Saudi Arabia aims to double tourism’s GDP share to 10% by 2030

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is aiming to double the tourism contribution to the national economy from the current 5 percent to solidify its position as a leading global destination, according to the Minister of Tourism.

Speaking at a session titled “AI and the Future of Tourism” during the ninth Future Investment Initiative conference, Ahmed Al-Khateeb affirmed that the sector is a key pillar of Vision 2030, pivotal for diversifying the economy and creating jobs, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

“Tourism accounts for 18 percent of global GDP and 5 percent of the Kingdom’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product),” Al-Khateeb stated, according to SPA. “We aspire to double that figure within the next five years, which will represent 10 percent of total jobs.”

The minister highlighted the rapid evolution of the Kingdom’s tourism landscape, noting the emergence of new segments including entertainment, sports, culture, and conferences, events, and exhibitions.

He pointed to Riyadh as evidence of this growth, declaring it one of the world’s most active cities for hosting major events.

To support this expansion, the ministry has conducted in-depth studies of more than 66 countries, which represent 80 percent of the global tourism market. The goal is to ensure strong connectivity with key Saudi destinations like Riyadh, Jeddah, AlUla, and the Red Sea.

Al-Khateeb stressed the critical importance of developing air connectivity, revealing that airlines are working to double the number of flights to meet rapidly increasing demand.

The minister also emphasized the Kingdom’s unique assets, which range from diverse natural landscapes — mountains, islands, and the Red Sea coast — to rich historical and cultural destinations like Diriyah, all complemented by authentic Saudi hospitality.

This strategic focus is yielding significant results. The minister revealed that the Kingdom welcomed over 30 million tourists in 2024, and aims to reach 50 million international tourists by 2030.

He reaffirmed that the sector’s geographical and cultural diversity, which allows visitors to experience a wide range of attractions across its cities, makes it one of the largest contributors to job creation in the Saudi economy.