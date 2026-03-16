France’s Macron urges Iran to cease regional attacks, restore Hormuz navigation

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he ​had asked Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to put an immediate end to attacks against countries in the Middle East whether directly or through proxies, including in Lebanon and Iraq.

“I ‌reminded him that ‌France is ​acting ‌within ⁠a ​strictly defensive framework ⁠aimed at protecting its interests, its regional partners, and freedom of navigation, and that it is unacceptable for our country to be targeted,” Macron said ⁠in a post on X.

Macron ‌also stressed ‌the need for ​freedom of ‌navigation to resume in the Strait ‌of Hormuz.

“Freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz must be restored as soon as possible,” he ‌said.

The French president said lasting stability would require a new ⁠political ⁠and security framework addressing concerns over Iran’s nuclear ambitions, ballistic missile program and regional activities.

“Only a new political and security framework can ensure peace and security for all,” Macron said, adding that such an arrangement must guarantee Iran never acquires ​nuclear weapons.