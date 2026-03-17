BEIRUT: Lebanon’s health ministry said Tuesday that Israeli attacks have killed 912 people in the country since war erupted between Israel and Hezbollah on March 2, raising a previous toll of 886 a day earlier.
The new ministry statement said the toll included 67 women, 111 children and 38 health workers, with 2,221 other people wounded.
Lebanon says Israeli strikes killed 912 people since March 2
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Updated 17 March 2026
Lebanon says Israeli strikes killed 912 people since March 2
- The toll included 67 women, 111 children and 38 health workers
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s health ministry said Tuesday that Israeli attacks have killed 912 people in the country since war erupted between Israel and Hezbollah on March 2, raising a previous toll of 886 a day earlier.