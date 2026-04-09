Mubadala AUM rises 17% to $385bn on strong long-term returns 

JEDDAH: Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co. reported assets under management of 1.4 trillion dirhams ($385 billion) in 2025, up 17 percent from a year earlier, as the sovereign investor expanded deployments across global markets.

The fund posted annualized returns of 10.7 percent over five years and 10.3 percent over 10 years, underscoring consistent long-term performance, it said in a statement.

Capital deployment increased 20 percent to 143 billion dirhams during the year, while proceeds rose 27 percent to 138 billion dirhams, reflecting elevated investment activity and portfolio rotation.

The UAE has developed one of the world’s most active sovereign investment ecosystems, with state-backed entities deploying capital globally while also channeling investments into domestic priority sectors.

Khaldoon Khalifa Al-Mubarak, managing director and group CEO, said: “The strength of Mubadala’s performance in 2025 reflects the long-term strategy to invest in key sectors of growth in the UAE and abroad.”

He added that the strategy and portfolio performance over the last five and 10 years means Mubadala remains resilient and well positioned to “weather the current challenges” facing the regional and global economy.

“In 2025, we bolstered our AI capabilities in Abu Dhabi and continued to deploy capital underpinning the UAE’s vision of greater economic diversification. With our solid track record, we are confident we will emerge from these challenging times stronger than before,” Al-Mubarak said.

The company added that it continued to expand investments in strategic sectors, including artificial intelligence capabilities in Abu Dhabi, while supporting the Gulf state’s broader economic diversification agenda.

Carlos Obeid, chief financial officer, said 2025 was another highly active year for Mubadala, with both deployment and proceeds reaching record levels, reflecting the scale and maturity of its investment platform across asset classes and geographies, contributing to the resilience of its balance sheet.



“Importantly, this was achieved while maintaining a robust liquidity position that is built on a consistent access to diversified sources of capital. This discipline provides us with the flexibility to remain resilient in a challenging global environment and to capitalize on opportunities arising from the shifting global economic landscape,” Obeid added.