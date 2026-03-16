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‘Significant’ Israeli ground offensive in Lebanon ‘must be averted’: Western leaders’ statement

‘Significant’ Israeli ground offensive in Lebanon ‘must be averted’: Western leaders’ statement
A banner bearing the portraits of three men killed in an Israeli airstrike hangs on the wall of a building in the southern Lebanese Christian border village of Ain Ebel, Mar. 16, 2026. (AFP)
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Updated 16 March 2026
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‘Significant’ Israeli ground offensive in Lebanon ‘must be averted’: Western leaders’ statement

‘Significant’ Israeli ground offensive in Lebanon ‘must be averted’: Western leaders’ statement
  • Joint statement: ‘A significant Israeli ground offensive would have devastating humanitarian consequences and could lead to a protracted conflict’
  • Earlier on Monday Israel’s military said it had launched ‘limited’ ground operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon
Updated 16 March 2026
AFP
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BERLIN: The leaders of five Western countries said in a joint statement Monday that a large-scale Israeli ground operation in Lebanon “must be averted.”
“A significant Israeli ground offensive would have devastating humanitarian consequences and could lead to a protracted conflict,” said the joint statement from the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom.
The statement said that the leaders were “gravely concerned by the escalating violence in Lebanon” and called for “meaningful engagement by Israeli and Lebanese representatives to negotiate a sustainable political solution.”
Earlier on Monday Israel’s military said it had launched “limited” ground operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.
The leaders’ statement said that “the humanitarian situation in Lebanon, including ongoing mass displacement, is already deeply alarming.”
“We condemn Hezbollah’s decision to join Iran in hostilities,” the statement said, adding: “We stand in solidarity with the Lebanese government and people, who have been unwillingly drawn into conflict.”
“Hezbollah’s attacks on Israel and the targeting of civilians must cease and they must disarm,” they said.

Topics: Battlefield Lebanon

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