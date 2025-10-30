You are here

  • Home
  • Exit poll suggests centrists win Dutch vote, beating far right

Exit poll suggests centrists win Dutch vote, beating far right

Exit poll suggests centrists win Dutch vote, beating far right
Leader of the Democrats 66 (D66) party Rob Jetten casts his ballot for the Dutch parliamentary elections in a polling station in The Hague, on October 29, 2025. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5vq8h

Updated 30 October 2025
AFP
Follow

Exit poll suggests centrists win Dutch vote, beating far right

Exit poll suggests centrists win Dutch vote, beating far right
  • The centrist D66 party led by Rob Jetten was projected to win 27 seats out of 150 in parliament, ahead of Wilders and his far-right PVV Freedom Party with 25 seats, according to the Ipsos poll
Updated 30 October 2025
AFP
Follow

THE HAGUE: Dutch voters appeared to have rejected far-right leader Geert Wilders in favor of a centrist party, an exit poll suggested Wednesday, after a cliffhanger election closely watched in Europe where extremists are gaining ground.
The centrist D66 party led by Rob Jetten was projected to win 27 seats out of 150 in parliament, ahead of Wilders and his far-right PVV Freedom Party with 25 seats, according to the Ipsos poll.
If confirmed, the result would put Jetten, 38, in pole position to become the country’s youngest and first openly gay prime minister, subject to coalition talks.
D66 supporters exploded with joy at their election party in Leiden, waving Dutch and European flags. “We’ve done it,” said a jubilant Jetten.
“This is a historic election result because we’ve shown not only to the Netherlands but also to the world that it is possible to beat populist and extreme-right movements,” Jetten told reporters.
Exit polls in the Netherlands are generally accurate but the seats could change as actual votes are counted and the margin of error is two seats.
The center-right liberal VVD party was predicted to win 23 seats, with the left-wing Green/Labour bloc expected to gain 20.
With far-right parties topping the polls in Britain, France, and Germany, the Dutch election was seen as a bellwether of the strength of the far right in Europe.
If the exit poll results are confirmed, the PVV lost 12 seats compared to its stunning 2023 election win.
“The Dutch election really mirrors trends across Western Europe,” Sarah de Lange, Professor of Dutch Politics at Leiden University, told AFP before the exit poll.
Even before the vote, Wilders was virtually certain not to be prime minister, as all other parties had ruled out joining a coalition with him.
The 62-year-old firebrand, sometimes known as the “Dutch Trump,” had collapsed the previous government, complaining progress was too slow to achieve “the strictest asylum policy ever.”
“The voter has spoken. We had hoped for a different outcome but we stuck to our guns,” said the anti-Islam, anti-immigration, Wilders on social media.
When the result is finalized, there will be a prolonged period of haggling between the parties to see who wants to work with whom, a process that could take months.
The fragmented Dutch political system means no party can reach the 76 seats needed to govern alone, so consensus and coalition-building are essential.
“It will certainly take time for the Netherlands to reach stability and a new coalition,” De Lange told AFP.
“The parties are ideologically very, very diverse, which will make compromising very challenging.”

- ‘Heart of Europe’ -

Millions of Dutch people cast their votes in a variety of locations including zoos, football stadiums, and windmills.
They had a bewildering range of 27 parties to choose from, meaning each voter had to grapple with a huge A3 sheet of paper listing the candidates.
The main issues were immigration and a housing crisis that especially affects young people in the densely populated country.
Jetten shot up the polls in the final days of the campaign thanks to strong media performances and an optimistic message.
“I want to bring the Netherlands back to the heart of Europe because without European cooperation, we are nowhere,” he told AFP after casting his vote in The Hague.
Frans Timmermans, an experienced former European Commission vice president, threw in the towel after a disappointing result for his left-wing bloc.
“With pain in my heart, I step down as your party leader,” the 64-year-old told supporters.

- ‘Not that aggressive’ -

Violence and disinformation marred the campaign in the European Union’s fifth-largest economy and major global exporter.
Demonstrators against shelters for asylum-seekers clashed with police in several cities, and violence erupted at an anti-immigration protest in The Hague last month.
Until a new government is formed, outgoing Prime Minister Dick Schoof will run the country — reluctantly. “I wouldn’t wish it on you,” he told one MP in parliament.
“If you accept this job, you know that it will end someday,” Schoof told AFP after casting his vote.
Voters appeared to yearn for a return to less polarizing politics.
“I think society should be more positive and less negative,” Bart Paalman, a 53-year-old baker, told AFP, as he cast his vote at the Anne Frank House, converted into a polling station for election day.
“I’m voting for a party who’s not that aggressive.”

Topics: Netherlands Dutch Exit poll Rob Jetten

Related

Dutch voters head to polls in a knife-edge election focused on housing and Wilders
World

Dutch voters head to polls in a knife-edge election focused on housing and Wilders

Dutch general election focuses on migration and housing crisis as Wilders seeks another win
World

Dutch general election focuses on migration and housing crisis as Wilders seeks another win

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30
Updated 25 min 49 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30
  • EU ministers meet to try to pass new climate target
  • Bloc’s credibility at risk ahead of COP30 climate talks
Updated 25 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

BRUSSELS: EU climate ministers will make a last-ditch attempt to pass a new climate change target on Tuesday, in an effort to avoid going to the UN COP30 summit in Brazil empty-handed.
Failure to agree could undermine the European Union’s claims to leadership at the COP30 talks, which will test the will of major economies to keep fighting climate change despite opposition from US President Donald Trump.
Countries including China, Britain and Australia have already submitted new climate targets ahead of COP30.
But the EU, which has some of the world’s most ambitious CO2-cutting policies, has struggled to contain a backlash from industries and governments skeptical that it can afford the measures alongside defense and industrial priorities. EU members failed to agree a 2040 climate target in September, leaving them scrambling for a deal days before European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meets other world leaders at COP30 in Belem, Brazil, on November 6.
“The geopolitical landscape has rarely been more complex,” EU climate policy chief Wopke Hoekstra told a gathering of climate ministers in Canada on Saturday, adding that he was confident the bloc would approve its new goal.
“The European Union will continue to do its utmost, even under these circumstances, in Belem to uphold its commitment to multilateralism and to the Paris Agreement,” he said.
The starting point for talks is a European Commission proposal to cut net EU greenhouse gas emissions by 90 percent from 1990 levels by 2040, to keep countries on track for net-zero by 2050.
Italy, Poland and the Czech Republic are among those warning this is too restrictive for domestic industries struggling with high energy costs, cheaper Chinese imports and US tariffs.
Others, including the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden, cite worsening extreme weather and the need to catch up with China in manufacturing green technologies as reasons for ambitious goals. The draft compromise ministers will discuss, seen by Reuters, includes a clause demanded by France allowing a weakening of the 2040 goal in future, if it becomes clear EU forests are not absorbing enough CO2 to meet it. Brussels has also vowed to change other measures to attempt to win buy-in for the climate goal. These include controlling prices in an upcoming carbon market and considering weakening its 2035 combustion engine ban as requested by Germany.
A deal on Tuesday will require ministers to agree on the share of the 90 percent emissions cut countries can cover by buying foreign carbon credits — effectively softening efforts required by domestic industries.
France has said credits should cover 5 percent, more than the 3 percent share originally proposed by the Commission. Other governments argue money would be better spent on supporting European industries than buying foreign CO2 credits.
Support from at least 15 of the 27 EU members is needed to pass the goal. EU diplomats said on Monday the vote would be tight and could depend on one or two flipping positions.
Ministers will try first to agree the 2040 goal, and from that derive an emissions pledge for 2035 — which is what the UN asked countries to submit ahead of COP30.

Topics: EU Cop 30

Related

Iraq can disarm factions only when the US withdraws, prime minister says 
Middle-East

Iraq can disarm factions only when the US withdraws, prime minister says 

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

Seoul: North Korea fired artillery rockets during Hegseth’s DMZ visit

Seoul: North Korea fired artillery rockets during Hegseth’s DMZ visit

Jonathan Bailey named People magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive

Jonathan Bailey named People magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.