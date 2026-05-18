aljeel Medical Partners as Distributor for DePuy Synthes by Johnson & Johnson in Saudi Arabia

aljeel Medical has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with Johnson and Johnson Medical Saudi Arabia, becoming the orthopedics distributor for DePuy Synthes products in Saudi Arabia. The agreement is intended to improve access for healthcare providers to advanced, high-quality medical solutions, supported by an efficient and coordinated distribution network. The collaboration brings together Johnson and Johnson’s global expertise in medical innovation with aljeel Medical’s established presence and operational capabilities in the Saudi market, aimed at supporting stronger supply reliability and enhanced service to healthcare institutions across the Kingdom.

Loai Abu El-Hawa, general manager, Middle East and Africa at Johnson and Johnson DePuy Sythnes, said: “Our agreement with aljeel Medical is fully aligned with the strategy of Johnson and Johnson and DePuy Synthes in supporting the healthcare transformation program within the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

“We recognize the importance of building and supporting a vibrant and thriving community. Johnson and Johnson and DePuy Synthes are committed to empowering the healthcare sector through the localization of expertise and the transfer of advanced technologies in the fields of orthopedics surgery.

“We view this strategic collaboration as a long-term investment and a testament to our enduring collaboration with aljeel in the Saudi market, and to our support of the Kingdom’s leadership in its continuous efforts to advance healthcare and improve quality of life.”

Impact on Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector

Through this agreement, aljeel Medical and Johnson and Johnson will work together toward growing the orthopedics solutions business in Saudi Arabia — across joint reconstruction, trauma, craniomaxillofacial, spinal surgery, and sports medicine. These technologies are designed to support greater surgical precision and improved patient recovery outcomes across a range of orthopedic conditions.

The agreement contributes to strengthening services within the healthcare system by broadening access to advanced medical technologies and supporting more effective treatment delivery across providers in the Kingdom.

Reflecting on the alignment with Saudi Vision 2030, Abdulghani El-Ajou, chief executive, aljeel Medical, said: “Saudi Vision 2030 calls for the private sector to be a true partner in transformation, not just a beneficiary of it. In line with this principle, our collaboration with Johnson and Johnson brings together the latest advancements in orthopedic technology within our local healthcare ecosystem.

“Our goal is to ensure that patients no longer need to travel far to access advanced care; instead, we aim to bring what they need closer to them.

“However, our contribution to Saudi Vision 2030 goes beyond products distribution. At aljeel Medical, we are committed to transferring knowledge to Saudi medical professionals, through training programs in partnership with surgeons and nursing teams, supporting the development of local expertise in this specialty. This reflects our commitment to becoming partners in building a sustainable healthcare system in the Kingdom.”

Looking ahead, both companies will expand the availability of advanced orthopedic solutions across Saudi Arabia and continue introducing technologies that address the evolving needs of the healthcare sector.

About aljeel Medical

aljeel Medical is a leading healthcare solutions provider in Saudi Arabia, partnering with global companies to deliver advanced medical technologies and support improved clinical decision‑making. With more than 50 years of experience, the company plays a key role in driving healthcare innovation and enabling providers with data‑driven insights. Its broad portfolio spans multiple specialties, ensuring comprehensive coverage across the healthcare value chain.

About DePuy Synthes

DePuy Synthes, the orthopedics business of Johnson & Johnson, offers one of the world’s most comprehensive orthopedic portfolios. The company helps restore movement for millions of patients through products across joint reconstruction, trauma, craniomaxillofacial, spinal surgery, and sports medicine.