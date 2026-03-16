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Eid clothing distributed to children in Yemen

Eid clothing distributed to children in Yemen
KSrelief distributed Eid clothing to 3,600 children in Marib governorate in Yemen. (SPA)
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Updated 16 March 2026
Arab News
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Eid clothing distributed to children in Yemen

Eid clothing distributed to children in Yemen
  • Part of a project which will see clothing and gifts reach 19,000 children, including orphans and the displaced
  • KSrelief also distributed 320 food baskets in Petnjica, Montenegro, benefiting 1,600 individuals
Updated 16 March 2026
Arab News
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MARIB: Saudi aid agency KSrelief has distributed Eid clothing to 3,600 children in Marib governorate in Yemen.

It is part of a project which will see clothing and gifts reach 19,000 children, including orphans and the displaced, in communities facing difficult economic conditions in Al-Mahrah, Hadhramaut, Aden, Marib, and Lahj governorates. It will enhance the well-being of children and families in need, enabling them to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr with dignity and joy.

The center also continued relief efforts in other parts of the region, including handing out 480 food baskets to returnees and affected individuals in the Ombada locality of Khartoum State, Sudan, benefiting 2,880 individuals.

It also distributed 320 food baskets in Petnjica, Montenegro, benefiting 1,600 individuals. The initiative is part of the food basket project for 2026 and reflects the Kingdom’s humanitarian efforts to ensure food security.

Topics: KSrelief Yemen

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