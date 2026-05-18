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US conducts follow-up strikes against militants in Nigeria’s northeast

US conducts follow-up strikes against militants in Nigeria’s northeast
Above, Nigerian soldiers stand guard in Monguno, Borno state on July 5, 2025. (AFP file photo)
Updated 18 May 2026 13:28
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US conducts follow-up strikes against militants in Nigeria’s northeast

US conducts follow-up strikes against militants in Nigeria’s northeast
  • Multiple airstrikes ‌killed more than 20 Islamic ‌State ⁠West Africa Province militants, ⁠according to a statement
Updated 18 May 2026 13:28
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The US Africa Command said on Monday it had carried out additional airstrikes against Daesh targets in northeastern Nigeria on Sunday, in coordination with the Nigerian government, as joint operations against militant groups intensify.
Nigeria’s Defense Headquarters said the latest strikes were conducted in the Metele area of Borno State, following intelligence that fighters had converged ‌there.
Multiple airstrikes ‌killed more than 20 Islamic ‌State ⁠West Africa Province (ISWAP) militants, ⁠according to a statement.
AFRICOM said no US or Nigerian personnel were harmed in the operation. The strikes come a day after a joint US-Nigerian mission that killed Abu-Bilal Al-Minuki, described by both governments as the second in ⁠command of Islamic State globally.
US President ‌Donald Trump and ‌Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu confirmed the development, ‌describing it as a major setback for the ‌militant group.
Tinubu said Nigerian forces worked closely with the US military in what he called a daring joint operation that dealt a heavy blow ‌to Daesh’s leadership.
Trump, who has previously criticized Nigeria over security issues, ⁠thanked ⁠the Nigerian government for its cooperation.
Nigeria’s military said the latest operations formed part of sustained efforts to disrupt insurgent networks, remove fighters from the battlefield and deny them safe haven.
Borno State, in Nigeria’s northeast, has endured a 17-year insurgency led by Boko Haram and its splinter group ISWAP. The conflict has killed thousands and displaced about 2 million people.

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