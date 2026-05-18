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KSrelief program supports food security in Gaza

KSrelief program supports food security in Gaza
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The initiative will benefit hundreds of thousands of vulnerable families. (SPA)
KSrelief program supports food security in Gaza
2 / 2
The initiative will benefit hundreds of thousands of vulnerable families. (SPA)
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Updated 18 May 2026 13:59
SPA
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KSrelief program supports food security in Gaza

KSrelief program supports food security in Gaza
Updated 18 May 2026 13:59
SPA
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RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s aid agency KSrelief launched its Sallat Al-Khair program in Khan Younis recently to support food security in Gaza as a part of the Kingdom’s campaign to assist the Palestinian people.

The initiative will benefit hundreds of thousands of vulnerable families. It was launched in the presence of representatives from the UN and other international and civil society institutions.

KSrelief’s central kitchen also continued to distribute hot meals in Gaza. The agency distributed 50,000 meals to the most vulnerable people in central and southern Gaza over two days.

Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian programs are implemented through KSrelief to help the Palestinian people overcome various crises and hardships, and improve their living conditions.

Since its launch in May 2015, KSrelief has implemented 152 projects in Palestine at a total cost of about $537 million.

The programs cover food security, early recovery, water, sanitation and hygiene, health, camp coordination, education, protection, emergency aid, and nutrition.

Topics: War on Gaza

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