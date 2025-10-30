You are here

  Tanzania blackout after election chaos, deaths feared

Tanzania blackout after election chaos, deaths feared

Tanzania blackout after election chaos, deaths feared
Electorates look for their names on the notice board before queuing to cast their votes during the general election at a polling station in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. (Reuters)
Updated 30 October 2025
AFP
Tanzania blackout after election chaos, deaths feared

Tanzania blackout after election chaos, deaths feared
  • Unverified images on social media showed initially small protests escalated during the day with reports of police responding with live fire as they targeted polling stations, police vehicles and businesses connected to the ruling party
Updated 30 October 2025
AFP
DAR ES SALAAM: Tanzania was on lockdown with a communications blackout Thursday, a day after elections turned into violent chaos with unconfirmed reports of many dead.
President Samia Suluhu Hassan had sought to solidify her position and silence criticism within her party in the virtually uncontested polls, with the main challengers either jailed or disqualified.
In the run-up, rights groups condemned a “wave of terror” in the east African nation, which has seen a string of high-profile abductions that ramped up in the final days.
A heavy security presence on Wednesday failed to deter hundreds protesting in economic hub Dar es Salaam and elsewhere, some singing: “We want our country back.”
Unverified images on social media showed initially small protests escalated during the day with reports of police responding with live fire as they targeted polling stations, police vehicles and businesses connected to the ruling party.
A diplomatic source told AFP the unrest continued into the night despite a curfew imposed by police.
An Internet blackout was still in place on Thursday, while the police and army had set up checkpoints around Dar es Salaam and other cities, the diplomatic source said.
Schools and colleges were closed on Thursday and civil servants told to work from home, an AFP reporter said.
The government has remained silent and the heavily controlled local media made no mention of the unrest, nor provide any update on the election.
There are reports that upwards of 30 people may been killed in Wednesday’s violence, the diplomatic source said, but this could not be verified.
“It’s unprecedented... Where we go from here is unclear,” they said, with Hassan’s status “uncertain.”
Unrest was reported in multiple areas, including Songwe in the west and tourist hub Arusha.
Foreign journalists have been largely banned from traveling to mainland Tanzania to cover the elections.

Much of the anger online has been directed at Hassan’s son, Abdul, who has been in charge of an “informal task force” of police and intelligence services to manage election security, according to specialist publication Africa Intelligence.
It is blamed for a massive increase in abductions of government critics in the last days before the vote, including a popular social media influencer, Niffer, who was accused of promoting protests with jokey videos about selling facemasks.
Hassan has faced opposition from parts of the army and allies of her iron-fisted predecessor, John Magufuli, since coming to power, say analysts.
Amnesty International said late Wednesday they had documented “two reported deaths” from social media images and videos.
They labelled the violence “deeply disturbing,” warning the “risk of further escalation is high” as they urged restraint from authorities.
A member of opposition party Chadema indicated to AFP they had reports of at least four deaths, but stressed they were “not certain” of the figures.
Hassan came to power in 2021, elevated from vice president on the sudden death of Magufuli.
She faced internal opposition as the country’s first female leader but was feted by rights groups for easing restrictions on the opposition and media.
Those hopes faded as she oversaw a crackdown described by Amnesty as a “wave of terror” including “enforced disappearance and torture... and extrajudicial killings of opposition figures and activists.”
Her main challenger, Tundu Lissu, is on trial for treason, facing a potential death penalty and his party, Chadema, banned from running.
The only other serious candidate, Luhaga Mpina of ACT-Wazalendo, was disqualified on technicalities.

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel
Updated 3 sec ago
AFP
TENGRELA: Tanker driver Baba steeled himself for yet another perilous journey from Ivory Coast to Mali loaded up with desperately needed fuel — and fear.
“You never know if you’ll come back alive,” he said.
Even before they hit the road, the mere mention of a four-letter acronym is enough to scare Baba and his fellow drivers.
JNIM, the Al-Qaeda-linked Group to Support Islam and Muslims, known by its Arabic acronym, declared two months ago that no tanker would cross into Mali from any neighboring country.
Hundreds of trucks carrying goods from the Ivorian economic hub Abidjan or the Senegalese capital Dakar have since been set on fire.
The JNIM’s strategy of economic militant aims to choke off Mali’s capital Bamako and the ruling military junta, which seized power in back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021.
The fuel blockade has made everyday life in the west African country all but impossible.
“By economically strangling the country, the JNIM is looking to win popular support by accusing the military government of incompetence,” Bakary Sambe from the Dakar-based Timbuktu Institute think tank said.
On top of that, Mali has a “structural problem of insecurity,” he added.
Despite it all, dozens of tanker truckers still brave the roads, driven on by “necessity” and “patriotism,” they say.
AFP spoke to several along the more than 300-kilometer (185-mile) road between the northern Ivorian towns of Niakaramandougou and Tengrela, the last one before the Malian border.

“We do it because we love our country,” Baba, whose name AFP has changed out of security concerns, said.
“We don’t want Malians to be without fuel,” added the 30-year-old in a Manchester United shirt.
Taking a break parked up at Niakaramandougou, five hours from the border, Mamadou Diallo, 55, is similarly minded.
“If we die, it’s for a good cause,” he confided.
Further north at Kolia, Sidiki Dembele took a quick lunch with a colleague, their trucks lined up on the roadside, engines humming.
“If the trucks stop, a whole country will be switched off,” he said, between mouthfuls of rice.
Two years ago, more than half of the oil products exported by Ivory Coast went to Mali.
Malian trucks load up at Yamoussoukro or Abidjan and then cross the border via Tengrela or Pogo, traveling under military escort once inside Mali until their arrival in Bamako.
Up to several hundred trucks can be escorted at a time, but even with the military by their side, convoys are still frequently targeted, especially on two key southern axes.
“Two months ago, I saw militants burn two trucks. The drivers died. I was just behind them. Miraculously they let me through,” Moussa, 38, in an oil-stained red polo T-shirt, said.
Bablen Sacko also narrowly escaped an ambush.
“Apprentices died right behind us,” he recalled, adding firmly: “Everyone has a role in building the country. Ours is to supply Mali with fuel. We do it out of patriotism.”


But their pride is mixed with bitterness over their working conditions.
“No contract, no insurance, no pension. If you die, that’s that. After your burial, you’re forgotten,” Sacko said.
With monthly pay of barely 100,000 CFA francs ($175, 152 euros) and a small bonus of 50,000 CFA francs per trip, Yoro, one of the drivers, has called for a risk premium.
Growing insecurity has prompted some Ivorian transport companies to halt road travel into Mali.
In Boundiali, Broulaye Konate has grounded his 45-strong fleet.
“I asked a driver to deliver fertilizer to Mali. He refused. The truck is still parked in Abidjan,” he said.
Ivorian trucker Souleymane Traore has been driving to Mali for seven years but said lately “you take to the road with fear in your heart.”
He recently counted 52 burnt-out tankers on his way back to Ivory Coast and another six on a further stretch of road.
Malian Prime Minister Abdoulaye Maiga has referred to the fuel that manages to get through as “human blood,” in recognition of the soldiers and drivers killed on the roads.
Analyst Charlie Werb from Aldebaran Threat Consultants said he did not anticipate the fuel situation easing in the coming days but said the political climate was more uncertain.
“I do not believe JNIM possesses the capability or intent to take Bamako at this time, though the threat it now poses to the city is unprecedented,” he added.

