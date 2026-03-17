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Syria’s Damascus city restricts sale of alcohol

A pub owner serves whiskey to customers in Damascus on December 13, 2024. (AFP)
A pub owner serves whiskey to customers in Damascus on December 13, 2024. (AFP)
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Updated 17 March 2026
AFP
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Syria’s Damascus city restricts sale of alcohol

A pub owner serves whiskey to customers in Damascus on December 13, 2024. (AFP)
  • Businesses selling alcohol must be at least 75 meters away from mosques, churches, schools and cemeteries and at least 20 meters away from police stations and government offices
Updated 17 March 2026
AFP
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DAMASCUS: Syria’s capital on Monday restricted the sale of alcoholic beverages to select Christian neighborhoods, the latest incident hinting at increasing social conservatism under Islamist authorities.
In a decree, Damascus city said that “the sale of alcoholic beverages is prohibited in restaurants and nightclubs throughout Damascus” citing “numerous complaints and at the request of the local community, and with the aim of eliminating practices that violate public morals.”
“The sale of sealed alcoholic beverages is restricted to the Bab Touma, Qassaa, and Bab Sharqi districts, and only in establishments designated for this purpose as per the commercial building permit.”
Additionally, businesses selling alcohol must be at least 75 meters away from mosques, churches, schools and cemeteries and at least 20 meters away from police stations and government offices.
Businesses currently selling alcohol have three months to comply with the new rules.
Syria’s new Islamist authorities have not officially imposed restrictions on public behavior since longtime ruler Bashar Assad was overthrown in December 2024.
But some incidents have sparked concern about creeping social conservatism.
A January makeup ban for female public sector employees drew controversy.
Last year, authorities enforced full body swimwear in public beaches, and a deadly attack on a Damascus nightclub in May further exacerbated people’s concerns.
 

 

Topics: Fall of Assad Syria

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