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Saudi Cabinet says kingdom will not hesitate to take measures to protect its security

Saudi Cabinet says kingdom will not hesitate to take measures to protect its security
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Updated 19 May 2026 16:07
Arab News
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Saudi Cabinet says kingdom will not hesitate to take measures to protect its security

Saudi Cabinet says kingdom will not hesitate to take measures to protect its security
Updated 19 May 2026 16:07
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday, chaired by King Salman, said the Kingdom will never hesitate to take whatever measures are necessary to protect its security. 

In a statement, the cabinet renewed its affirmation that “Saudi Arabia will never hesitate to take all measures deemed necessary to protect its security, preserve its stability, and safeguard the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

The council of ministers also “commended the high capabilities of the armed forces in defending the homeland, preserving its gains, and protecting its resources.”

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA

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Saudi Cabinet says Kingdom will never hesitate to take measures to protect its security

Saudi Cabinet says Kingdom will never hesitate to take measures to protect its security

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