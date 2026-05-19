Oman sovereign fund posts $7.8bn profit, delivers 14.6% return in 2025 

RIYADH: Oman’s sovereign wealth fund posted $7.8 billion in profits in 2025, as stronger public market gains and restructuring across state-owned companies boosted returns and improved the performance of its portfolio.

Citing SWF Global data, Oman Investment Authority said it delivered a 14.6 percent return on investment in 2025, ranking third globally among sovereign wealth funds and first for public market returns, according to the press release.

The fund, which manages about $60 billion in assets, also said it exceeded its annual performance targets by 105 percent.

Oman has historically operated at a smaller scale than its Gulf neighbors, making OIA’s top-three performance ranking a notable result for a fund less than a decade into its current form.

This comes as Gulf sovereign wealth funds expand their global reach, with the International Monetary Fund estimating the region’s funds collectively manage more than $4 trillion in assets, led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Kuwait Investment Authority.

“On a cumulative basis, every dollar equivalent held by the Authority in 2020 had grown by approximately 73 percent by the end of 2025, reflecting value creation across its portfolio,” the press release said.

The figures cap a five-year restructuring drive that began when OIA absorbed a collection of state-owned companies in 2020. Since then, the fund has paid down approximately $2.4 billion in subsidiary debt and implemented commercial reforms that returned several previously loss-making portfolio companies to profitability.

A parallel divestment program, launched in 2022 to free up capital, completed 24 asset sales by year-end, generating more than $7.3 billion for redeployment. The fund also attracted $4.1 billion in foreign direct investment during the year.

OIA’s portfolio now spans 52 countries. Roughly two-thirds of its holdings remain in Oman, with the rest spread across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other markets.

“OIA’s 2025 performance also reflects a broader strengthening of governance and transparency around Oman’s state-owned assets,” the release added.

It noted that global institutions, including the World Bank, have recognized Oman’s progress in improving the management and oversight of state-owned enterprises, while OIA ranked third among sovereign wealth funds.

“For international investors, this strengthens the fund’s credibility as Oman seeks to attract long-term capital and deepen its role in global investment flows,” the release added.