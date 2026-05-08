Saudi Arabia strengthens mining and energy partnerships with US and Japan

RIYADH: On the sidelines of the Milken Institute Global Conference 2026 in Washington, D.C., Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef held a multilateral meeting with senior executives from US firms DCVC and Tidal Metals to discuss cooperation opportunities in the mining and critical minerals sector.

The talks covered prospects for joint engagement in mineral exploration, advanced mining technologies, and investment opportunities in critical and strategic minerals, areas seen as vital to supporting the growth of strategic industries and reinforcing supply chain resilience amid shifting global dynamics.

Alkhorayef highlighted Saudi Arabia’s rich mineral resources, supportive investment and regulatory environment, and advanced infrastructure as key enablers for attracting quality investment, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 targets. He emphasized the importance of strengthening partnerships with the global private sector to develop the Kingdom's mining industry.

DCVC is a deep technology-focused investment firm specializing in science and engineering-driven innovations, including technologies related to natural resources and industrial supply chains.

Tidal Metals focuses on deploying modern technologies for the extraction and processing of minerals used in advanced industries.

In a seperate development, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy held a virtual meeting with Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry to reaffirm and advance the long-standing strategic partnership between the two countries in the energy sector.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Akazawa Ryosei underscored the strength and depth of bilateral ties, and discussed ways to expand cooperation, particularly in energy.

Akazawa conveyed a written message from Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, expressing Japan’s commitment to strengthening cooperation in energy and related sectors.

The two ministers stressed the importance of continued coordination to support the stability and security of global energy markets. They also explored opportunities to broaden collaboration across energy supply chains, energy infrastructure, strategic storage, and investment.

As a concrete outcome of the meeting, both sides agreed to establish a joint working group to convene as soon as possible.

The group will review proposals from both the Japanese and Saudi sides and explore further avenues for cooperation between the two countries and with other Asian nations in the energy sector.

Both ministers welcomed the continued dialogue and expressed their commitment to advancing the Saudi-Japanese strategic energy partnership.