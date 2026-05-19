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China honors Saudi envoy with Outstanding Diplomat Medal

China honors Saudi envoy with Outstanding Diplomat Medal
Abdulrahman Al-Harbi expressed appreciation to the Chinese government and its officials for their cooperation in facilitating his duties. (SPA)
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Updated 19 May 2026 14:16
SPA
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China honors Saudi envoy with Outstanding Diplomat Medal

China honors Saudi envoy with Outstanding Diplomat Medal
Updated 19 May 2026 14:16
SPA
Follow

BEIJING: China awarded Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador Abdulrahman Al-Harbi the nation’s Outstanding Diplomat Medal during a ceremony held in Beijing recently. 

The event was attended by several ambassadors accredited to China and senior officials from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a speech, Al-Harbi expressed gratitude and appreciation for the support he received from King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

He affirmed that such support has been instrumental in advancing bilateral relations toward greater cooperation and broader development. 

Al-Harbi also expressed appreciation to the Chinese government and its officials for their cooperation in facilitating his duties, and praised the continued development of relations between the two countries across various fields.

The medal is awarded as a distinguished honor recognizing ambassadors for their contributions to strengthening cooperation and friendship between nations and supporting international partnerships.

Topics: China Saudi Arabia

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