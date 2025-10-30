Aid workers fear for those missing from a city in Sudan’s Darfur region seized by paramilitary force

You are here

This satellite image taken by Airbus DS shows objects on the ground at a former children's hospital that has been in the hands of the Rapid Support Forces for some time in el-Fasher, Sudan, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (AP)
Updated 30 October 2025
AP
  WHO has warned the violence reportedly killed 460 people in a hospital in el-Fasher
  "The number of people who made it to Tawila is very small and that should be a concern for all of us," said Malthide Vu, advocacy manager for the Norwegian Refugee Council
Updated 30 October 2025
AP
CAIRO: Aid workers worried Thursday that only a trickle of the people believed to have fled a paramilitary force that seized a city in Sudan’s Darfur region have reached safety, as hundreds reportedly have been killed in the attack and while making their escape.
People have been arriving to a town west of el-Fasher, having fled on foot during the attack by the Rapid Support Forces, which has been fighting troops allied to Sudan’s military since 2023 in the East African nation.
Already, the World Health Organization has warned the violence reportedly killed 460 people in a hospital in el-Fasher. Witnesses have told The Associated Press that RSF fighters also went from house to house, beating and shooting people, including women and children.

The RSF on Thursday for the first time directly denied carrying out killings at the hospital as international outrage grows.
Disrupted communications around el-Fasher has made assessing the devastation that much more difficult. Experts have said satellite photos also appear to show bodies in the streets of the city after the RSF attack.
The smaller number of people reaching the town of Tawila, about 60 kilometers (35 miles) west of el-Fasher and not under the paramilitary group’s control, have aid workers fearing the worst.
“The number of people who made it to Tawila is very small and that should be a concern for all of us,” said Malthide Vu, advocacy manager for the Norwegian Refugee Council, which manages the camp in Tawila for those displaced. “Where are the others? That tells the horror of the journey.”

The International Rescue Committee separately warned “hundreds of thousands of people are in grave danger in and around el-Fasher.” Those arriving in Tawila traveled by foot at night and told its aid workers there had been arbitrary killings by RSF forces along their escape, which had been littered with bodies.
“The fact that we are seeing so few people arriving safely in Tawila should alarm everyone. It raises urgent warnings about what is happening to those trying to flee El Fasher,” said David Miliband, president of the IRC.
“Safe passage for civilians must be guaranteed, aid must be scaled up and funded now, and all parties must respect their obligation to protect civilians. The world cannot turn away from yet another chapter of horror in Darfur.”
In Tawila, the newly displaced were sheltering under trees or using blankets or their own clothes to set up covers from the elements. One person who fled, Aisha Ismael, said she arrived barefoot, with none of her belongings as drone attacks and shelling were constant. People foraged for livestock fodder known as ambaz, which is made from peanut shells and water, because they were so hungry.
“We looked for it in the dirt to eat and they didn’t even let us. If they catch us, they hit us and throw it away,” she said. “We were tired from hunger.”
Hospital attack raises concerns
Some 460 patients and their companions were reportedly killed Tuesday at the Saudi Hospital in el-Fasher, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization. The AP has not been able to independently confirm the hospital attack and death toll, given the chaos and the challenges in communicating with those still there.
Mini Minawi, the governor of Darfur, shared a video online that purported to show RSF fighters inside the Saudi Hospital. The minute-long footage shows bodies lying on the floor in pools of blood. A fighter fires a single shot from a Kalashnikov-style rifle into a lone man sitting up, who then slumps to the floor. Other bodies could be seen outside. The AP could not independently verify the date, location or condition under which the video was recorded.
In a report late Tuesday, the Yale School of Public Health’s Humanitarian Research Lab said that RSF fighters continued to carry out mass killings since they took over el-Fasher.
The report, which relied on satellite imagery from Airbus, said it corroborated alleged executions and mass killing by the RSF around the Saudi Hospital, and at a detention center at the former Children’s Hospital in the eastern part of the city. The AP accessed and analyzed the same imagery, seeing objects and red stains on the ground at the sites that the lab identified as blood and bodies.
The lab also said that “systematic killings” took place in the vicinity of the eastern wall, which the RSF built outside the city earlier this year.
RSF commander Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, who is sanctioned by the US, acknowledged Wednesday what he called “abuses” by his forces and said an investigation was ongoing. On Thursday, the RSF called the reports of killings at the hospital “fabrications for political gain” by their enemies.
Sudan’s war began in 2023
Two years of fighting for control of Sudan has killed over 40,000 people — a figure rights groups consider a significant undercount — and has created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis with over 14 million displaced. The capture of el-Fasher by the powerful Arab-led force raises fears that Africa’s third-largest nation may split again, nearly 15 years after the oil-rich South Sudan gained independence following years of civil war. Sudan’s military now fully holds its capital, Khartoum.
That’s seen the RSF focus on Darfur, particularly el-Fasher, which its forces had been besieging for more than 500 days. The RSF takes its root in the Janjaweed militia that committed genocide in the early 2000s in Sudan’s western Darfur region. Rights groups and the United Nations accuse the RSF and allied Arab militias of again attacking ethnic African groups in this latest war.
Since the war began, both the Sudanese military and the RSF have faced allegations of human rights abuses. Before US President Joe Biden left office, the State Department declared that the RSF committed genocide in this current war.

Iraq can disarm factions only when the US withdraws, prime minister says 

Iraq can disarm factions only when the US withdraws, prime minister says 
Updated 04 November 2025
Reuters
Follow

Iraq can disarm factions only when the US withdraws, prime minister says 

Iraq can disarm factions only when the US withdraws, prime minister says 
  Sudani highlights US investment in Iraq's energy sector
  Sudani confident in election victory, aims for second term
Updated 04 November 2025
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Iraq has pledged to bring all weapons under the control of the state, but that will not work so long as there is a US-led coalition in the country that some Iraqi factions view as an occupying force, the prime minister said on Monday.
Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said a plan was still in place to have the multinational anti-Daesh coalition completely leave Iraq, one of Iran’s closest Arab allies, by September 2026 because the threat from Islamist militant groups had eased considerably.
“There is no Daesh. Security and stability? Thank God it’s there ... so give me the excuse for the presence of 86 states (in a coalition),” he said in an interview in Baghdad, referring to the number of countries that have participated in the coalition since it was formed in 2014.
“Then, for sure there will be a clear program to end any arms outside of state institutions. This is the demand of all,” he said, noting factions could enter official security forces or get into politics by laying down their arms.
‘No side can pull Iraq to war’, says Sudani
Iraq is navigating a politically sensitive effort to disarm Iran-backed militias amid pressure from the US, which has said it would like Sudani to dismantle armed groups affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of mostly Shiite factions. The PMF was formally integrated into Iraq’s state forces and includes several groups aligned with Iran.
At the same time, the US and Iraq have agreed on a phased withdrawal of American troops, with a full exit expected by the end of 2026. An initial drawdown began in 2025.
Asked about growing international pressure on non-state armed groups in the region such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, part of Iran’s so-called Axis of Resistance created to counter US and Israeli influence in the Middle East, Sudani said:
“There is time enough, God willing. The situation here is different than Lebanon.”
“Iraq is clear in its stances to maintain security and stability and that state institutions have the decision over war and peace, and that no side can pull Iraq to war or conflict,” said Sudani.
Shiite power Iran has gained vast influence in Iraq since a US-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003, with heavily armed pro-Iranian paramilitary groups wielding enormous political and military power.
Successive Iraqi governments have faced the challenge of keeping both arch-foes Iran and the US as allies. While the US slaps sanctions on Iran, Iraq does business with it.
Securing major US investment is a top priority for Iraq, which has faced severe economic problems and years of sectarian bloodletting since 2003.
Us companies increasingly active in Iraq, says Sudani
“There is a clear, intensive and qualitative entrance of US companies into Iraq,” said Sudani, including the biggest ever agreement with GE for 24,000 MW of power, equivalent to the country’s entire current generation capacity, he said.
In August, Iraq signed an agreement in principle with US oil producer Chevron (CVX.N), for a project at Nassiriya in southern Iraq that consists of four exploration blocks in addition to the development of other producing oil fields.
Sudani said an agreement with US LNG firm Excelerate to provide LNG helped Iraq cope with rolling power cuts.
Sudani praised a recent preliminary agreement signed with ExxonMobil, and he said the advantage of this agreement is that for the first time Iraq is agreeing with a global company to develop oilfields along with an export system.
Sudani said that US and European companies had shown interest in a plan for the building of a fixed platform for importing and exporting gas off the coast of the Grand Faw Port, which would be the first project there.
Sudani said the government had set a deadline for the end of 2027 to stop all burning of gas and to reach self-sufficiency in gas supplies, and to stop gas imports from Iran.
“We burn gas worth four to five billion (dollars) per year and import gas with 4 billion dollars per year. These are wrong policies and it’s our government that has been finding solutions to these issues,” he said.
Sudani is running against established political parties in his ruling coalition in Iraq’s November 11 election and said he expects to win. Many analysts regard him as the frontrunner.
“We expect a significant victory,” he said, adding he wanted a second term. “We want to keep going on this path.”
Sudani said he believed this year’s elections would see a higher turnout than last year’s roughly 40 percent in parliamentary polls, which was down from around 80 percent two decades ago.
Sudani campaigns as Iraq’s builder-in-chief
He has portrayed himself as the builder-in-chief, his campaign posters strategically laid out at key sites of Baghdad construction, including a new dual-carriageway along the Tigris in the center of the capital.
He ticks off the number of incomplete projects he inherited from previous governments – 2,582, he said — and notes he spent a fraction of their initial cost to finish them.
Many Iraqis have been positive about the roads, bridges and buildings they have seen go up, helping to somewhat alleviate the choking traffic in the city.
But it has come at a cost.
Sudani’s three-year budget was the largest in Iraq’s history at over $150 billion a year.
He also hired about 1 million employees into the already-bloated state bureaucracy, buying social stability at the cost of severely limiting the government’s fiscal room for maneuver.
“I am not worried about Iraq’s financial and economic situation. Iraq is a rich country with many resources, but my fear is that the implementation of reforms is delayed,” he said.

