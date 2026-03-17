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Falling debris kills third Pakistani national in UAE as authorities intercept missile 

A smoke plume rise from an ongoing fire near Dubai International Airport in Dubai on March 16, 2026. (AFP)
A smoke plume rise from an ongoing fire near Dubai International Airport in Dubai on March 16, 2026. (AFP)
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Updated 17 March 2026
ARAB NEWS PAKISTAN 
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Falling debris kills third Pakistani national in UAE as authorities intercept missile 

Falling debris kills third Pakistani national in UAE as authorities intercept missile 
  • UAE’s air defense systems intercepted ballistic missile in Abu Dhabi’s Baniyas area, says Abu Dhabi Media Office
  • Iran has fired a barrage of missiles and carried out drone attacks against UAE since Middle East war began last month
Updated 17 March 2026
ARAB NEWS PAKISTAN 
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ISLAMABAD: A third Pakistani national was killed in the UAE by falling debris, the Abu Dhabi Media Office confirmed on Tuesday after the Gulf country intercepted a ballistic missile in Abu Dhabi. 

The Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a statement that authorities responded to an incident involving falling debris in Abu Dhabi’s Baniyas area. The debris fell after a ballistic missile was intercepted by the UAE’s air defense systems, the statement said. 

“The incident resulted in the death of a Pakistani national,” the Abu Dhabi Media Office said. “The public is advised to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid spreading rumors or unverified information.”




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While the Abu Dhabi Media Office did not confirm where the missile came from, Iran has fired a barrage of missiles and carried out drone attacks against US interests in the UAE and other Gulf countries since the US and Israel attacked Iran last month. 

Last Sunday, UAE authorities confirmed that debris from an “aerial interception” fell onto a vehicle in Dubai’s Al Barsha area, resulting in the death of a Pakistani national. A Pakistani national had also died in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 28 after being struck by missile fragments, local media had widely reported.

Since the US and Israel carried out coordinated strikes against Iran last month, Pakistan has advised its citizens in the Middle East and Arabian Gulf states to exercise caution, avoid traveling and strictly follow official adviseries. 

Topics: Pakistan UAE Iran conflict war Middle East war

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