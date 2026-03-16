Arab looks, old Hollywood glamour on show at the Oscars

DUBAI/ LOS ANGELES: Arab style made an appearance as several stars walked the red carpet at the 98th Academy Awards and the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party in looks from the Middle East.

Actress Kristen Wiig wore a gown from the Spring/Summer 2026 collection by Lebanese designer Elie Saab, while US actress Marlee Matlin opted for a sedate look by Dubai-based Egyptian label Marmar Halim.

Alison Brie attended the post-Academy Awards Vanity Fair party in a beaded gown by Yara Shoemaker, a US-based label helmed by a Syrian-born designer. The all-black look, complete with a sheer skirt, was part of the label’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection.







Alison Brie attended the post-Academy Awards Vanity Fair party in a beaded gown by Yara Shoemaker. (Getty Images)



Meanwhile, singer Karol G showed off an Ashi Studio gown by Saudi designer Mohammed Ashi - from his Spring/Summer 2026 line - and Dakota Fanning also turned to the Middle East in the form of a black Zuhair Murad number from the Lebanese designer's Spring/Summer 2026 ready-to-wear collection.







Karol G showed off an Ashi Studio gown by Saudi designer Mohammed Ashi. (AFP)



As well as the darker shades, color also took center stage as stars like Renate Reinsve and Chase Infiniti stunned in colorful gowns that put a modern twist on traditional Oscars’ red-carpet dressing.

Reinsve sparkled in a bright red Louis Vuitton strapless dress with a high side slit and curved train. She paired the look with a red lip and slicked-back hair. Appearing at her first Academy Award ceremony, Infiniti opted for a pale lavender mermaid-style ruffle dress, also by Louis Vuitton, that she wore with a shimmering jeweled choker. The Hollywood darling has delivered strikingly stylish looks across award show season for her role in “One Battle After Another.”

Other stars marked the occasion with designs that evoked old Hollywood glamour.

Rose Byrne arrived in a timeless custom black Dior gown embroidered with colorful beaded flowers, while Wunmi Mosaku of “Sinners” displayed classic elegance in an off-the-shoulder teal sequined Louis Vuitton dress that showed off her baby bump.







Dakota Fanning also turned to the Middle East in the form of a black Zuhair Murad number from the Lebanese designer's Spring/Summer 2026 ready-to-wear line. (AFP)



Inspired by Grace Kelly’s 1956 Oscar’s outfit, Jessie Buckley wore a color-blocked Chanel dress with a light pink skirt and lipstick-red shawl over her shoulders.

“This was a much more colorful carpet than past events throughout the awards season,” Halie LeSavage, Marie Claire’s senior fashion news editor, said. “It feels like the nominees and the presenters are loosening up and really getting into a celebratory mood for the last big show of the season.”

In keeping with their colorful animated film, the cast of “KPop Demon Hunters” delivered a splash of eye-catching color to the red carpet. Arden Cho chose Korean designer Miss Sohee, with a structured black lace mermaid gown and an opulent vibrant green silk stole. Co-star Ji-young Yoo posed in a two-tone blue Carolina Herrera ball gown with a sweetheart neckline.