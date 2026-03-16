Saudi crown prince, UAE president warn of dangerous escalation as Iranian attacks continue

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan spoke by phone Monday, condemning continued Iranian attacks against Gulf states as a dangerous escalation threatening regional security, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The two leaders affirmed that GCC countries would spare no effort to defend their territories and mobilize all available capabilities to preserve regional stability.

The call came as Iran’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Alireza Enayati, sought to deflect blame from Tehran, claiming in an X post that “the enemy” — a reference to the US and Israel — was deploying drones disguised as Iranian-made Shahed drones under the name “Lucas drone.”

Enayati insisted Iran was only targeting US and Israeli interests in the region, denying responsibility for attacks on Gulf states. His post drew widespread skepticism, with critics pointing out that Iran’s military leadership had openly threatened Gulf countries, and that even strikes aimed at US military assets endangered nearby civilian areas.

Regional authorities say thousands of Iranian missiles and drones have been launched toward the Gulf since the conflict began in late February, hitting airports, ports, energy infrastructure and civilian areas across the region.

The UN Security Council last week adopted a resolution — backed by 13 of 15 members and co-sponsored by 135 countries — condemning Iran’s attacks and demanding an immediate halt to hostilities.