Future Investment Initiative conference, the two discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

They highlighted the importance of continuing efforts to ensure the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, the establishment of an independent state, and regional security and stability.

The meeting reviewed outcomes of the Two-State Solution Summit, the New York Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine, US President Donald Trump’s peace proposal, the Sharm El-Sheikh Declaration, and the recent high-level coordination meeting of the Global Alliance for Implementing the Two-State Solution in Riyadh.

They also addressed joint international efforts to coordinate diplomatic, humanitarian, and institutional tracks.

Both sides emphasized the importance of empowering the Palestinian Authority and supporting its budget, including through the emergency coalition for its financial sustainability. They underlined the need to deliver humanitarian aid across the Gaza Strip in accordance with humanitarian principles.

Topics: War on Gaza Future Investment Initiative conference

Related

Saudi FM arrives in Egypt for Gaza peace summit video
Saudi Arabia

Saudi FM arrives in Egypt for Gaza peace summit

In sweeping UN speech, Saudi FM demands end to Gaza genocide, lays out vision for regional peace video
Middle-East

In sweeping UN speech, Saudi FM demands end to Gaza genocide, lays out vision for regional peace

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh
Updated 04 November 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh
  • Bilateral ties play a crucial role in promoting regional and global stability, says Saudi official
  • ‘Tireless work between the two friendly countries can push mutual relations to a new stage’
Updated 04 November 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Japan held a ceremony in the capital Riyadh on Monday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between their countries.

During a speech, Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Al-Khereiji highlighted the strong relationship between Saudi Arabia and Japan. He said that their cooperation, which began in 1955, plays a crucial role in promoting regional and global stability and prosperity.

“The tireless work between the two friendly countries can push mutual relations to a new stage,” he said. Al-Khereiji highlighted that the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 established a comprehensive strategic partnership to achieve common goals, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

He expressed the Kingdom’s desire to enhance its relationship with Japan and achieve greater growth and prosperity for both countries, the SPA added.

Saudi Arabia is the primary supplier of crude oil to Japan, and Japan has become a significant partner for the Kingdom in trade and investment. Under Saudi-Japan Vision 2030, the two countries have agreed to enhance cooperation, including efforts in decarbonization, as highlighted in a blog post by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Topics: Japan Diplomacy

Related

Japan Festival in Riyadh celebrates 70 years of diplomatic ties
Saudi Arabia

Japan Festival in Riyadh celebrates 70 years of diplomatic ties

Jeddah hosts fourth Japanese Speech Contest
Saudi Arabia

Jeddah hosts fourth Japanese Speech Contest

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

Seoul: North Korea fired artillery rockets during Hegseth’s DMZ visit

Seoul: North Korea fired artillery rockets during Hegseth’s DMZ visit

Jonathan Bailey named People magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive

Jonathan Bailey named People magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.