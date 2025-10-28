NSG’s NeoMaps delivers Saudi mapping intelligence within hours

RIYADH: Public Investment Fund company Neo Space Group’s new digital mapping program offers almost real-time insights into environmental, infrastructure and urban planning developments, using satellite imagery without relying on foreign providers, the company’s CEO has said.

Abdulaziz Al-Farraj, the CEO at NSG Geospatial Services, told Arab News: “NSG is building sovereign geospatial and satellite capabilities that directly advance Vision 2030, pairing national platforms with global best-in-class data to turn observation into decision-ready insight.”

NeoMaps, the flagship platform, is developed, hosted and operated entirely in the Kingdom by Saudi talent.

Al-Farraj added that the software “gives government and private sectors and giga-projects instant, in-Kingdom access to maps, layered datasets, and advanced analytics for environmental monitoring, urban planning, and infrastructure management.”

The company frames NeoMaps as a sovereign alternative to foreign mapping stacks, engineered on open standards and cloud-native pipelines to reduce latency from acquisition to action for high-tempo Vision 2030 programs.

Al-Farraj said: “This allows for smart, fast decisions through near-real-time smart reports delivered in just four to six hours, not days, depending on the area of interest and required photo resolution.”

NSG highlights shoreline and mangrove monitoring on the Red Sea that helps authorities detect erosion or damage and act quickly to protect ecosystems.

Al-Farraj added: “Through our geospatial platforms, we can monitor changes to the shoreline and mangrove areas over time — helping authorities see where erosion or damage is happening and take quick action to protect these ecosystems.”

Similar tools are used to track vegetation health and water availability in arid regions, with insights processed securely inside the Kingdom to support sustainability, agriculture, and environmental resilience.

Al-Farraj said: “Satellite imagery allows us to identify areas that need better irrigation or early signs of drought.”

NSG is also developing a venture framework focused on sustainable space technologies — prioritizing low-debris satellite design, energy-efficient propulsion and ground systems, and climate analytics.

“The goal is to catalyze innovation that localizes capability in the Kingdom — transferring know-how into Saudi supply chains, growing advanced manufacturing, and ensuring space innovation accelerates environmental stewardship (and) not just exploration,” Al-Farraj said.

NSG credits early progress to the legacy capabilities of Taqnia ETS and a growing partner network.

The company is training Saudi talent and localizing advanced geospatial capabilities to position the Kingdom as a regional leader in mapping and Earth observation services.

Al-Farraj added: “We are expanding our partnerships both locally and globally to nurture Saudi talent, localize advanced capabilities, and position Saudi Arabia, through NSG, as a regional leader in geospatial innovation and sustainability, aligned with Vision 2030.”