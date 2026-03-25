Full card announced for PFL Chicago

NEW YORK: The Professional Fighters League has announced the full fight card for PFL Chicago at Wintrust Arena on Saturday, April 11.

In the main event, former Bellator bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis (25-7) meets undefeated rising contender Mitch McKee (10-0) in a pivotal 135-pound showdown. The co-main event features a middleweight clash as Milwaukee’s undefeated Jordan Newman (8-0) takes on American Top Team’s Josh Silveira (15-5).

Other main card matchups include a bantamweight bout between No. 2-ranked Raufeon Stots (21-3) and the undefeated No. 7-ranked Renat Khavalov (11-0), as well as a featherweight contest between No. 6-ranked Gabriel Braga (16-3) and Cheyden Leialoha (11-2), who replaces Mahdi Baydulaev.

The seven-bout preliminary card is also confirmed, with three marquee matchups at women’s flyweight: Viviane Araujo (13-7) vs. Shanna Young (11-8), No. 7-ranked Jena Bishop (9-3) vs. Borena Tsertsvadze (6-0) and No. 8-ranked Kana Watanabe (13-4-1) vs. No. 6-ranked Paulina Wisniewska (6-1). The PFL Chicago full bout listing can be found below.