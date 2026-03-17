Medical teams deliver quality care to worshippers at Two Holy Mosques

RIYADH: As Ramadan draws to a close, authorities at holy sites in Makkah and Madinah continue to work hard to provide the best possible service for pilgrims and worshippers.

At the Grand Mosque and other central areas of Makkah, the Saudi Red Crescent Authority has been operating an ambulance service as part of a wider healthcare system aimed at ensuring rapid response for those in need, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Medical teams have been patrolling on foot and lightweight ambulances have been deployed for swifter access in busy areas.

Meanwhile, the Special Forces for Road Security have intensified operations on key roads and access points into Makkah and Madinah during the final days of the holy month, the report said.

This includes checkpoints and an increased presence along the main road between Riyadh and Taif.

The work carried out by the health and security teams reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to delivering high-quality services to Umrah pilgrims and ensuring their safe and efficient travel.

As an additional part of this service, the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque has distributed more than 1 million copies of the Holy Qur’an at the two holy sites.

Teams work around the clock to ensure the distribution of the texts, which support worshippers and Umrah performers in their recitation and reflection.

The service is part of a comprehensive system designed to accommodate the high volume of visitors, particularly during the last 10 days of the holy month.