Saudi Arabia aims to double tourism’s GDP share to 10% by 2030
The tourism sectors geographical and cultural diversitymakes it one of the largest contributors to job creation in the Saudi economy. Getty
Updated 30 October 2025
SPA
Updated 30 October 2025
SPA
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is aiming to double the tourism contribution to the national economy from the current 5 percent to solidify its position as a leading global destination, according to the Minister of Tourism.

Speaking at a session titled “AI and the Future of Tourism” during the ninth Future Investment Initiative conference, Ahmed Al-Khateeb affirmed that the sector is a key pillar of Vision 2030, pivotal for diversifying the economy and creating jobs, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

“Tourism accounts for 18 percent of global GDP and 5 percent of the Kingdom’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product),” Al-Khateeb stated, according to SPA. “We aspire to double that figure within the next five years, which will represent 10 percent of total jobs.”

The minister highlighted the rapid evolution of the Kingdom’s tourism landscape, noting the emergence of new segments including entertainment, sports, culture, and conferences, events, and exhibitions.

He pointed to Riyadh as evidence of this growth, declaring it one of the world’s most active cities for hosting major events.

To support this expansion, the ministry has conducted in-depth studies of more than 66 countries, which represent 80 percent of the global tourism market. The goal is to ensure strong connectivity with key Saudi destinations like Riyadh, Jeddah, AlUla, and the Red Sea. 

Al-Khateeb stressed the critical importance of developing air connectivity, revealing that airlines are working to double the number of flights to meet rapidly increasing demand.

The minister also emphasized the Kingdom’s unique assets, which range from diverse natural landscapes — mountains, islands, and the Red Sea coast — to rich historical and cultural destinations like Diriyah, all complemented by authentic Saudi hospitality.

This strategic focus is yielding significant results. The minister revealed that the Kingdom welcomed over 30 million tourists in 2024, and aims to reach 50 million international tourists by 2030. 

He reaffirmed that the sector’s geographical and cultural diversity, which allows visitors to experience a wide range of attractions across its cities, makes it one of the largest contributors to job creation in the Saudi economy.

Topics: FII9 Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb

Updated 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 
Follow

Updated 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economy accelerated in October, with the Purchasing Managers’ Index climbing to 60.2, its second-highest level in more than a decade, signaling strong business growth momentum. 

The latest survey by Riyad Bank and S&P Global showed a sharp improvement in operating conditions across the Kingdom’s private sector, underpinned by solid demand, rising employment, and robust output growth.  

The October reading, up from 57.8 in September, highlights the sustained momentum of the non-oil economy as Vision 2030 reforms continue to drive diversification away from crude revenues. 

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in October, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim said the Kingdom’s gross domestic product is expected to expand by 5.1 percent in 2025, supported by continued growth in non-oil activities. 

Commenting on the latest report, Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank, said: “Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector recorded a solid improvement in business conditions in October, with the PMI rising to 60.2, marking one of the strongest readings in over a decade.”  

He added: “The acceleration was driven by broad-based gains in output, new orders, and employment, reflecting sustained demand momentum and continued strength in the non-oil economy.”  

Al-Ghaith noted that the latest survey results also indicate a strong start to the final quarter of the year, supported by both domestic and external demand. 

According to the report, the pace of growth in new orders received by non-oil companies accelerated for the third consecutive month in October, with 48 percent of surveyed firms reporting higher sales. 

Participating companies attributed the sales growth to improving economic conditions, a growing client base, and increased foreign investment. 

Output and employment also expanded sharply during the month, with job creation rising at the fastest pace in nearly 16 years.

Al-Ghaith said the persistent rise in new export orders highlights the growing competitiveness of Saudi firms and the progress achieved under ongoing diversification initiatives. 

“The rise in demand encouraged firms to expand production and workforce capacity at the fastest rate since 2009, as businesses expanded capacity to meet new workloads. Purchasing activity and inventories also increased, while suppliers’ delivery times continued to improve, reflecting efficient coordination and resilient supply chains,” he added.  

October data indicated a sharp rise in input costs for non-oil firms, driven mainly by wage increases from salary revisions and bonuses. 

On the outlook, companies remained optimistic, citing strong market demand, ongoing project work, and government investment initiatives. 

“Optimism is underpinned by solid domestic demand and the momentum of ongoing projects. Although some concerns persist around costs and competition, sentiment overall remains strongly positive, reflecting confidence in the economy’s continued expansion and the strength of the non-oil private sector,” concluded Al-Ghaith.  

Topics: Saudi PMI non-oil economy manufacturing

