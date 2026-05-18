Madinah’s industrial growth accelerates with 458 active factories 

RIYADH: The Madinah region ranked fifth among Saudi Arabia’s regions in the number of operating factories, totaling 458 by the end of 2025. This reflects the continued growth of the industrial sector in the region and its increasing role in supporting economic development and achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The economic bulletin, issued on May 18 by the Madinah Chamber of Commerce, showed the continued growth of the industrial sector in the region, with the total number of factories reaching 579, including existing, under-construction, and other factories. The region also ranked fifth among the Kingdom’s regions in terms of the number of factories under construction by the end of 2025.

The report revealed that the number of workers in the industrial sector in the Madinah region reached about 51,457 workers by the end of 2025, which constitutes 10.7 percent of the total workforce in the region, estimated at about 482,000 workers, and reflects the continuous growth of the sector and the expansion of industrial projects.

The region’s most prominent industrial activities include the production of food and beverage products, basic, canned, and prepared food items, and rubber and plastic products, as well as packaging operations and chemical industries. The sector also includes the manufacture of metals and metal products, non-metallic minerals, basic metals, and paper and paper-based products.

The diversity in the industrial sector reflects the ability of the Madinah region to accommodate various industrial projects and provide an attractive and supportive environment for local and foreign investments, which contributes to promoting sustainable economic development and raising the competitiveness of the industrial sector in the region.