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Lebanon says Israeli strikes killed 912 people since March 2

Lebanon says Israeli strikes killed 912 people since March 2
A man inspects a site of overnight Israeli airstrikes in the southern suburbs of Beirut, March 16, 2026. (AFP)
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Updated 17 March 2026
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Lebanon says Israeli strikes killed 912 people since March 2

Lebanon says Israeli strikes killed 912 people since March 2
  • The toll included 67 women, 111 children and 38 health workers
Updated 17 March 2026
AFP
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BEIRUT: Lebanon’s health ministry said Tuesday that Israeli attacks have killed 912 people in the country since war erupted between Israel and Hezbollah on March 2, raising a previous toll of 886 a day earlier.
The new ministry statement said the toll included 67 women, 111 children and 38 health workers, with 2,221 other people wounded.

Topics: Battlefield Lebanon

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